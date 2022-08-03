ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father Reportedly Receives 1-Year Sentence

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 4 days ago
Latisha Carter
3d ago

that driver took away a life..he should get more time..to think about what he did,and who he took from this earth! the judicial system is not fair!! wrong is wrong!!!

HipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj’s Father’s Killer Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison

Long Island, NY – Nicki Minaj’s father was killed in a hit-and-run in early 2021, and the person responsible has now been sentenced to a year in prison. According to TMZ, Charles Polevich was sentenced by Judge Howard Sturiun in Nassau County, New York on Wednesday morning (August 3).
