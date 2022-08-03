ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuck E. Cheese 'deeply saddened' after mother posts video of mascot ignoring Black child

By Sara Mhaidli
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago
Brandon Whittaker
4d ago

Funny how the same thing happens in quick succession. Wanna get easy money? Just say an underpaid kid in a costume ignored your kid.

Obietonye
3d ago

Do you know how many white children have also been ignored in the past? I don’t see them suing. Teaching the black kids when you don’t get your way, call your lawyers and sue to retire. Goodness gracious.

Westin Drugg
4d ago

Guys guys - I know it looks bad. Like really bad. But sesame place claimed that because of how the mask sits on the face, the mascot may not be able to see directly below. It blocks their peripheral vision. In both this video and the sesame place video the children were very close and directly underneath. It is plausible that they just couldn’t be seen. Somebody go try that mask on and check if that is indeed true. Does it block your peripheral vision ?

