Former RFD firefighter appointed Interim State Fire Marshal

Read on bigfoot99.com
Related
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins officials pass recycling fee increase as resolution
The Rawlins City Council approved a $3 increase to the recycling fee on third and final reading last month. The exact same issue was back before the governing body this week. The increase passed once again, but this time two councilmembers voted “nay” instead of one. The measure...
bigfoot99.com
Saratoga Town Council to consider filling vacant seat at Aug. 16th meeting
Only one letter has been received from a resident expressing interest in being appointed to the Saratoga Town Council seat vacated last month by Ben Spaulding. Mayor Creed James read the letter from Kathy Beck who currently is member of the recreation commission and the Platte Valley Community Center Joint Powers Board.
bigfoot99.com
Man-size work bench
Man-size work bench 713 Freeman. Call Sandy 327-5265 326-5974. This Ad has been viewed 4 times. For rates, promotions, special packages and more, call us at (307) 326-8642 or send us an email at bigfoot@bigfoot99.com. Studios located at:. 318 N. First Street Saratoga, WY 82331 Phone: (307) 326-8642 Fax: (307)...
Comments / 0