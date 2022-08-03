Indiana Senators to honor victims of Greenwood Shooting, Elisjsha Dicken

Read on cbs4indy.com
Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe
LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — The Michigan Attorney General's office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election, according to published reports.
