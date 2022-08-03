ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

Popular CNY Trampoline Park Is Temporarily Closing Its Doors

By Carl, Polly
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wibx950.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium underway. What can people expect to see?

Onondaga County legislators voted to approve funding for an $85 million Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium. The director at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo who will be helping spearhead the project says this is really exciting for everyone in the zoo and aquarium community. “We’re accredited by the Association of Zoo’s and...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Some express concern about shopping at Destiny USA

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y(WSYR-TV) — Nancy Hall has fond memories of shopping at Destiny USA. “I like Macy’s,” Hall said. “I like to be able to just walk through there and get the pretzel and a coke and get in the car and go home afterwards.”. It’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Hartford, NY
City
North Tonawanda, NY
New Hartford, NY
Lifestyle
WIBX 950

CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral

A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale

If you've ever dreamed of opening a biker bar here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley now is the chance. Willie’s Chop Shop Bar and Restaurant in Sylvan Beach is fully equipped and immediately available for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. The listing has it for sale at $729,000.00, or to lease at $2,500 a month:
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Drew
wxhc.com

Put on a New Pot: Coffee Mania Announces Homer Hut

It’s official! Coffee Mania has begun construction of Homer Hut in Homer. The new location will open sometime this December just down the road from Origins. The new hut, will be built at 115 North West Rd. in Homer. It will include two drive-thru windows, similar to the Groton Ave. and Port Watson St. locations.
HOMER, NY
localsyr.com

Ninja the kitten needs his purrr-fect home: Petsavers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Ninja, a 16-week-old black kitten at the CNY Cat Coalition in Syracuse. Ninja loves to play! His favorite toys are the string ones...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Trampoline#Cny#Fairs#Golf Course
WKTV

12th annual East Utica Classic comes to the aid of local family

UTICA, NY –The East Utica Classic returned for its 12th year at Valley View Golf Course Sunday. There was some friendly competition out on the links as golfers from throughout the area teed off for a good time and a good cause. Each year the tournament raises money to...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Were There Any Central New Yorkers Aboard the Titanic?

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of James Cameron's Academy Award-winning film Titanic. Which got me wondering... of the 2,240 passengers aboard, were any of them Central New Yorkers?. Most people know the ship was headed to New York City, but a few of its passengers were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
localsyr.com

Petit Branch Library parking lot is buzzing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Petit Branch Library in Syracuse’s Westcott neighborhood has plans to expand. “We’re adding a community room to the library, about 2,000 square feet,” said Branch Manager Carol Johnson. They’ve been planning for this for a while. Work is set to begin...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Heat advisories extended for parts of CNY through Monday evening

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It certainly was a hot weekend in CNY. The daytime high temperature for the airport in Syracuse Saturday was 93 degrees and we also 93 degrees again for Sunday's high. If the Syracuse airport hits 90 or hotter on Monday, it will officially mark our SECOND HEAT WAVE...
SYRACUSE, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Road Work Report for the Week Beginning August 8, 2022

Village of Ilion: (D#264728) Route 5S over Route 51. Westbound motorists will be detoured down the westbound exit ramp to a temporary three-color signal at the intersection with Route 51. They will then be directed up the entrance ramp to re-enter Route 5S westbound. Eastbound motorists will encounter a lane shift into the westbound lane with the Route 5S eastbound off ramp to Ilion closed. The signal, detour and lane shifts are due to the bridge deck replacement on Route 5S over Route 51.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Oh Mama! Utica Zoo Celebrates Birth of Baby Zebra

There's a new tenant settling in at the Utica Zoo. Officials have announced the successful birth of a baby Hartmann's Mountain Zebra at the zoo, saying the baby zebra, or foal, was born last weekend. Zecora, the mother Zebra, had been with a male zebra at her pervious zoo, officials said, explaining the gestation process for zebras is 12 months.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy