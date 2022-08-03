Best Style Releases: Palace, Stüssy x Nike, Takashi Murakami, Kid Cudi, Supervsn, and More

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the co-hosts discuss the fallout around Yeezy Day, which Ye challenged Adidas over and claimed happened without his approval. They also talk about how to figure out your appropriate sneaker size and make a shocking discovery about one of the cohosts’ footwear. Elsewhere, the trio reacts to the latest in the Zadeh Kicks sneaker reselling saga. Also, Welty influences Rihanna’s sneakers, Joe has some more dyed pairs coming up, and Brendan goes golfing.

