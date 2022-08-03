KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash Ball
16-17-30-33, Cash Ball: 13
(sixteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-three; Cash Ball: thirteen)
Lucky For Life
01-17-25-27-42, Lucky Ball: 10
(one, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-two; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
3-0-4
(three, zero, four)
Pick 3 Midday
3-0-3
(three, zero, three)
Pick 4 Evening
2-6-2-3
(two, six, two, three)
Pick 4 Midday
2-3-0-6
(two, three, zero, six)
Powerball
09-21-56-57-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(nine, twenty-one, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
