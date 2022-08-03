MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fugitive from Albany was captured in Macon County Friday. In a post on Facebook, the Montezuma Police Department says they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany could be in their area. Investigators were able to track down Scott Lee Bodiford at the Dollar General in Oglethorpe. Bodiford was considered armed and dangerous.

MACON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO