The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 8/1/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 118 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 56 times and the county’s fire departments were sent out six times. Nineteen individuals were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including one Driving While Under the Influence charge, 10 other alcohol-related charged, three felony charges and 27 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 199 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 196 are being held in Lander and three inmates are being housed outside of the facility.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 5 DAYS AGO