Cordae and Naomi Osaka Reportedly Still Together Amid Rumors They Broke Up

The Young Money Reunion concert may have gotten off to a slow start—two hours late to be exact—thanks to Lil Wayne being held up at the border, but nonetheless, fans were ecstatic to see the Big Three trio of Weezy, Drake, and Nicki Minaj together again at Toronto’s Budweiser stage on Saturday night. The evening was truly about giving Lil Wayne his flowers, and Drake and Nicki Minaj made sure that the Young Money founder felt their appreciation for giving them their careers.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO