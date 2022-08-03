Here’s what we know about Tyson Foods’ current operations in Caseyville

Tyson Foods hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the expansion of its facility in Caseyville. According to a Aug. 3 press release, the project will create more than 200 new jobs , add seven production lines and advance production of snack and breakfast items.

The first new production line is scheduled for installation this fall, Tyson Foods officials said, and the expansion is set to be completed in the summer of 2023. The 170,000 square-foot expansion is a $180 million investment, Tyson said.

How long has Tyson Foods owned the facility in Caseyville, and what exactly does the company do there? Here’s what we know.

What do we know about the Caseyville manufacturing plant?

Tyson Foods acquired the Caseyville facility when it acquired parent company AdvancePierre in 2017, the Cincinnati Business Courier reported.

Local plant operations include assembly of meat, poultry and egg and cheese sandwiches, along with meat and cheese single-serve snacks. The Caseyville facility manufactures products from the brands Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm.

The $180 million upgrade isn’t the only revamp at Tyson’s Caseyville facility in recent years. Tyson announced a $27 million investment in the local plant to create 100 new jobs and add three new lines in 2020, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

Tyson Foods is based in Arkansas, and it operates in the U.S., China, South Korea , Thailand, Malaysia, Australia and several European countries.

The company employs 139,000 people globally , according to a 2021 press release. Tyson employs more than 4,000 full-time workers in Illinois, and 293 at the facility in Caseyville.

Brands owned by Tyson Foods include Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair. Tyson officials project $52 billion to $54 billion in sales in the 2022 fiscal year.

This story may be updated.