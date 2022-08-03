Read on www.americustimesrecorder.com
wgxa.tv
Reynolds Police make drug arrests following traffic stop
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested in Taylor County on drug charges. In a post to Facebook, the Reynolds Police Department says 26-year-old Tyquan Jamal Terry, of Shellman, Georgia, and 36-year-old Raymond Barnes, of Stockbridge, Georgia, were arrested Friday. Their initial charges were connected to a traffic stop for a tag light violation, along with charges for driving on a suspended license, and no insurance.
wrbl.com
Saturday night shooting on Earline Ave. kills one, injures another
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One late Saturday night shooting claimed the life of one 19-year-old and injured another. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 19-year-old Jaheim Thomas was pronounced dead late last night, Aug. 6, in the emergency room after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Thomas was shot and killed just one month after marking his 19th birthday on July 6.
Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust
ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany,...
WALB 10
Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A lightning strike caused a home built in the 1800s to burn to the ground in Terrell County, Tuesday night. Fortunately, no one was home, according to State Farm Insurance Agent Karen Cohilas. “The homeowner will be able to replace some things with his insurance coverage....
wfxl.com
Attempted scheme to mail drugs discovered at Dougherty County Jail
Earlier this week, authorities in Ohio found a parcel of amphetamine pills after executing a federal search warrant in connection to a drug investigation at the Dougherty County jail. FOX 31 obtained an application for the warrant, which was issued from the Southern District of Ohio, for an Ohio Post...
MCSO arrest Columbus man and recovers three stolen vehicles
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Over the pasts three days, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office recovered three stolen vehicles and arrested a Columbus resident. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the MSCO Uniform Patrol Deputies conducted area checks following reports of multiple vehicles being stolen. At around 4:20 a.m., deputies found a stolen 2020 Toyota Camry. The deputies attempted […]
GEORGIA: Three individuals enter guilty pleas related to 10-kilo meth bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Albany, Georgia, residents pled guilty to conspiracy charges relating to various drugs found during a traffic stop, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. Matthew Bridges, 29; Terrance Battle, 41; and Quannesha Gatling all pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, […]
WALB 10
3 plead guilty in Lee Co. drug bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people pleaded guilty in federal court to an illegal drug ring that was responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess...
wgxa.tv
Southwest Ga. fugitive captured in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fugitive from Albany was captured in Macon County Friday. In a post on Facebook, the Montezuma Police Department says they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany could be in their area. Investigators were able to track down Scott Lee Bodiford at the Dollar General in Oglethorpe. Bodiford was considered armed and dangerous.
WTVM
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have emerged on a death investigation involving a man reported missing 24-hours before his body was found in Columbus. The victim’s wife has since been arrested. She’s not charged with his death, but the Muscogee County coroner says there are still many questions...
WALB 10
Body found at Albany sports complex
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said Joel Shealy,57, was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
wfxl.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in motorcycle-vehicle accident on U.S. 19
One person has died following the motorcycle-vehicle accident on U.S. 19 yesterday. At approximately 5:10 pm, Troopers from Post 40 Albany were dispatched to U.S. 19 at Glendale Road, in Lee County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, preliminary details reveal the motorcycle was traveling south on US 19 and...
WJHG-TV
Georgia man arrested in Bay County for trafficking cocaine
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was arrested early Wednesday morning for trafficking cocaine. Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 3:20 a.m. a patrol deputy tried to stop a car on N. Lagoon Drive. They say the car drove away and when authorities chased it, the car crashed into a ditch.
wfxl.com
One injured after Albany shooting on Wednesday
One man was left injured following a shooting in Dougherty County Wednesday. Albany police responded to Phoebe Main in reference to an aggravated assault with a firearm. The victim told police that he was shot after leaving Legend Lounge & Bar located in the 700 Block of E Broad Ave.
WALB 10
1 killed in Lee Co. crash
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a motorcycle and vehicle crash in Lee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). It happened at the intersection of U.S 19 and Glendale Road. A car made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, according to GSP. The...
Woman recants claims about cop involvement in 1999 slayings
OZARK, Ala. – A woman who fueled a social media frenzy with claims about police being involved in the killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk in 1999 now says she was lying the whole time. WTYV-TV reports that 53-year-old Rena Crumb recanted her allegations on Thursday. Her testimony came during […]
Columbus Police: Man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing during traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man who allegedly fled from police during a Columbus traffic stop is now facing multiple charges. According to Columbus Police, Malcolm Crouch, 28, was arrested on Aug. 1, 2022, after he refused to pull over for a traffic stop. Police said after a pursuit, Crouch did eventually pullover, but then […]
Columbus Police investigating shooting on 10th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. […]
41nbc.com
Crews find body while cutting grass in Crawford County
KNOXVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Department of Transportation crews locate a body in a ditch in Crawford County. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the crews were cutting grass around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. And they discovered the body of a man in a ditch along Highway 341 North between Highway 42 North and Old 341 West.
COLD CASE: Columbus officials investigate Alabama minister stabbed 26 times, unsolved for 62 years
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for information pertaining to a local minister’s murder that has went unsolved since 1960. According to Columbus Police, Julian May’s body was found near Debby Street on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1960. At the time of May’s death, he was an ordained minister in […]
