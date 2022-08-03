Prosecution rests in deadly motorcycle crash trial in NH

Read on www.wcax.com
Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A teen is fighting for his life, after a driver slammed into his motorcycle, throwing him into the air. It happened just before 4 p.m. on Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon. Police say an 82-year-old woman was trying to take a left hand turn, didn’t...
NH mother, 2 young sons were shot death, authorities say
Teen fighting for his life after Barton motorcycle crash. Better late than never: Alum returns St. Michael's College property 40 years later. A piece of St. Michael's College property found its way back to the school after more than four decades. Health insurance rates to go up for thousands of...
Last puppy found after 3 were stolen from Coventry
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing puppy that police said was one of three stolen from a litter in Coventry has been found. Vermont State Police said three 6-week-old mixed German shepherd and black and tan coonhound puppies were taken from their outdoor enclosure back on July 25. Tamieka Demo,...
Teen fighting for his life after Barton motorcycle crash
What to do: Saturday, August 6
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Saturday, August 6, 2022. There will be plenty of, “clowning around” on Church Street this weekend, as the annual Festival of Fools makes it’s return to the Queen City. The...
