ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caseyville, IL

Here’s what we know about Tyson Foods’ current operations in Caseyville

By Meredith Howard
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2Inx_0h3SykxA00

Tyson Foods hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the expansion of its facility in Caseyville. According to a Aug. 3 press release, the project will create more than 200 new jobs , add seven production lines and advance production of snack and breakfast items.

The first new production line is scheduled for installation this fall, Tyson Foods officials said, and the expansion is set to be completed in the summer of 2023. The 170,000 square-foot expansion is a $180 million investment, Tyson said.

How long has Tyson Foods owned the facility in Caseyville, and what exactly does the company do there? Here’s what we know.

What do we know about the Caseyville manufacturing plant?

Tyson Foods acquired the Caseyville facility when it acquired parent company AdvancePierre in 2017, the Cincinnati Business Courier reported.

Local plant operations include assembly of meat, poultry and egg and cheese sandwiches, along with meat and cheese single-serve snacks. The Caseyville facility manufactures products from the brands Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm.

The $180 million upgrade isn’t the only revamp at Tyson’s Caseyville facility in recent years. Tyson announced a $27 million investment in the local plant to create 100 new jobs and add three new lines in 2020, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

Tyson Foods is based in Arkansas, and it operates in the U.S., China, South Korea , Thailand, Malaysia, Australia and several European countries.

The company employs 139,000 people globally , according to a 2021 press release. Tyson employs more than 4,000 full-time workers in Illinois, and 293 at the facility in Caseyville.

Brands owned by Tyson Foods include Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair. Tyson officials project $52 billion to $54 billion in sales in the 2022 fiscal year.

This story may be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fooddive.com

Tyson invests $180M to expand Illinois prepared foods plant

Tyson Foods broke ground on a $180 million expansion of its Caseyville, Illinois, prepared foods facility, aimed at boosting production of its Hillshire Farm and Jimmy Dean grab-and-go snacking and breakfast items. The 170,000-square-foot expansion includes adding seven new production lines, increasing automation and creating 250 new jobs at the...
CASEYVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Second Starbucks coming to this Metro East city

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Collinsville will get a second Starbucks as part of the redevelopment of a prime corner along Illinois Route 159. Construction started in July on a drive-thru location of the national coffee chain and a Total Access Urgent Care that will be one of the Brentwood-based urgent care chain’s first Illinois facilities.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Caseyville, IL
State
Arkansas State
Local
Illinois Business
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate

CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
ILLINOIS STATE
heraldpubs.com

Tom’s Supermarket…New Owner, New Name, New Look

MASCOUTAH – In December 2021, fears that Mascoutah might lose its only grocery store swept through the community. Norrenberns Foods, Inc. had led for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy due to legal issues with the past grocers union pension fund. But at that time, owner Don Norrenberns told residents not to...
MASCOUTAH, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Dean
advantagenews.com

Work continues on the Jerseyville Distribution Center. Below are photos of steel erection and the start of interior construction.

Illinois American Water previously announced the construction of a new operations and distribution facility in Jerseyville. The new facility which will be located at 501 Mound Street in Jerseyville is an additional investment of approximately $8 million. Construction is underway for the new facility which will support improved operational efficiencies and excellent customer service. The 16,000 sq. ft. facility will include a customer payment window, maintenance garage with six garage bays, storage of tools and equipment, and dedicated operations and maintenance areas.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Tyson Foods#Advancepierre#Hillshire Farm#European
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: Mama Lucia's Pizza is Frozen Gold

Not long after taking over the iconic St. Louis-style pizza label Mama Lucia's, Scott Ashby learned the hard way that one simply does not mess with a classic. "We took off the picture of [Mama Lucia's founder] Miss Tumminello very briefly, and boy, did we get so much flack for it," Ashby says. "The previous owner had taken it off for a short time, too, and both times, she went right back on. I didn't think the picture was as important as it turned out to be, but people got really riled up when it came off. On our current label she's a silhouette, but she is on there. I don't see Mama coming off the label."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missouri man admits to stealing $854K, using funds to remodel backyard

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri man admitted to stealing more than $854,000 from his employer at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in St. Louis, prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus, used the stolen money to remodel his backyard. He also used the cash to pay personal bills, buy a truck and SUV, and gamble in Las Vegas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
Thailand
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
2K+
Followers
200
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy