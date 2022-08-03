IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
03-07-11-21-36
(three, seven, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
Cash4Life
02-13-42-47-48, Cash Ball: 4
(two, thirteen, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight; Cash Ball: four)
Lotto Plus
16-22-24-28-31-40
(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty)
Quick Draw Midday
02-04-11-13-17-19-20-23-26-30-32-35-36-37-39-46-50-52-53-65, BE: 65
(two, four, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-six, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-five; BE: sixty-five)
Daily Three-Midday
8-3-5, SB: 3
(eight, three, five; SB: three)
Daily Three-Evening
9-3-0, SB: 3
(nine, three, zero; SB: three)
Daily Four-Midday
8-4-5-8, SB: 3
(eight, four, five, eight; SB: three)
Daily Four-Evening
6-1-2-1, SB: 3
(six, one, two, one; SB: three)
Quick Draw Evening
07-11-13-17-19-21-25-32-37-38-44-45-48-52-59-64-67-69-76-78, BE: 78
(seven, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-six, seventy-eight; BE: seventy-eight)
Hoosier Lotto
03-05-25-28-30-40
(three, five, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $16,600,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000
Powerball
09-21-56-57-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(nine, twenty-one, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Comments / 0