ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Woman charged with snatching French Bulldog puppy, attempting to steal another dog

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

1 killed, 1 injured in Clayton County shooting

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A double shooting left one person dead in Clayton County, police said on Sunday. Officers said they arrived at a home at the 600 block of Oakville Trail in Hampton around 3:03 a.m. after getting a call that someone had been shot. They found one person alive with a gunshot wound and later learned of another victim.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family fears 24-year-old woman was abducted at Midtown apartment

ATLANTA - Loved ones are organizing a prayer vigil for a Midtown woman who's been missing for more than a week. The Atlanta Police Department first issued an alert about 24-year-old Alliahnia Lenoir on Monday. She was last seen on July 30 near Peachtree Midtown Apartments at 1660 Peachtree Street....
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Snellville, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Snellville, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
nowhabersham.com

Duluth man arrested for murder of woman found dead in Flowery Branch

An arrest has been made in the murder of a 19-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a wooded area near Lake Lanier. Timothy James Krueger, Sr., 49, of Duluth was taken into custody at his residence on Cardinal Lake Drive on Thursday, August 4. Gwinnett County Police Department detectives have charged Krueger with felony murder and aggravated assault for the stabbing death of Sarai’ Llanos Gomez, of Ecuador.
DULUTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Duluth man arrested for murder of 19-year-old woman found in woods, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said officers arrested a man for the murder of a woman found decomposing in the woods in Flowery Branch. Police said 49-year-old Timothy Krueger was arrested at his home on Cardinal Lake Drive in Duluth on Thursday. Police said Gwinnett and Hall detectives questioned him, and he confessed to the murder.
DULUTH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Bulldog
fox5atlanta.com

North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Mother says son gunned down at Smyrna pool had a 'heart of gold'

COBB COUNTY, Ga - A 21-year-old man was gunned down at a Cobb County apartment complex. As police search for the killer, the family of Jason Escoffrey is trying to heal. "I never imagined I'd be the mom to say I lost my kid to gun violence, but here I am," said Tanisha Stephens, Jason's mother.
COBB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Same suspect caught on video in several Gwinnett County burglaries

Authorities are looking for a burglary suspect who has been caught on video at several commercial burglaries in Gwinnett County. On June 30, the suspect broke into the Bee Time Computers store in Lawrenceville and stole multiple electronic devices. On July 5, the same suspect was captured on video attempting to break into the Mariscos La Riviera in Norcross. According to the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, the suspect was not able to get into that restaurant.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Suspect in custody after person shot in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting someone at a gas station in Gainesville on Saturday, police said. The Gainesville Police Department said that it happened around noon at the Marathon station on Thompson Bridge Road. They said a "male subject was shot in the...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WTRF- 7News

3 women allegedly steal thousands of dollars in underwear

(WTRF) — A trio of women in Georgia are accused of stealing thousands of dollars of underwear in the metro Atlanta area according to Fox 29. The women allegedly filled shopping bags full of underwear at four area Kohl’s stores. They reportedly have a preference for men’s Nike underwear which sells for $40 a box, […]
COWETA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy