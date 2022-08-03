Woman charged with snatching French Bulldog puppy, attempting to steal another dog

Read on www.fox5atlanta.com
Related
1 killed, 1 injured in Clayton County shooting
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A double shooting left one person dead in Clayton County, police said on Sunday. Officers said they arrived at a home at the 600 block of Oakville Trail in Hampton around 3:03 a.m. after getting a call that someone had been shot. They found one person alive with a gunshot wound and later learned of another victim.
fox5atlanta.com
Family fears 24-year-old woman was abducted at Midtown apartment
ATLANTA - Loved ones are organizing a prayer vigil for a Midtown woman who's been missing for more than a week. The Atlanta Police Department first issued an alert about 24-year-old Alliahnia Lenoir on Monday. She was last seen on July 30 near Peachtree Midtown Apartments at 1660 Peachtree Street....
fox5atlanta.com
Man convicted of felonies for allegedly strangling party guest, shooting another in 2021
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The Coweta County District Attorney's office said a jury found a man guilty of multiple felonies in an alleged Sept. 2021 altercation and shooting at a house party. Prosecutors said Antonio Lamar Thurman was convicted of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County police to close section of highway to reconstruct crash
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police will close a highway in Gwinnett County on Monday morning to reconstruct a crash. Gwinnett County police said crash investigators will close a section of Braselton Highway in Buford at 9:45 a.m. The shutdown on Braselton Highway will be "as brief as possible" between Hamilton...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traffic Alert | Major Gwinnett road to close for accident investigation that killed Buford man
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police will shut down a busy road in the northern part of the county Monday to reconstruct an accident that happened last month that killed a Buford man. On July 31, police said Jeffrey Smith, 50, was killed in the crash on Braselton Highway...
nowhabersham.com
Duluth man arrested for murder of woman found dead in Flowery Branch
An arrest has been made in the murder of a 19-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a wooded area near Lake Lanier. Timothy James Krueger, Sr., 49, of Duluth was taken into custody at his residence on Cardinal Lake Drive on Thursday, August 4. Gwinnett County Police Department detectives have charged Krueger with felony murder and aggravated assault for the stabbing death of Sarai’ Llanos Gomez, of Ecuador.
fox5atlanta.com
Duluth man arrested for murder of 19-year-old woman found in woods, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said officers arrested a man for the murder of a woman found decomposing in the woods in Flowery Branch. Police said 49-year-old Timothy Krueger was arrested at his home on Cardinal Lake Drive in Duluth on Thursday. Police said Gwinnett and Hall detectives questioned him, and he confessed to the murder.
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run fails to show for plea, wife of victim wants him arrested
BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman thought she was going to finally get justice for her husband, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in 2019. But the suspect, who's charged with vehicular homicide, never showed up to court this week to enter a plea deal. Holly Frankovich...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT team, US Marshals arrest 'self-admitted' gang member in year-long murder investigation
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in a Marietta murder. The sheriff's office said Donald Bannister was arrested in East Point. He was wanted for murder, aggravated assault, and gang-related charges in Cobb County. Investigators said they linked Bannister to a...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows CVS manager being held at gunpoint, suspect on the run
ATLANTA - Armed with a handgun, police said a suspect was on a mission to get some cash. He was locked and loaded as he demanded the manager of the CVS Pharmacy on Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta to open the store's safe. "This is somebody we're concerned with, we...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Gwinnett police to shut down roadway for accident reconstruction Monday morning
The Gwinnett County Police Department plans to shut down a section of Braselton Highway in Dacula on Monday morning, Aug. 8, to reconstruct a traffic accident in which a Buford man was killed. Jeffrey Smith, 50, died Sunday, July 31. No charges have been filed in the accident case, but...
fox5atlanta.com
North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Mother says son gunned down at Smyrna pool had a 'heart of gold'
COBB COUNTY, Ga - A 21-year-old man was gunned down at a Cobb County apartment complex. As police search for the killer, the family of Jason Escoffrey is trying to heal. "I never imagined I'd be the mom to say I lost my kid to gun violence, but here I am," said Tanisha Stephens, Jason's mother.
Man arrested 21 times facing drug, gun charges after arrest at Atlanta motel
ATLANTA — Three men are facing charges after a narcotics investigation led to a search and seizure of a Atlanta motel. According to officials, in July and August, officers found out that there was illegal drug activity occurring at the Deluxe INN Motel on Campbellton Road SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
accesswdun.com
Same suspect caught on video in several Gwinnett County burglaries
Authorities are looking for a burglary suspect who has been caught on video at several commercial burglaries in Gwinnett County. On June 30, the suspect broke into the Bee Time Computers store in Lawrenceville and stole multiple electronic devices. On July 5, the same suspect was captured on video attempting to break into the Mariscos La Riviera in Norcross. According to the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, the suspect was not able to get into that restaurant.
WXIA 11 Alive
Suspect in custody after person shot in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting someone at a gas station in Gainesville on Saturday, police said. The Gainesville Police Department said that it happened around noon at the Marathon station on Thompson Bridge Road. They said a "male subject was shot in the...
Off-duty Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for DUI after being fired by DeKalb police for being under the influence on duty
CONYERS, Ga. — An off-duty Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Gregory Ducre, was arrested Wednesday, charged with DUI, nine months after Ducre was hired, and just over a year after he was fired by the DeKalb County Police Department for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
3 women allegedly steal thousands of dollars in underwear
(WTRF) — A trio of women in Georgia are accused of stealing thousands of dollars of underwear in the metro Atlanta area according to Fox 29. The women allegedly filled shopping bags full of underwear at four area Kohl’s stores. They reportedly have a preference for men’s Nike underwear which sells for $40 a box, […]
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police search for 'young' armed robbery suspects seen fleeing construction site
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for two men accused of an armed robbery a person at a construction site. Police released images of two suspects running toward Fourth Ward park in Atlanta after the alleged incident. Police said the robbers approach their victim at around 2:45 p.m. on July...
Man arrested in deadly DeKalb gas station shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police Department detectives have arrested a second person in a deadly gas station shooting near Stone Mountain. The 23-year-old is facing a murder charge alongside a teen. Police booked Justin Stafford into jail Wednesday, saying he was involved in the death of a...
Comments / 0