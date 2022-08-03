Read on wrrnetwork.com
Related
wrrnetwork.com
Over $700K Purchases Okayed by Commissioners Tuesday
The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday approved 10 Capital Revolving Fund Purchases totaling $434,907.40 and two purchases from American Rescue Plan Act Funds of $301,795.26. The grand total of purchases: $736,702.66. Capital Revolving Fund Purchases were:. • County Commission – Pool Cars (3), 2023 Chevy Traverses, from Fremont Chevrolet, $97,056.
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
wrrnetwork.com
Fake Absentee Ballot Requests showing up locally in the Mail
The County Clerk’s Election Office has received a number of calls regarding a mailing that they have received. This mailing has an absentee ballot request form with the Fremont County Clerk’s address on the return envelope. THESE ARE NOT BEING SENT TO YOU BY THE FREMONT COUNTY. CLERK’S...
wrrnetwork.com
Fremont County Fair’s 4H Exhibits grouped by Club
Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fair in Riverton is filled with exhibits from the youth participating in 4H around the county. Each club had its own exhibit area with the larger project items, such as quilts and such, exhibited in the center of the hall. WyoToday photos by Ernie...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrrnetwork.com
Laura Dockery wins FFA Scholarship
FFA Scholarship winner Laura Dockery of the Lander Valley FFA is pictured above receiving a $500 Scholarship that was presented by WyoTodayMedia’s John Birbari. The presentation was made Thursday night at the Fremont County Fair. Laura is headed for Eastern Wyoming Community College this fall for their Veterinary Technician program. She is the daughter of Thad and Andrea Dockery who ranch out on the Sweetwater.
wrrnetwork.com
Friday at the Fremont County Fair – Monster Trucks Tonight
Friday’s schedule at the Fremont County Fair includes the youth Cattle Showmanship, Commercial Cow, Youth Breeding Beef Show and the Youth Market Beef Show and all other cattle classes this morning at the Show Pavillion. Exhibit halls open at noon and tonight it’s the Monster Truck Insanity Show.
wrrnetwork.com
Grand Champion Market Beef sold for $7.25 a pound Saturday
The Fremont County Junior Livestock Sale drew its usual full house for Saturday’s auction at the Show Pavilion at the county fairgrounds. This year there were 75 Market Beef; 65 Market Hogs; 40 Market Lambs; 17 Market Goats and four Pens of Rabbits that were auctioned to the highest bidder. There were no chickens this year due to concerns over Avian Flu.
wrrnetwork.com
Martinez’s Eye Popping Main Street Mural is City’s Most Colorful
The legacy of art is one that intrigues most of us at some level. However, when one studies the greatest artists throughout history there is always a message, sometimes buried within the theme, sometimes bold and striking as soon as you see it. Local acclaimed artist, Robert Martinez is such...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrrnetwork.com
Drought Easing Locally, now just Abnormally Dry
The latest drought information posted by the National Weather Service in Riverton indicates a small portion of SE Fremont County is now out of drought, with the rest of the county, plus Hot Springs and Washakie counties, are “abnormally dry.” The drought condition outlook for August would indicate moisture is likely to put a dent in drought conditions. See the graph below from the NWS.
aspenpublicradio.org
Man dies in Wyoming backcountry following lightning strike
A 22-year old man died while in camp in the Absaroka Mountains this week after lightning struck a tent. According to a press release following the incident, the student went immediately into cardiac arrest, and was unable to be resuscitated using CPR. The student was on a trip with the...
Lightning kills Mass. man at remote Wyoming outdoors educator event
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A lightning strike at an outdoors educator course in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming killed one student and injured another, officials said Thursday. The group with the National Outdoor Leadership School was just days into their trip and had set up camp near Enos...
wrrnetwork.com
Fire Consumed Garage, Outbuildings early Tuesday in Lost Wells Butte Area
An investigation is underway into an early morning fire northwest of Riverton Tuesday morning which completely consumed a garage, dog pens, a shed, vehicles and other items at a home at the northern end of David’s Way in the Lost Wells Butte neighborhoods. One man who was found with burns at the scene was given emergency treatment in Riverton and then flown to a burn center in Colorado, according to Fremont County Fire Protection District Chief Craig Haslam. “We were able to save the house on the property,” he said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Ranch Once Owned By Walt Disney Family On Market For $71 Million
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For the low, low price of $71 million, thousands of acres of solitude in Fremont County enjoyed by the Walt Disney family for decades can be yours. Diamond G Ranch, which sits 17 miles west of Dubois, is officially on the...
wrrnetwork.com
Sheriff’s Blotter: Two Arrests; Political signs run over; Stolen Vehicle Recovered; Child struck in slow speed crash at Louis Lake
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 8/1/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 118 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 56 times and the county’s fire departments were sent out six times. Nineteen individuals were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including one Driving While Under the Influence charge, 10 other alcohol-related charged, three felony charges and 27 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 199 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 196 are being held in Lander and three inmates are being housed outside of the facility.
capcity.news
Body of 22-year-old Fremont County woman found in Morton Lake Friday; death under investigation
Fremont County, Wyo. – Investigation is underway after the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont County Coroner’s Office received reports of a body discovered in Morton Lake Friday evening. “On Friday afternoon (7/22/22) at around 6:00 pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding the body...
Comments / 1