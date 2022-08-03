New 'Andor' Images Put Diego Luna and Genevieve O'Reilly on the Front Lines

Read on collider.com
Related
Collider
Rosario Dawson Says 'The Punisher' is "Happening Again"
The MCU has had a lot of success with their various Disney+ series, but long before Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel were defending the small screen, street-level Marvel heroes’ home was on Netflix. One of the platform's most popular series was The Punisher. Now three years after that blood-soaked adaptation ended, former Marvel star Rosario Dawson has revealed that The Punisher is "happening again."
Collider
MCU: 8 Marvel Movies & Shows to Watch Before Phase 5
The recent 2022 San Diego Comic-Con was a buzzing hive of excitement for fans as they saw project upon future project unveiled. Unsurprisingly, Marvel Studios quickly stole the spotlight with its announcement of not one, but two phases worth of upcoming movies and tv shows. With a universe containing more...
Collider
Why 'Prey' Should Have Been Released In Theaters
Prey, the newest film in the long-running Predator series, is finally out after building a lot of buzz over the past several weeks. This was for good reason as director Dan Trachtenberg, who made the similarly strong 10 Cloverfield Lane, has created yet another work that carves out its place in a well-tread franchise that feels fresh. It features a riveting performance from Amber Midthunder as Naru, a resourceful hunter who is seeking to somehow track down the infamous Predator and kill it. Lean and mean with a sharp eye for striking visuals, it is a genuinely outstanding work that demands to be seen on the biggest canvas possible.
Collider
Kevin Feige, James Gunn and Edgar Wright Show Their Support for 'Batgirl' Directors After Cancellation
Amid the recent Warner Bros. Discovery calamity, including, but not limited to, the cancellation of the DC Extended Universe's Batgirl, so much remains up in the air for fans and creators. Between the shelving of post-production films and the discussion regarding the HBO Max and Discovery+ merger, the integrity of these conglomerates as far as their responsibility to both their creators and their consumers does comes into question. In the days following, Variety reports, a number of directors reached out to Batgirl filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah with support after the unusual decision.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Insidious 5' Casts Peter Dager, Sinclair Daniel, and Hiam Abbass as Sequel Enters Production
When we think of the best that modern horror has to offer, James Wan’s Insidious always creeps into our minds. Over a decade later, Insidious 5 is set to give genre fans nightmares once again next July, and we now have some significant casting news on the highly anticipated project. Deadline reports that the film is about to start production, with Peter Dager, Sinclair Daniel, and Hiam Abbass having joined the fifth installment in unknown roles.
Collider
Character Actor Clu Gulager Dead at 93
Over the course of a 65-year career, character Clu Gulager became a recognizable face among film and TV lovers alike. Coming into prominence through his role as William H. Bonney, better known as Billy the Kid, in NBC's The Tall Man, Gulager became a regular fixture on screens big and small, working with the likes of Don Siegel, Peter Bogdanovich, John Sturges, Dan O'Bannon, John Landis, Sean Baker, and Quentin Tarantino, to name only a select few filmmakers, and establishing himself as a reliable and welcomed screen presence — especially in horror films. Now, after a long and well-accomplished career, it's been announced that Gulager has passed away of natural causes. He was 93.
Collider
Jason Blum "Understands" Why 'Batgirl' Was Cancelled
Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest decision to scrap the Batgirl movie has shaken the industry. The unprecedented decision has not only left the talent attached to the project shocked and saddened but in the last few days has compelled many people to respond in their own way to the news. Big names like Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige and director James Gunn among others have reached out to directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to show support. It’s also reported that David Zaslav’s decision has nearly pushed DC Film president Walter Hamada to quit the studio. The latest studio executive to respond to the shocker is Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum.
Collider
'The Sandman's Dreaming Explained: What Is the Kingdom Ruled By Morpheus?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman.A good chunk of Netflix's The Sandman takes place in the Dreaming, a fantastic land where Dreams and Nightmares run amok and which living beings visit from time to time. Like in Neil Gaiman's original comic book stories, the Dreaming is the kingdom of Dream, or Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), one of the Endless. But what exactly is this mysterious place? And how does the Dreaming connect to our everyday life?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
11 Best Films of Wim Wenders From 'The American Friend' to 'Lightning Over Water'
Few directors are as gifted at embodying the tactile sensation of in-between-ness as German icon Wim Wenders. Even when Wenders isn’t making one of his beloved road odysseys, the characters in his pictures are constantly roaming, searching, forever looking for a place to call home, if only for a short while. A pioneer of the New German Cinema, Wenders is and was a bonafide visionary, and also the rare case of a filmmaker whose minor works remain fascinating.
Collider
'Nope': Who Are the Fake-Out Aliens?
Editor's Note: The following contains Nope spoilers.Going into Nope, no one knew exactly what the plot would entail. The trailer, as most do these days, seemed to give away too much detail, showing a flying saucer dropping from the clouds, hinting that this would be Jordan Peele’s version of an alien invasion film. Many fans didn’t trust that idea, however. It seemed too easy for the complicated mind of Jordan Peele, who gave us such twists and turns with Get Out and Us.
