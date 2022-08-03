ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
Page Six

Derek Jeter talks having 3 daughters under the age of 5

Derek Jeter is a proud girl dad. The former New York Yankees shortstop opened up about his life at home with three daughters under the age of 5 in a candid new interview. “The mornings are early,” he told “Extra” Thursday. “Getting them up — they’re not in school right now — but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons.” Jeter, 48, joked that he has “a whole other side” to him these days, explaining, “I’m getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses.” The baseball player-turned-executive shares Bella, 4, Story, 3, and River, 7 months, with...
