Cordae and Naomi Osaka Reportedly Still Together Amid Rumors They Broke Up

Read on www.complex.com
Related
Adele and Rich Paul’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their ‘Jackpot’ Romance
Someone like him! Adele is the queen of emotional breakup songs, but in her real life, she's been more successful at finding love. The Grammy winner was first spotted with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, in July 2021 attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Though that was their first time in public, a source exclusively […]
Complex
The Best Moments From Drake’s Young Money Reunion Show
The Young Money Reunion concert may have gotten off to a slow start—two hours late to be exact—thanks to Lil Wayne being held up at the border, but nonetheless, fans were ecstatic to see the Big Three trio of Weezy, Drake, and Nicki Minaj together again at Toronto’s Budweiser stage on Saturday night. The evening was truly about giving Lil Wayne his flowers, and Drake and Nicki Minaj made sure that the Young Money founder felt their appreciation for giving them their careers.
HipHopDX.com
Nelly & Ashanti Reunite On Stage Days After Irv Gotti's Dating Comments
Nelly and Ashanti reunited for a performance of their collaboration “Body on Me” at a show in Oakland over the weekend — see footage below. On Friday night (August 5), the pair joined the likes of Ja Rule, Ma$e and Lil Jon on the bill for the My 2000s Playlist concert at Oakland Arena.
Complex
Lil Wayne Teases ‘Tha Carter VI’ During Performance at Young Money Reunion Concert
Lil Wayne took to the stage on Saturday night for the Young Money Reunion show at Drake’s October World Weekend festival, where he teased his forthcoming album Tha Carter VI. Wayne ended his performance by hyping the follow-up to his 2018 album Tha Carter V. “I’m working on Carter...
RELATED PEOPLE
Everything Khloe Kardashian Has Said About Conceiving Her 2nd Child With Tristan Thompson
Ready to give True a sibling. Khloé Kardashian has been candid about her fertility journey while trying to conceive baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson. Us Weekly broke the news in August 2020 that the on-again, off-again couple were “back together” after his two cheating scandals. “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good […]
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s Sweetest Quotes About Each Other
Low-key lovers. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have kept their romance under the radar since they started dating, but they've still had their fair share of adorable moments. The supermodel and the NBA star were first spotted together in April 2020, but they actually met years earlier when Jenner was still dating ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons. […]
John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Family Photo Album With 3 Kids: Pics
Check out never-seen pictures the actor has released of his late son, Jett
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as […]
Nick Cannon’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers
Doting dad! Nick Cannon has welcomed eight children over the years — and the little ones are too cute. The Wild ’N Out host first became a father in 2011 when he and then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The former couple divorced five years later, and they have been coparenting their […]
Everything Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Have Said About Their Marriage
Built to make it! Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s 20-plus years of marriage have outlasted many Hollywood relationships. The couple seem as though they have figured out the magic formula to keeping the spark alive — even if they had to address rumors throughout their decades together. The actor met the Red Table Talk cohost when […]
Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues
Demi Lovato, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jon Hamm, Carrie Fisher, and Ashley Judd are among the many celebrities who've admitted to struggling with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s Whirlwind Romance: Timeline of Their Relationship
An unexpected match! Ant Anstead continued to make headlines after his split from Christina Haack by sparking an A-list romance with Renée Zellweger. The Wheeler Dealers star was previously married to Haack for nearly two years before the pair announced their separation via Instagram in September 2020. Nine months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the […]
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa’s Relationship Timeline
Kate Hudson hasn't had the easiest journey when it comes to love — but she found something special with Danny Fujikawa. The couple began dating in 2016 and announced that they were expecting their first child together two years later. Hudson surprised fans with her pregnancy news, posting footage of a sex reveal party on […]
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard’s Relationship Timeline: Marital Woes, Divorce Details and More
Things were rocky for Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard more than one year before news of their split became public. The New York Giants wide receiver and the model got engaged in 2017 after one year of dating. “When I was younger, I’d see her in the Victoria’s Secret magazines that my sisters were getting, […]
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song
Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
Costars Reunited Through the Years
Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars -- from shows and movies like That '70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House -- that have come together years after they took their last bows together
Comments / 0