Collider
Which Shows & Movies Has HBO Max Secretly Taken Off the Streaming Service?
Amid restructuring, synergy, and the future combining of HBO Max and Discovery+ into a new entity, HBO Max has recently decided that some of its quality programming doesn’t need to be shown to its viewers. Over the last few weeks, HBO Max has been quietly taking off several HBO and HBO Max Originals from their streaming service, in addition to canceling movies that were almost completely finished.
Collider
'Nope': What Was Going on With the Cinematographer Antlers Holst?
Jordan Peele’s latest film Nope has once again inspired great conversations surrounding the treatment of film crews. The film’s protagonists – Emerald (Keke Palmer) and O.J. (Daniel Kaluuya) – run a horse training business. There’s also the cinematographer Antlers Holst who only joins the crew once he sees how dangerous the alien Jean Jacket can be. And then he nearly gets the entire group killed when he pushes for one last shot of the creatures’ insides. So, what is his deal? Holst, played well by Michael Wincott, appears to be a representative of the best and the worst of the Hollywood “dream industry,” capturing both the ingenuity of craftsmen and the toxic qualities that only bring people down for profits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
From 'The Dark Knight Rises' to 'West Side Story': 10 Movies That Bring Old Classics to a Modern Setting
There's nothing quite like the old classics. For years, modern storytellers have been learning from the likes of Shakespeare and Dickens, including filmmakers. From legendary 60s epics like My Fair Ladyto modern action films that you wouldn't expect to be inspired by classics at all, such as Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, directors have found multiple ways to bring stories of yesteryear to a much more modern setting on the silver screen.
Collider
‘Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm’ First Look Video Brings Back Your Favorite Fast-Food Superheroes
Today, Adult Swim has unveiled the first footage of Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, an upcoming movie that’ll act as a revival of the beloved adult animated series Aqua Teen Hunger Force. The film will bring Frylock (voiced by Carey Means), Master Shake (voiced by Dana Snyder), and Meatwad (voiced by Dave Willis) back together as they need to fight against a powerful new threat. That is, if they actually get some superhero work done.
Collider
'The Sandman': Vanesu Samunyai & Stephen Fry on the Inspiration Behind Their Characters and Which Spinoffs They'd Watch
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Sandman.]. After more than three decades and many failed attempts, the beloved award-winning DC comic series The Sandman has finally been brought to life as a 10-episode drama for Netflix, developed and executive produced by author Neil Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David. S. Goyer. Set in a world where the Master of Dreams, aka The Sandman (Tom Sturridge), must travel across different worlds and timelines to restore the order that devolved while he was held prisoner for over a century, requiring him to visit old friends, foes and family from his vast existence, in order to re-balance the dreaming and waking worlds.
Collider
10 Best Episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series
There are few cartoon shows as fondly remembered as the early 1990s’ X-Men: The Animated Series. Along with Batman: The Animated Series, X-Men: The Animated Series, based on Marvel's X-Men comic book, ushered in a new era of high-quality, small-screen fantasy offerings, including Gargoyles, The Tick, and Animaniacs. The series first went to air on the Fox Network in October 1992. Stretching for five seasons and 76 episodes, X-Men: The Animated Series consistently provided fans of all ages with outstanding entertainment.
Collider
The 10 Highest-Rated TV Episodes on IMDb
A good episode of television can be a way of telling stories as thrilling and absorbing as any other. Great episodes are usually grand events where the show's narrative reaches a pinnacle, making them memorable to fans of the show and creating a cultural legacy. FromBreaking BadtoAttack on Titan, only...
Collider
'The Sandman's Dream Vortex Explained: Who Is Rose Walker and What Are Her Powers?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix's The Sandman. The second half of Netflix’s The Sandman adapts The Doll's House, the second volume of the comic book epic written by Neil Gaiman. In this story, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must track down escaped Nightmares and Dreams while dealing with Rose Walker (Vanesu Samunyai), a dream vortex who threatens to wipe out the waking world.
Collider
We're Already Mourning These 7 Cancelled TV Shows, From 'The Wilds' to 'Gentleman Jack'
Sometimes shows end without a proper conclusion, leaving fans in despair and wanting more and more. Sometimes those cancellations are out of the blue and make no sense, while others, the markings, are on the wall. But once in a while, a show gets cancelled, and fans rally together and find a way to save it. If there is one thing in common with all of these is that cancellation always leaves the fans in a period of mourning as they try to get their shows back.
Collider
'The Sandman': Cain and Abel Explained, Who Are the Biblical Brothers?
When Netflix announced that they were adapting Neil Gaiman's graphic novel, The Sandman, fans of the literary work wondered how the colorful cast of characters would be adapted to the small screen. That task fell upon showrunners Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg, who were responsible for making Dream (Tom Sturridge), The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), and Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) among others, come to life on screen.
Comments / 0