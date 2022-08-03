Read on www.tnonline.com
Times News
Carbon County Fair begins Monday
They work together to keep the tradition alive and well at the Carbon County Fair. The 22nd annual event takes place Monday through Saturday along Little Gap Road in Palmerton. It will be open from 4-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The cost of admission is $7...
Times News
Tamaqua news for Aug. 4, 2022
Aug. 7: 9 a.m. Worship service, Celebration of Holy Communion, congregational meeting and roof project vote, vacation/staycation roof project raffle drawing: 10:15 a.m. Adult Sunday school. Aug. 9: 5:30 p.m. prayer group at Scenic View. Aug. 10: 6 p.m. church board. Aug. 14: 9 a.m. outside worship service (weather permitting),...
Times News
Historical markers provide glimpse into Schuylkill history
Learning about the rich history of Schuylkill County can be as easy as hitting the road and looking for bright blue historical markers. Placed by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, Schuylkill County has 26 of the roadside markers, spanning from Pine Grove in the south to Sheppton in the north.
Times News
JT Rotary wrapping up summer rec, looking to fall
The Jim Thorpe Rotary Club and community partners (the SHINE Program, Jim Thorpe Area School District, Borough of Jim Thorpe, Mauch Chunk Trust, Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank, Penn Forest Township, Jim Thorpe Lions, Thrivent Financial, and Brandywine Transportation) are finishing its eight week Summer Recreation program. Serving the community for...
Times News
Barry Isett adds to staff
Barry Isett & Associates Inc., a multidiscipline engineering firm with offices in Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton and six other offices in Eastern and Central Pennsylvania, announces new associates:. • Joseph Franzone, MCP, of Slatington, joined as a Code Specialist serving the Lehigh Valley region. He brings to the table almost 20...
Times News
Summer delight
A hibiscus flower blooms outside Myst in Jim Thorpe at the intersection with Race Street. The tropical bloom is a welcome symbol to visitors heading up Race Street toward St. Mark’s and St. John’s Episcopal Church. AMY MILLER/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
St. Luke’s opens Hazleton center
St. Luke’s Health Center-Hazleton is now open. The 8,600 square-foot facility located at the Church Hill Mall, 1097 N Church St., Hazle Township, now provides access to Care Now (Urgent Care/ Walk-in Services), Occupational Medicine, X-ray, laboratory, primary care and physical therapy services. The center’s business hours are Monday-Friday,...
Times News
Bandstand damaged in Palmerton Park
Mischief remains an issue in the Palmerton Borough Park. Councilman Cory Kepner said at last week’s borough council meeting that a large amount of vandalism was done recently to the bandstand in the park. More specifically, Kepner said there was bicycle damage done to the bandstand, and it’s believed...
Times News
Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation
Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
Times News
Sunflower season begins
Above: August kicks off sunflower season, and blooms are ready at Second Mountain Sunflowers, 10 Pebble Lane, Tamaqua. Visitors to the Lewistown Valley farm, located near Heisler’s Cloverleaf Dairy, are permitted to roam, or ride a wagon, through 16 acres and pick a bouquet. The site is open weekdays and weekends, weather permitting. Weekends will also feature Mitchell’s Grill and Catering food truck. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
No ‘Mystery’: Local band to rock at Carbon fair
Rock music may not be synonymous with the Carbon County Fair, though the genre will have a presence at this year’s event, held along Little Gap Road near Palmerton. Mystery City will perform at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. on the Main Stage during the six-day fair’s penultimate evening, Aug. 12. The classic-rock cover band, making its Carbon County Fair debut, joins a short list of rock acts to play the fair since the first in 2000.
Times News
Schuylkill eyes STS building to ease prison
Schuylkill County officials have for years explored solutions to overcrowding in its 171-year-old prison on Sanderson Street in Pottsville. Now that the Schuylkill Transportation System is moving, the building has joined the list of options. STS is moving into a new $33 million building at the intersection of Route 61...
Times News
Monroe businesses cited by liquor board
Two Monroe County businesses have been cited by the Wilkes-Barre state police enforcement office of the liquor control board for violating the state liquor code. 1836 Saloon Inc., Marshalls Creek, was cited for used or permitted the use on the inside and/or outside a loudspeaker or similar device whereby the sound of music or other entertainment, or the advertisement thereof, could be heard beyond the licensee’s property line. Two citations were issued for the same offense, one on May 21 and the second on June 4.
Times News
Harris participates in donning of the stole
Zeruiah I. Harris of Saylorsburg was among the nearly 60 members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2022 who participated in the Jesuit school’s Donning of the Stole Ceremony. The ceremony celebrates and honors the accomplishments of members of its class of 2022 from underrepresented identities who received their undergraduate degrees. The purpose of the ceremony, which was a student-led initiative, was to highlight the students’ success in overcoming the particular barriers and obstacles faced by students from these groups, particularly students of color, in attaining a higher education.
Times News
Weissport sets plans for weekend festival
Weisstock 2022 will be held Friday and Saturday of the Labor Day weekend in the Weissport Borough Park. It will be open Friday, Sept. 2 from 5 to 10 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The two-day event will feature vendors, foods stands, rides for...
Times News
Carbon County commissioners
At a public meeting Thursday, Carbon County commissioners approved several requests. • Johnson Controls Fire Protection of Allentown for a new wireless and keyboard duress system for the courthouse and administration building at 44 and 76 Susquehanna St. for $81,711.10. • Award of the contract to Anzalone Forensic Psychology LLC...
Times News
Ansbach awarded white coat
The Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield universities) Doctorate of Audiology Class of 2024 received their white coats on July 23 at the Frosty Valley Resort in Danville. The white coat signifies the students have achieved the knowledge and skills to transition into the next phase of their...
Times News
Both sides in domestic cited
Both sides in a domestic incident have been cited. State police at Schuylkill Haven said troopers responded to Farm View Road in Washington Township, Schuylkill County, at 9:59 p.m. on July 30 for a domestic incident. As a result of an investigation Daniel Williams, 48, and Alton Neidlinger, 68, both...
