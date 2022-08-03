Sam Alvey fighting out UFC contract against Michal Oleksiejczuk, plans to snap skid with KO win: “It could be the end of my UFC career”

Read on www.bjpenn.com
stillrealtous.com
Update On Ronda Rousey’s Status Following WWE Suspension
Last week at SummerSlam fans saw Liv Morgan defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey and the match ended in controversy. Liv Morgan tapped out to the armbar as she pinned Ronda Rousey and the referee counted the pin then declared Liv the winner. After the match Ronda...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Tweets For The First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE
The Boss is back! At least on Twitter, anyway. In her first tweet since walking out of “WWE Raw” with fellow WWE superstar Naomi on May 16, Banks said, “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”. Banks’ tweet refers to her...
Why Henry Cejudo picks Valentina Shevchenko to beat Amanda Nunes in trilogy
Henry Cejudo sees Valentina Shevchenko beating Amanda Nunes in a rubber match. Bantamweight champion Nunes already has beaten flyweight champ Shevchenko twice. She edged her out by split decision in their 135-pound title-fight rematch in September 2017. But despite Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) currently holding both the 135-pound and...
MMAmania.com
Mike Tyson praises Dana White after UFC president refuses millions to promote Hulu series
Mike Tyson has offered his praise for Dana White after the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president reportedly turned down millions to promote the upcoming Hulu series Mike. If you haven’t seen the trailer for Mike it’s certainly worth a watch (see HERE). The limited series is coming to Hulu on...
PWMania
Lana Recalls ‘Weird Moment’ Having to Practice Kissing Dolph Ziggler in Front of Vince McMahon
Former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) recently spoke on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Perry talked about her rehearsals for her skit where she had to kiss Dolph Ziggler:. “The crazy thing with Dolph that was super awkward...
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
Nate Diaz goes to bat for Mike Tyson after boxing legend claims Hulu streaming service “stole” his story
Nate Diaz is not a fan of how Hulu has handled business with the new Mike Tyson biopic. Tyson has made it clear that he does not support Hulu’s Mike, which is the streaming service’s take on the legendary boxer’s life story. Tyson has likened it to having his life rights stolen as he was never contacted by Hulu about the project.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 59 highlights: Mohammed Usman wins TUF with vicious knockout over Zac Pauga
Mohammed Usman delivered a memorable finish to his Ultimate Fighter journey with a second-round knockout over Zac Pauga last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream TUF 30 Finale On ESPN+. LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE!...
mmanews.com
Pro Boxer Sets Sights On Amanda Nunes After MMA Debut
Kazakhstani boxer Firuza Sharipova wants a big step up in competition in the form of Amanda Nunes after winning her MMA debut just days ago. Sharipova isn’t short of confidence after winning her MMA debut against Karina Ondasynova last week. The professional boxer also most recently fought against pound-for-pound No. 1 Katie Taylor, losing via a unanimous decision last December in Liverpool.
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 ‘Bad Meets Evil’ video promo sparks reaction from Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev
Whether you agree with the matchmaking or not, the upcoming welterweight tilt between fan favorite Nate Diaz and undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev should be an absolute banger. Diaz finally came to terms on his final UFC fight last month and booked a meeting with Chimaev at UFC 279 this coming...
MMAmania.com
Don’t be surprised if Nate Diaz ‘stops’ Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 — He’s ‘not as good as they say he is’
Nate Diaz will (finally) return to combat sports action when he collides with welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev in the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diaz remains a huge betting underdog against “Borz” in what could be the Stockton...
FOX Sports
WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns
Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Comments On His Son Dewey’s Future Following WWE Exit
WWE Hall Famer Mick Foley has commented on his son Dewey’s future following his exit from WWE. He was released in June of this year. Foley mentioned that he feels like his son would be able to work better if he had fewer constraints, given his good track record. He said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Dewey ended up working somewhere else, given that he was working extreme hours while still part of WWE.
Jon Jones responds to criticism of recent training video, heavyweight debut timeline
Jon Jones has been working towards his heavyweight debut, but it has not come without criticism. The UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion was last in action at UFC 247 in February 2020, where he recorded a unanimous decision title defense over Dominick Reyes. Ever since, he has been working towards a new challenge by taking on the heavyweight division.
MMA Fighting
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Uppercut From Hell KO In PFL Debut
Welterweight MMA fighter Itso Babulaidze has folded Mahmoud Sebie to earn a first-round TKO victory at the 2022 PFL Playoffs. Babulaidze and Sebie clashed in the featured preliminary bout of the 2022 PFL Playoffs, held at Madison Square Garden in New York last night. It was just Babulaidze’s second professional fight and Sebie’s fifth.
Julianna Peña wants 'Round 8' with Amanda Nunes: 'She doesn't touch me next time'
Julianna Pena is looking to settle her rivalry with Amanda Nunes, and she wants it to happen before the end of the year. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) had her surprising UFC women’s bantamweight title reign brought to an abrupt end this past month when she was dominated to a unanimous decision by Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) in the UFC 277 main event.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role
Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
Yardbarker
UFC on ESPN 40 live results: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill
Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC on ESPN 40: Santos vs. Hill, emanating from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Octagon is back at the UFC Apex this weekend with a light heavyweight main event, plus the finals of season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter as two fighters will earn six-figure UFC contracts.
Nate Diaz’s Coach Points Out Khamzat Chimaev’s Weakness, Vouches For Nick Diaz Vs. Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz’s coach Cesar Gracie assessed Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 279. Gracie opened up about what he thinks of Nick or Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor. The drama between the UFC and Nate Diaz is slowly coming to an end and both parties apparently decided to cap things off by slating the former Strikeforce champion against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.
