Murphy will listen to every day folks, give him your vote
It is my pleasure to endorse and support the election of John Murphy to the position of Citrus County Commissioner District 4. I personally know John by working many community projects with him over the span of the past 12-plus years. Through the Rotary Club of Inverness, he has helped to raise funds for scholarships and with a lot of boots on the ground time, helped make improvements at both Whispering Pines Park and Bryant Park in Inverness.
Girl Scouts push to expand footprint in Citrus County
“We grow environmentalists in Girl Scouts, we absolutely do,” said Mary Pat King, CEO of Girl Scouts of West Central Florida (GSWCF), at an event where several leaders across Citrus County discussed how to increase Girl Scouts presence in the area. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, a Girl Scout Cookies...
Rebecca Bays for County Commission
Rebecca Bays is running for County Commissioner, District 4. I have several reasons that she gets my vote. I'm not going to expand on these because it'll be too many words for print, so I'll simply itemize:. She has served as county Commissioner in the past, therefore she knows how...
A poodle puppy joins the cause for veterans
What do you get when you combine a veterinarian, a nonprofit organization, and a dog? You get a pure black poodle puppy being donated through a local veterinarian to be specially trained as a veteran’s service dog by K9s For Warriors. On Wednesday, July 27, a local couple donated...
Nonprofit Briefs: The mission statement
Creating a nonprofit organization starts with discovering an unmet need. The unmet need is the mission and a mission statement is required. This statement is part of the original corporate documents listed in the articles of incorporation and the nonprofit bylaws submitted to IRS. At some point, early in the life of a new nonprofit, the bylaws must clearly state the mission.
Elected leaders represent ‘all of the people’
Ron Kitchen and Scott Carnahan seem to have forgotten that there is a LGBTQ people in Inverness and Citrus County and their tax dollars help fund the library. Apparently, they don’t know that we are born this way. Even as children, I knew I was gay. I would have...
Editorial l Apartments will replace Crystal River Mall
Developer under contract to buy mall. Transformation into housing a welcome plan. When the mall opened in Crystal River in 1990, county residents cheered the arrival of big-box chain stores that grew to include Sears, Belk, JC Penney, Kmart and Regal Cinemas. A host of other small nationally known businesses eventually filled out the unusually shaped structure topped with what looked like a circus big top. A food court had the usual selections that big-city malls had.
The Other Guy l Be supportive of teachers, students
With a few days between now and the start of the new school year, it’s been a busy few weeks in the Bryan household. First, we had to make sure we have the necessary school supplies, new clothes, especially for the fashionable Ms. Emma. Then there’s getting to orientations and meet-the-teachers.
Board failed to act in banning Gay pride displays
I am writing in response to the County Commissioners failure to ban “Gay Pride Displays” in Citrus County libraries. According to Commissioner (Holly) Davis, “they just want to be accepted”. Apparently the American Library Association (ALA) doesn’t agree with Ms. Davis’ assessment. On their website they...
Thank you for editorial supporting veteran’s as teachers
Thank you for the editorial on Aug. 3 entitled “Classroom instruction by veterans.”. There have been many comments that veterans may be ill-prepared to teach, so I was pleasantly surprised to see the requirements that they have a minimum of 60 college credits and a passing score on the FLDOE examination for bachelor degree level subjects.
Daniels knowledge, care perfect fit for School Board
Like so many others in Citrus County, including the Chronicle, I am endorsing Deborah Daniels for Citrus County School Board. Others have told of her qualifications – being a recently retired middle school teacher to her relationships with parents and teachers. I am pleased to have served with her in several organizations plus a book club.
Cloud: Time for a fresh face in fresh district
Many know me as the smiling face of the political forums with maybe a few of you remembering me as the stern-faced state trooper issuing you a ticket. For those I haven’t met yet, I am retired First Class Trooper Tod Cloud. Over my three decades as a United...
Lifetime Achievement
Throughout his long career as a surgeon and Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) specialist, Dr. Rama Nathan’s motto has been “live and learn to serve and sacrifice.” He has lived that philosophy as a physician, a father, a community leader, and through serving our country as a member of the U.S. Air Force.
Practice only serves to divide
I see this happening more and more in "journalism" including the Chronicle and this practice, in my mind, serves only to divide us more. I cite Sunday’s front-page article entitled "Seniors say their community is a lifesaver.”. In the article, Mr. Fred Hiers, the author, wrote a nice story...
Two county piers closed
Fishermen wanting to drop a line at the Ozello fishing pier will have a long wait. The Citrus County Parks & Recreation department closed this week the Ozello pier on South John Brown Drive in Crystal River, with the county’s spokesperson saying that it was beyond repair and needed to be replaced.
DJ Trae, all tuned up and ready to get things started
When DJ Trae shows up, he gets the party started. By day, he’s a disc jockey at radio station 103.9 in Brooksville, the on-air personality weekdays from noon to 3. After hours, he’s a much sought-after DJ around Citrus County and beyond, bringing his high-energy personality to local events, from Kids Night every Wednesday at Crump’s Landing in Homosassa and Teen Night Out on the third Thursdays at the Inverness Depot, to the monthly Crystal Harley-Davidson Bike Night at the Florida Cracker Monkey Bar or an Inverness Elks Italian Night Supper, United Way Boots & Bling, Disco Night to benefit Cayla’s Coats or a Stuff the Bus/Fill the Trailer event.
Bluebird Window Cleaning
Bluebird Window Cleaning is committed to providing excellent service to all their clients. If you have any concerns, I will make it right , after all, if you are not happy, I'm not happy. As sole proprietor, I have been involved in window cleaning most of my life. As a small boy, I learned at the feet of my father in the family business in Laguna Beach California. I later went on to establish Bluebird Window Cleaning in 2005 in the beautiful wine country of Northern California.. Recently my family and I have moved to Citrus County where we are blown away by all the Nature Coast has to offer. It is with great joy that I am now operating my window cleaning business in this area and I truly look forward to being of service to you.
Powers has students’ best interest at heart
Not only is she currently the District 5 incumbent for the School Board, she is a mother, wife, grandmother, educator, proven public servant; and this is just the “tip of the iceberg.”. Linda is trustworthy, competent and uses common sense for the best interest of our students in Citrus...
Life jacket loaner station installed at Hunter Springs Park
Children’s safety while in the water is a major concern especially during the summer months here in Citrus County as kids are out of school, but now families can have easy access to life jackets for their kids to go swimming at the popular Hunter Springs Park. Cayla’s Coats...
