Apparel

Best Style Releases: Palace, Stüssy x Nike, Takashi Murakami, Kid Cudi, Supervsn, and More

By Lei Takanashi
Complex
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Complex

Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges

A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
VIDEO GAMES
WWD

Prada’s Beijing Show, ERL Pop-up Shops

Click here to read the full article. BEIJING REPEAT: All the stars aligned for Prada. Echoing the original Milan shows that featured celebrities such as Hunter Schafer and Kyle MacLachlan, the Beijing repeat of Prada’s men’s and women’s fall 2022 collections surprised with some of the most high-profile Chinese film stars in the industry.More from WWDKeke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour FashionValentino Couture Fall 2022Front Row at Prada Men's Spring 2023 A total of nine well-known Chinese actors and actresses walked the show. Liao Fan, winner of the Silver Bear for Best Actor at the 64th Berlin International Film Festival; Kara Wai Ying Hong, three-time...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Should Kanye Be Mad at Adidas? How Should Sneakers Fit? | The Complex Sneakers Podcast

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the co-hosts discuss the fallout around Yeezy Day, which Ye challenged Adidas over and claimed happened without his approval. They also talk about how to figure out your appropriate sneaker size and make a shocking discovery about one of the cohosts’ footwear. Elsewhere, the trio reacts to the latest in the Zadeh Kicks sneaker reselling saga. Also, Welty influences Rihanna’s sneakers, Joe has some more dyed pairs coming up, and Brendan goes golfing.
APPAREL
Complex

Meek Mill Shows Off $200,000 Dream Catcher-Style Dreamchasers Chain

Fresh off parting ways with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management, Meek Mill took to Instagram on Saturday to show off a Dreamchasers chain. According to TMZ, the pendant, styled after a Native American dreamcatcher, cost a whopping $200,000. “A very powerful tribe in America,” Meek captioned the picture.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Exclusive: Watch a Tense Dinner Unfold in Clip From ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

These words open a new clip from the upcoming second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, premiering exclusively via Complex. The tense dinner scene is led by Tony-winning performer Patina Miller, who plays the title character’s mother, Raquel. A mid-meal disagreement immediately raises the stakes of the moment, giving viewers some insight on what to expect when the series returns to Starz with its Season 2 premiere later this month.
TV SERIES
Complex

Eminem Releases ‘Curtain Call 2’ Greatest Hits Album f/ Unreleased 50 Cent Collab Produced by Dr. Dre

Nearly two decades ago, Eminem released Curtain Call: The Hits, a collection of his greatest songs from his first few studio albums (The Slim Shady LP, The Marshall Mathers LP, The Eminem Show, and Encore). The follow-up finds Em pulling cuts from Recovery, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, Revival, Kamikaze, and Music to Be Murdered By, paying homage to those five projects on the cover art.
MUSIC
Complex

The Weeknd Connects With Summer Walker for Remix of “Best Friends”

Fresh off enlisting Sebastian Ingrosso and Salvatore Ganacci for the remix of “How Do I Make You Love Me?” The Weeknd has connected with Summer Walker for a new version of one of his Dawn FM tracks. The remix of “Best Friends” comes shortly after the The Weeknd...
MUSIC
Complex

The Best Moments From Drake’s Young Money Reunion Show

The Young Money Reunion concert may have gotten off to a slow start—two hours late to be exact—thanks to Lil Wayne being held up at the border, but nonetheless, fans were ecstatic to see the Big Three trio of Weezy, Drake, and Nicki Minaj together again at Toronto’s Budweiser stage on Saturday night. The evening was truly about giving Lil Wayne his flowers, and Drake and Nicki Minaj made sure that the Young Money founder felt their appreciation for giving them their careers.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Pigeons & Planes Shares ‘See You Next Year’ Album, Executive Produced By Mike Dean

See You Next Year is the first-ever Pigeons & Planes compilation album, in partnership with Big.Ass.Kids and distributed by ADA. The project is executive produced by Mike Dean and features original songs from Teezo Touchdown, Terry Presume, Redveil, Fana Hues, EKKSTACY, Wallice, Dreamer Isioma, Brevin Kim, Ben Reilly, Baird, and Sash. It’s out today and available on all platforms.
MUSIC
Complex

Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay Reunite For “Can’t Be Us”

Taking a break from his run of international collaborations that have seen him link up with artists from across Europe and West Africa, UK drill don Headie One is back with a team-up that’s a little closer to home—and all the more special for it. Headie’s new single,...
MUSIC
Complex

Listen to bLAck pARty’s ‘Hummingbird’ Album f/ Childish Gambino, Saba, Kari Faux, and More

BLAck pARty’s Hummingbird has taken flight. The Arkansas-born, L.A.-based singer-songwriter’s first album since 2019’s Endless Summer features Kari Faux, Saba, and more across a dozen tracks. The laid back Childish Gambino collaboration “I Love You More Than You Know” memorably sees Donald Glover rhyming about mortality with bars like “I never thought I’d see 40, I hope there’s 40 to go” and “I’m tryna be around a little longеr than my father, and my father’s father.”
MUSIC
Complex

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reportedly Split

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits. Sources “close to the couple” tell E! News the two made the decision earlier this week, after nine months of dating. The insider suggested the split was amicable, as the two have every intention to continue a friendship. The source added that Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, still have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but determined their busy schedules and long distance “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Trippie Redd Joined by Offset and Moneybagg Yo for New Song and Video “Big 14”

Trippie Redd has called on the feature-crafting services of Offset and Moneybagg Yo for the new track “Big 14,” out Friday. Credited with production on the latest Trippie joint is Honorable C.N.O.T.E., whose years-long roster of instantly memorable placements includes previous Trippie tracks like “Ghost Busters” and “Dark Knight Dummo,” among a slew of other hits.
MUSIC
Complex

JNR Choi Taps Fivio Foreign for New Single and Video “Amused”

JNR Choi continues his breakout year by dropping a new single and music video featuring Fivio Foreign. “Amused” isn’t the first time the two have joined forces, as JNR Choi previously enlisted Fivio for a remix to his hit single “To the Moon,” which peaked at No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 en route to earning a gold certification from the RIAA in June.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Reason Recruits The Game for New Song “Impalas & Hydraulics”

Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Reason has teamed up with west coast icon The Game for his new G-Funk inspired track, “Impalas & Hydraulics.”. The single comes as Reason continues to work on his highly-anticipated second studio album, reiterating why the 31-year-old rapper was able to grab the attention of TDE. Over a hard-hitting drum loop and eerie synths, Game and Reason proudly represent California’s vibrant hip-hop history on the track.
MUSIC
Complex

YK Osiris Reveals He Went Broke After Success of “Worth It”

YK Osiris admits his money management skills were once lacking. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Jacksonville rapper briefly opened up about his highly publicized financial issues. Osiris has made plenty of headlines for money owed to artists like Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Drake; the latter of whom offered to clear his $60,000 debt in exchange for an impromptu performance.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

