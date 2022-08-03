Chuck E. Cheese 'deeply saddened' after mother posts video of mascot ignoring Black child

Funny how the same thing happens in quick succession. Wanna get easy money? Just say an underpaid kid in a costume ignored your kid.
Do you know how many white children have also been ignored in the past? I don’t see them suing. Teaching the black kids when you don’t get your way, call your lawyers and sue to retire. Goodness gracious.
Guys guys - I know it looks bad. Like really bad. But sesame place claimed that because of how the mask sits on the face, the mascot may not be able to see directly below. It blocks their peripheral vision. In both this video and the sesame place video the children were very close and directly underneath. It is plausible that they just couldn’t be seen. Somebody go try that mask on and check if that is indeed true. Does it block your peripheral vision ?
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In Hospital
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraud
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the border
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov Abbott
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We're Witnessing in Texas
Comments / 2483