Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Commute times keep stretching for Glenwood Springs, Rifle residents
Commuting for work is common anywhere, but for people in Garfield County, those workday trips seem to be getting longer. For Glenwood Springs residents alone, the average commute time has increased by 6 minutes from 2010 to 2020, according to U.S. Census data. The percentage of workers with a commute of 19 minutes or less dropped during the same period from 59.8% to 50.4%. Workers commuting 45 minutes or more nearly doubled from 16.2% in 2010 to 28.3% in 2020.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Friday letters: YRC closing, Pagni, economics, politics
I find it most ironic that an advertisement popped up today for Youth Recovery Center help, especially after the recent news that one of the most “prolifically financially fit” West Slope hospitals (also a 501c3, which merely means they don’t need to pay most taxes on their high wealth) is behind the decision.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Preliminary oil and gas regulation affects nearly 2 million acres of federal land, including Garfield County
Federal officials are considering whether most of nearly 2 million acres of surface lands — including a solid chunk of Garfield County — should remain open or closed to oil and gas leases. Larry Sandoval, field manager for the BLM’s Colorado River Valley Field Office, presented details on...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PHOTOS: Garfield County Fair and Rodeo winds down
The Garfield County Fair and Rodeo was filled with colorful sights and sounds Friday and Saturday. A rainbow soared over the fairgrounds just before Big & Rich took center stage in front of a packed house on Friday. A hot and muggy Saturday morning was ushered in by a horse-drawn...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
CDOT sticks with safety protocols during flood threats in Glenwood Canyon
A hot Sunday afternoon that saw temperatures top 90 degrees brought throngs of river enthusiasts to Glenwood Canyon, who were happy to finally have a weekend when they could get on the Colorado River. Rest areas and recreation facilities along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, including boat put-ins, trails and...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Improvements on tap for popular Penny Hot Springs near Redstone
Plans to improve trail access and parking for Penny Hot Springs are heating up. The Pitkin County Open Space and Trails program decided Thursday to float two options to the public. OST has planned public meetings and outreach events throughout a six-week period for gathering public comment to introduce the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Fire destroys rural home south of Silt Thursday
A Thursday afternoon fire south of Silt destroyed a home and touched off a brush fire, according to Colorado River Fire Rescue officials. Firefighters were called out at 2:17 p.m. Thursday to 840 Garfield County Road 326 for a reported structure fire. “While en route to the fire, the smoke...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New Castle’s Rides & Reggae event brings out trail runners and mountain bikers alike
Mountain bikers and trail runners converged Saturday morning at New Castle’s VIX Ranch Park for the annual Rides & Reggae Festival, which featured two competitions, the Dirty Dozen 10K trail race and 20-mile mountain bike race. Both events were held on the extensive trail network to the north of...
