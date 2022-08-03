ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Commute times keep stretching for Glenwood Springs, Rifle residents

Commuting for work is common anywhere, but for people in Garfield County, those workday trips seem to be getting longer. For Glenwood Springs residents alone, the average commute time has increased by 6 minutes from 2010 to 2020, according to U.S. Census data. The percentage of workers with a commute of 19 minutes or less dropped during the same period from 59.8% to 50.4%. Workers commuting 45 minutes or more nearly doubled from 16.2% in 2010 to 28.3% in 2020.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Friday letters: YRC closing, Pagni, economics, politics

I find it most ironic that an advertisement popped up today for Youth Recovery Center help, especially after the recent news that one of the most “prolifically financially fit” West Slope hospitals (also a 501c3, which merely means they don’t need to pay most taxes on their high wealth) is behind the decision.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

PHOTOS: Garfield County Fair and Rodeo winds down

The Garfield County Fair and Rodeo was filled with colorful sights and sounds Friday and Saturday. A rainbow soared over the fairgrounds just before Big & Rich took center stage in front of a packed house on Friday. A hot and muggy Saturday morning was ushered in by a horse-drawn...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

CDOT sticks with safety protocols during flood threats in Glenwood Canyon

A hot Sunday afternoon that saw temperatures top 90 degrees brought throngs of river enthusiasts to Glenwood Canyon, who were happy to finally have a weekend when they could get on the Colorado River. Rest areas and recreation facilities along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, including boat put-ins, trails and...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Improvements on tap for popular Penny Hot Springs near Redstone

Plans to improve trail access and parking for Penny Hot Springs are heating up. The Pitkin County Open Space and Trails program decided Thursday to float two options to the public. OST has planned public meetings and outreach events throughout a six-week period for gathering public comment to introduce the...
REDSTONE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Fire destroys rural home south of Silt Thursday

A Thursday afternoon fire south of Silt destroyed a home and touched off a brush fire, according to Colorado River Fire Rescue officials. Firefighters were called out at 2:17 p.m. Thursday to 840 Garfield County Road 326 for a reported structure fire. “While en route to the fire, the smoke...
SILT, CO

