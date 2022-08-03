Driver in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father Reportedly Receives 1-Year Sentence

Read on www.complex.com
Latisha Carter
3d ago
that driver took away a life..he should get more time..to think about what he did,and who he took from this earth! the judicial system is not fair!! wrong is wrong!!!
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Related
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj’s Father’s Killer Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison
Long Island, NY – Nicki Minaj’s father was killed in a hit-and-run in early 2021, and the person responsible has now been sentenced to a year in prison. According to TMZ, Charles Polevich was sentenced by Judge Howard Sturiun in Nassau County, New York on Wednesday morning (August 3).
Driver who pleaded guilty in hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj's father gets 1 year in jail
The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed the father of rapper Nicki Minaj last year was sentenced Wednesday to a year in jail, in keeping with a promise the judge made when the man pleaded guilty in May. Charles Polevich, who pleaded guilty to leaving the scene and tampering...
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
R. Kelly’s Sisters Say He’s The Victim, Blasts His 30-Year Sentence As ‘Racist’
R. Kelly’s sisters are coming to the disgraced singer’s defense in the wake of the 30-year prison sentence he received that they believe was “racist.”. Two of Kelly’s sisters from his father’s side, Cassandra and Lisa Kelly, appeared on U.K.’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday to share their response to the singer’s racketeering and sex trafficking case, Mirror reports. Speaking with reporter Noel Phillips, the sisters learned that one accuser found it “laughable” that Kelly considered himself the real “victim.”
Texas man tells police he accidentally shot and killed girlfriend thinking she was an intruder
A Texas man told police he shot and killed his girlfriend early Monday because he believed she was an "intruder" in his apartment, authorities said. Bobby Wolfe, 22, called 911 around 3:30 a.m. saying he accidentally shot his girlfriend in a Pasadena apartment unit. When police officers arrived, they found the victim.
NYPD: Man allegedly dragged woman to secluded area and tried to rape her on Upper West Side
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman after dragging her to a secluded area on the Upper West Side. The man was on an electric scooter and snuck up behind the woman very early on Wednesday morning, according to police. The...
Florida Parents Arrested After 6-Year-Old Found With Head in Hotel Toilet
A 6-year-old boy was found with his head in the toilet of a Florida hotel earlier this month, “like he was drinking water,” according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Discovered by deputies badly injured and without a pulse, the child was taken to a hospital and placed on life support for a brain bleed, local outlets reported Wednesday. Five other children were also in the room at the Knights Inn, all displaying signs of physical abuse. Their parents, who moved the family into the hotel in April, now face several child neglect charges. Larry Rhodes and Bianca Blaise initially told deputies that the children, who ranged in age from infancy to 6 years old, had gotten into a fight, according to an arrest report. But when a 4-year-old with “fresh cuts” around the mouth was asked, he replied: “Daddy hit me.” Later, Blaise told investigators that Rhodes had “whooped” the siblings in the past, and that he had recently run out of a prescription to treat schizophrenia. The 6-year-old remains in critical condition, WESH reported.
RELATED PEOPLE
People
Law & Order Crew Member Killed Near Set Identified as Father of 6: 'Heart of So Many Lives'
A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member who was shot dead this week in Brooklyn, New York leaves behind six children. Johnny Alberto Pizarro II, 31, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting near the NBC show's set on Tuesday, as Chrissy Grigoropoulos, Esq., an attorney for his estate, launched a GoFundMe page to help support his family and cover funeral expenses.
TMZ.com
Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Violence in Louisiana
Mystikal stands accused of rape again in Louisiana ... and he's back behind bars after a weekend arrest. A rep for Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... the rapper was booked and processed Sunday on a first-degree rape charge, as well as charges related to domestic abuse, battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and property damage.
thesource.com
Suspected Dallas Airport Shooter Says She’s Chris Brown’s Wife
A woman who police say opened fire in a Dallas, Texas airport this week claims to be “God’s prophet” and also married to Chris Brown. Portia Odufuwa has reportedly given authorities the R&B star’s address more than once, saying she lived with him. The 37-year-old allegedly...
Woman accused of killing lover by setting his tent on fire after seeing him with another woman
STOCKTON, Calif. (TCD) -- A homeless woman was taken into custody for allegedly killing her lover by setting his tent on fire. According to the Stockton Police Department, on July 7 at around 5:30 p.m., a 40-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were inside a tent at Airport Way and Mormon Slough when the suspect allegedly lit the tent and the two victims on fire. They were transported to a nearby hospital, but the male died from his wounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
She Called 911 Screaming For Help In 2009 And Has Never Been Seen Or Heard From Again
21-year-old Alyssa Angelique McLemore lived with her mother and her grandmother in Kent, Washington. Alyssa helped care for her mother, Gracie, who suffered from scleroderma, a skin-tightening disease. She had a 3-year-old daughter, Neveah, who lived with her father.
TMZ.com
Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says
Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
Man lying on Coney Island Beach run over and killed by New York City parks department vehicle
A man was killed early Monday morning after he was run over by a New York City Parks Department vehicle while lying on a beach. The New York City Police Department said the parks vehicle was exiting the Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn just before 3 a.m. when the 47-year-old man was run over.
Trina’s niece shot dead in Miami as family say rapper known as Baby Suga was in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’
THE niece of rapper Trina has died after being shot and killed in Miami as her family says she was in the "wrong place at the wrong time". The victim, whom relatives call Baby Suga, was killed early Wednesday in a shooting in Miami. More to follow...For the latest news...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13-year-old girl present during beating death of James Lambert was shot in jaw in East Germantown last week
The 13-year-old girl shot in East Germantown last week was also among the group of teenagers present during the brutal beating death of 73-year-old James Lambert in North Philadelphia last month.
Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts say Bishop Whitehead robbery may have been staged
The Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts are suggesting that Bishop Lamor Whitehead’s livestreamed robbery might have been staged. Whitehead who is referred to as the "Bling bling" pastor was delivering a sermon at his Brooklyn church when three armed masked men robbed him of one million dollars in gold jewelry including his wedding ring and Bishop's ring. They also stole his wife's wedding ring. No members of the congregation were robbed and the pastor believes he and his wife were specifically targeted.
A New Orleans police officer Lil Wayne referred to as 'Uncle Bob' is dead. The rapper spent his career praising him after he saved his life.
Robert Hoobler was found dead on Friday in his home in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Hoobler saved Lil Wayne's life after the rapper attempted to commit suicide at the age of 12. Lil Wayne called Hoobler "Uncle Bob" and offered to financially support him in 2019.
thesource.com
Trina’s 17-Year-Old Niece “Baby Suga” Fatally Shot In NW Miami
The Miami Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of Trina’s 17-year-old niece, fondly known as Baby Suga. The rapper’s family confirmed the devastating news with TMZ, and reports the young girl was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”. Law enforcement and medical examiners responded...
Comments / 8