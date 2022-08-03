Local Photographer At Cultural Corner

Read on kchi.com
kmmo.com
CLYDESDALES TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN MARSHALL
County Distributing CO. and KMMO are helping bring the Clydesdales to Marshall. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance in the area on Tuesday, August 16, in conjunction with the Missouri State Fair. The eight-horse hitch is scheduled to be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Marshall Town Square at 6 p.m.
kttn.com
Officials from North Central Missouri Fair announce results from the Rock Barn
Results have been announced from the Rock Barn portion of the North Central Missouri Fair of Trenton. Thirteen adults, 50 youth, and 21 nursing home residents submitted entries into the household arts and science sections of the fair. The projects included arts and crafts, quilting, woodworking, food preservation, photography, and agronomy.
kchi.com
Booked Into The Jail
A Kansas City man, 41-year-old Matthew A Ritchie, was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. 26-year-old Lauren Oster of Polo was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged hindering...
khqa.com
Kirksville murder suspect continues to evade capture
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A wanted northeast Missouri murder suspect continues to evade capture. The search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, is ongoing. Thursday evening marked a week since the intense manhunt for him started. Investigators told KTVO Friday they continue tracking down leads and conducting interviews with...
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork Projects For August 8th – 12th
The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork schedule for the week of August 8th to the 12th includes several projects around the northwest part of the state. In the local counties, that includes:. Caldwell County. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Cameron to US 69, through mid-August. The road...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Nearly 150 calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department officers Friday. Some of the calls include well-being checks, domestic disturbances, and motorist assists. 9:45 a.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Jennings Place on a report of property damage. Officers found two vehicles had their tires slashed....
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
kchi.com
US 24 Resurfacing In Carroll County
MoDOT contractors will begin resurfacing more than 14 miles of US 24, east of Carrollton on Monday. Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. was awarded the contract to complete the resurfacing of US 24 from US 65 in Carrollton to 1.5 miles east of Route 41, near DeWitt. Crews plan to...
Missouri man injured after post office parking lot crash
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kia Sorento driven by Sydney P. Harris, 19, Columbia, was westbound on MO. 116 just west of MO. 13. The car traveled across the center...
kchi.com
Bids & Ordinances On Trenton Council Agenda
Bids and two ordinances are on the Trenton City Council Agenda. The Council members meet Monday at 7:00 pm. The council will consider a volume commitment agreement with Arkansas Electric Cooperatives. They will also consider a service agreement for large format color printing. Bids will be presented for asbestos removal...
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties were reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol Friday. They include:. At about 2:00 pm in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Davie Fiveash of Braymer for alleged DWI – prior offender, driving while suspended, and using a siren or blue light on a non-emergency vehicle. He was processed and released.
kchi.com
Bridge Work To Close I-35 In Harrison County Monday
A portion of Interstate 35 in Harrison county will be closed during the overnight hours on MONDAY. Work on the Harrison County Route A bridge rehabilitation project will close Interstate 35 beneath the bridge beginning Monday, August 8th. Contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to close the interstate at Exit 99, between Bethany and Eagleville, from 9 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marceline woman in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Deidre Eastin was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also accused of speeding and displaying the license plates of another.
kchi.com
Cameron Woman Arrested On Warrant
A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Wednesday. Thirty-nine-year-old Sheena M Enloe was arrested at about 5:36 pm on two Clinton County warrants for alleged no insurance and speeding. She was taken to the Clinton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
kttn.com
Teenager arrested on multiple charges following crash in Cameron that injured two
A teenager from Independence was arrested Wednesday afternoon following an accident in Cameron that injured him and his passenger. The passenger, 20-year-old Naomi Mariano of Independence, was seriously injured and taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver, 18-year-old Israel Mariano of Independence, received minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital in Cameron.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. At about 11:10 am in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old Jason L Scott of Marshall for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and no valid driver’s license. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
KMZU
Marshall man arrested on drug and weapon charges
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. – A Marshall resident faces allegations of drug possession and unlawful use of a firearm. A report issued by the Missouri Highway Patrol states the incident occurred at 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Zachary R. Hendrix, 41, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KMZU
Carroll County Sheriff's Office recovers over $7,700 for scam victim
CARROLL COUNTY Carroll County deputies returned over $7,700 to a scam victim this week. The sheriff's office says the scam convinced the subject to send them cash through UPS. The sheriff's office reminds the public to not give scammers private information such as banking or personal details, and to hang up and block them.If you have any doubts, call the sheriff's office and they will verify the information.
kchi.com
Livingston County Commission Approved Tax Rate
The Personal Property and Real Estate Tax Rate for Livingston county was set by the County Commission. The commissioners held a tax rate hearing to set the rates. .0498 per $100 valuation for the Senior Citizen Tax Fund.
