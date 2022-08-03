ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jane Fonda Encourages Young People to Embrace Aging, Says She Regrets Facelift: “I Don’t Want to Look Distorted”

By Abbey White
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LKe3J_0h3SzfZk00

Jane Fonda says she is “not proud” of getting a facelift and never did any more cosmetic procedures because she was concerned she’d look “distorted” and might get addicted to it.

In a new interview with Vogue , the Grace and Frankie actress opens up about her iconic career revolutionizing fitness and how she approaches wellness in her own life. In the process, the actress and long-time activist around several issues including climate , discusses her own history with facelifts, her thoughts on plastic surgery addiction and how she wants to help reframe people’s relationships to getting older.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

While talking about her own relationship to aging, Fonda says she wants “young people to stop being afraid about getting older” and to instead focus on their health.

“What matters isn’t age, isn’t that chronological number,” she says. “My dad died six years younger than I am now. He seemed so old because he was ill. He had a heart disease. I’m not ill. So I’m almost 85, but I don’t seem that old.”

The Oscar-winner explains that in her decision to speak about health, fitness and wellness — as well as her work representing one-half of the leading older female duo in her now-concluded show Grace and Frankie — she wants to help other people realize that being “a certain age doesn’t mean you have to give up on life, give up on having fun, give up on having boyfriends or girlfriends, making new friends or whatever you want to do.”

“It’s still in the realm of life possibilities for you,” she continues. “That’s why I always tell people what my age is because I want them to realize it.”

Fonda’s stance doesn’t mean she’s unaware of how certain privileges can play a role in the aging process, including having access to fitness and wellness tools. She tells Vogue that even “as those words are coming out of my mouth,” she’s also thinking about the fact that she has money.

“You can afford a trainer. You can afford plastic surgery. You can afford facials. You can afford the things that help make you continue to look young. That is true. Money does help. Good genes and a lot of money, as somebody once said,” she adds.

The actress also takes this as an opportunity to discuss her own relationship to cosmetic surgery, noting that in talking about money and access, “we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who’ve had all kinds of facelifts and things like that,” before noting she believes “they look terrible.”

“I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had [one],” she continued. “Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, OK, you can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it.”

Fonda goes on to add that there may be “a lot of women” who “are addicted” to facelifts and similar procedures, but that since her own surgery, she sticks to the basics.

“I don’t do a lot of facials. I don’t spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh,” she says. “Laughter is a good thing too.”

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 438

Icanseertthruya
4d ago

Coming from someone who has more plastic surgery that you probably could count. She was and still is America’s black sheep. She got soldiers beat and killed in Vietnam. Look it up. I was in my 20’s then. So hated at that time by most Americans. Her name was Hanoi Jane.

Reply(47)
284
KAG2021
4d ago

Noone cares what you think. You are just as irrelevant as the Obamas and Jill Biden ( who the fake mainstream media adore). Irrelevant people, all of you

Reply(19)
152
Prieta Bella
4d ago

Embrace yourselves women! Every scar, every fine line and every beautiful natural silver hair you’ve earned tells a story. The things that make women look old is trying desperately to look young.

Reply(10)
91
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Luck’ Review: Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg Enliven Apple TV+’s Sweet, Familiar Animated Feature

Sam Greenfield (voiced by Hadestown’s Eva Noblezada) might just be the world’s unluckiest person. The 18-year-old protagonist of Apple TV+ and Skydance Animation’s wholesome film Luck is an expert in poor timing, unhappy accidents and minor disasters. (Sometimes major ones, too). Random objects fall on her head, she slips and trips, and almost everything she touches breaks. Despite her general misfortune, Sam is a perennial optimist — a woman who prefers to look on the brighter side. Luck tells the story of how Sam momentarily comes into better fortunes, loses that opportunity and sets out to find it again. If Apple’s extensive...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After Dating for Nine Months

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months of dating, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The stars, who were first linked as a couple in October 2021, amicably parted ways this week, with the split attributed to distance and schedules, according to an insider with knowledge of the relationship. More from The Hollywood ReporterConan O'Brien, Bowen Yang Join Buddy Comedy From Universal and 'SNL' GroupInstagram Head Responds to Kardashian Backlash Over Platform Aping TikTok: "We're Going to Need to Evolve"Universal Pictures Nabs Buddy Comedy From 'SNL' Please Don't Destroy Group Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in October, where...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Bacon on How He and Kyra Sedgwick Supported Their Children in Figuring Out Their Identities: “There’s a Long History of Forcing Children Into Boxes”

Kevin Bacon says that he and his wife and fellow actor Kyra Sedgwick tried their best to support their now-adult children as they were figuring out their identity, including their sexuality. The award-winning actor spoke to Yahoo Entertainment ahead of the release of his latest movie, Peacock horror-thriller They/Them, discussing one of the key themes behind the film’s conversion therapy camp setting: accepting one’s children for who they are. More from The Hollywood Reporter'They/Them' Review: Kevin Bacon Stars in a Conversion Camp Slasher That's Smarter Than It Is ScaryJay Leno Says Former 'Tonight Show' Staffer Is Why He Stopped Telling...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Brooke Shields says she was ‘incensed’ by how women over 40 are treated: ‘You’re put out to pasture’

Brooke Shields has spoken candidly about feeling “unrepresented” at her age and overlooked by society, despite continuing to work.Shields, 57, discussed her career and her shock at the lack of representation of women over a certain age in a preview clip for her new interview with Gayle King for Oprah Daily, which airs 28 July at 8pm.While speaking with King, the model acknowledged that she is “still in a career” and “still working” but feels that the industry only depicts women in their 20s, who are “sexy and fabulous,” or those in “Depends [diapers]”.“I’m still in a career, I’m...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Tom Brady
The Independent

Jane Fonda proves she’s still a fitness icon at 84 in major fashion campaign

Long before Instagram was flooded with personal trainers and athleisure clothing dominated fashion, Jane Fonda sparked an at-home exercise revolution and became the original exercise icon.Released in 1982, Jane Fonda’s Workout was a top-selling VHS video for years – with 17 million copies sold by the mid-nineties.The series is credited with opening up the previously male-dominated world of fitness to women as a slew of copycat videos hit the market and aerobics classes boomed.Then aged 44 and with two best actress Oscars under her belt, the lycra-clad Hollywood star popularised the phrase ‘Feel the burn!’ and sent legwarmer sales through...
FITNESS
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging#Facelift#Fitness#Grace And Frankie
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts Prays To Jesus That 'I’m Going To Be Positive... And Get Rid Of Anything That’s Weighing Me Down:' She's Been Standing By Her Partner 'Sweet Amber,' As She Battles Cancer

Robin Roberts returns to the set of Good Morning America with a super positive attitude after spending time in “happy place” as partner Amber Laign underwent breast cancer treatment. Robin and Amber have been together through many highs and lows over their relationship—including each of their battles with...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage

Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern

Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

ESPY Red Carpet Photos: Lindsey Vonn, Aaron Donald, Stephan Curry, Michelle Wie West & Many More

The red carpet for tonight’s ESPY Awards hosted by Stephan Curry on ESPN was a glittery collision of Hollywood and the sports world. Curry and wife Aisha brought the family and walked the carpet with the likes of Olympic Gold Medalists Lindsey Vonn, Eileen Gu, Allyson Felix and Aly Raisman; Super Bowl Champ Russell Wilson and singer Ciara; and Albert Pujols and Odell Beckham Jr. Also well-represented were the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy