Blacklion closing store here as it opens a new chapter

CHARLOTTE — It’s the end of an era for a family-owned retail operation that’s been a staple for home-décor shoppers in the Charlotte area for almost 27 years. Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace will close its last remaining store here early next year.

In a note to customers posted on social media this week, Blacklion says it recently sold the building housing its store at 10635 Park Road, in the Park 51 Shopping Center. The store will operate through one more holiday season, closing Jan. 31, according to the post.

