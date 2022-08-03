Popular CNY Trampoline Park Is Temporarily Closing Its Doors

Read on wibx950.com
Farm stand on Syracuse’s south side gives neighbors access to fresh produce
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Neighbors on the south side of Syracuse live in a food desert, which means many people have few to zero options for healthy and affordable foods. However, advocates are trying to change that. On the first Sunday of every month, you’ll find tents full of...
Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium underway. What can people expect to see?
Onondaga County legislators voted to approve funding for an $85 million Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium. The director at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo who will be helping spearhead the project says this is really exciting for everyone in the zoo and aquarium community. “We’re accredited by the Association of Zoo’s and...
Animal Cruelty? Popular Attraction Canceled at Upstate NY County Fair
Animal rights activists say an annual event at an Upstate NY County Fair is animal abuse. What do you think?. A popular attraction at one of New York State's longest-running state fairs will be retired after animal rights activists protested the event. July 31st was the last day of the...
Some express concern about shopping at Destiny USA
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y(WSYR-TV) — Nancy Hall has fond memories of shopping at Destiny USA. “I like Macy’s,” Hall said. “I like to be able to just walk through there and get the pretzel and a coke and get in the car and go home afterwards.”. It’s...
CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral
A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale
If you've ever dreamed of opening a biker bar here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley now is the chance. Willie’s Chop Shop Bar and Restaurant in Sylvan Beach is fully equipped and immediately available for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. The listing has it for sale at $729,000.00, or to lease at $2,500 a month:
New Campground in New York: Greek Peak Mountain Resort’s Campground at Hope Lake
It’s never too late to go camping. In Cortland, New York, Greek Peak Mountain Resort’s Campground at Hope Lake just officially opened with 26 RV sites and 15 junior RV/camper sites. The larger RV sites are equipped with sewer, water, and electricity, while the junior RV sites have...
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
Put on a New Pot: Coffee Mania Announces Homer Hut
It’s official! Coffee Mania has begun construction of Homer Hut in Homer. The new location will open sometime this December just down the road from Origins. The new hut, will be built at 115 North West Rd. in Homer. It will include two drive-thru windows, similar to the Groton Ave. and Port Watson St. locations.
Ninja the kitten needs his purrr-fect home: Petsavers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Ninja, a 16-week-old black kitten at the CNY Cat Coalition in Syracuse. Ninja loves to play! His favorite toys are the string ones...
You’ll Be Up to Your ‘Ears’ in Fun at Schuyler’s Corn & Car Fest
Who will be crowned the "Corn King" and be $1,000 richer? Who will have the sexiest hot rod? Who's got the cutest pup?! These are just some of the questions that will be answered on Saturday, August 13th during the 22nd annual Schuyler Corn Competition and Car Show. NOTHING CORNY...
Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
12th annual East Utica Classic comes to the aid of local family
UTICA, NY –The East Utica Classic returned for its 12th year at Valley View Golf Course Sunday. There was some friendly competition out on the links as golfers from throughout the area teed off for a good time and a good cause. Each year the tournament raises money to...
Utica Angler Reels in Fish of 10,000 Casts For Moment of Lifetime
A Utica angler reeled in 'the fish of 10,000 casts' for a moment of a lifetime. Pat Brady has been fishing for a while but he didn't start getting serious about it until a couple of years ago. "I’m a catch and release fisherman and love the sport." Until...
Were There Any Central New Yorkers Aboard the Titanic?
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of James Cameron's Academy Award-winning film Titanic. Which got me wondering... of the 2,240 passengers aboard, were any of them Central New Yorkers?. Most people know the ship was headed to New York City, but a few of its passengers were...
Heat advisory extended into Monday night, ‘little relief’ from heat expected
Syracuse, N.Y. — A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service has been extended to Monday night, with “little relief” from the heat in the forecast for much of Central New York. Temperatures that feel like 95 to 100 degrees were forecast for Sunday, but those...
Petit Branch Library parking lot is buzzing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Petit Branch Library in Syracuse’s Westcott neighborhood has plans to expand. “We’re adding a community room to the library, about 2,000 square feet,” said Branch Manager Carol Johnson. They’ve been planning for this for a while. Work is set to begin...
Heat advisories extended for parts of CNY through Monday evening
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It certainly was a hot weekend in CNY. The daytime high temperature for the airport in Syracuse Saturday was 93 degrees and we also 93 degrees again for Sunday's high. If the Syracuse airport hits 90 or hotter on Monday, it will officially mark our SECOND HEAT WAVE...
Road Work Report for the Week Beginning August 8, 2022
Village of Ilion: (D#264728) Route 5S over Route 51. Westbound motorists will be detoured down the westbound exit ramp to a temporary three-color signal at the intersection with Route 51. They will then be directed up the entrance ramp to re-enter Route 5S westbound. Eastbound motorists will encounter a lane shift into the westbound lane with the Route 5S eastbound off ramp to Ilion closed. The signal, detour and lane shifts are due to the bridge deck replacement on Route 5S over Route 51.
Oh Mama! Utica Zoo Celebrates Birth of Baby Zebra
There's a new tenant settling in at the Utica Zoo. Officials have announced the successful birth of a baby Hartmann's Mountain Zebra at the zoo, saying the baby zebra, or foal, was born last weekend. Zecora, the mother Zebra, had been with a male zebra at her pervious zoo, officials said, explaining the gestation process for zebras is 12 months.
