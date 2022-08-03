ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

longisland.com

Man Arrested For Threatening Mass Harm to Jake's 58 Casino Employees

Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for threatening mass harm at an Islandia casino last week. Joshua Hurt wrote a comment on a travel website on July 30 threatening to bring a gun to Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located at 3635 Express Drive North, with the intent of hurting the staff at the gaming facility.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

American alligator surrendered to Long Island authorities

LONG ISLAND, New York (PIX11) — A 5-foot American alligator was surrendered to Suffolk County officials by an owner no longer able to care for the wild reptile, authorities said Thursday. The gator, dubbed Zachary, was turned over to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police and the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Nassau County, NY
Oceanside, NY
Nassau County, NY
Long Beach, NY
Nassau County, NY
27east.com

Higher Pay and Shorter Work Weeks Ratified, as Town Tries to Slow Worker Exodus

Confronted by an exodus of employees and trouble recruiting new ones, the Southampton Town Board voted last week to revise the contract with the Civil Service Employees Association, the union... more. VFW Post Commander William Hughes Named ‘All American’. There’s a statue of a soldier tucked into the greenery...
CBS New York

Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.READ MORE: Long Island officials say water conservation is "absolutely imperative" with high temperatures and scarce rainfallThis latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.For more information, click here.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longislandadvance.net

Man arrested for North Bellport shooting

Suffolk County Police have arrested Shati Smith for the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022, police said in a press release. Smith was arrested by law enforcement officers in Newport News, Virginia on an arrest warrant...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx school loses lease, has to move by Aug. 31

NEW YORK - Instead of preparing for the coming academic year, the staff at the Learning Tree School in the Bronx is packing up and getting ready to move out of the building that has been its home for more than 20 years. The school lost its lease. The Learning...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Two Hospitalized After Crash At Suffolk County Intersection

Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a Long Island intersection. Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Neighborhood Road and Havenwood Drive in Shirley at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Mastic Beach Fire Department. Authorities did not release details about...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD School Crossing Guard, Concetta Diaz, 47, Arrested

On Tuesday, August 02, 2022, at 1540 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 76th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Concetta Diaz. NYPD School Crossing Guard. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

Long Island woman pleads guilty to unemployment fraud

Briana Garland (29) of Uniondale pled guilty to conspiring with a prisoner inside the New York State Prison System to obtain nearly $20,000 in unemployment benefits. Garland admitted to filing as false unemployment claim in the name of Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmate Reginald Thornton. By law prisoners are not eligible to receive unemployment benefits. Garland has agreed to pay $19,580 in restitution to the state.
UNIONDALE, NY
hobokengirl.com

How to Safely Kill the Spotted Lanternfly

Despite their colorful exteriors, the red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies residents see throughout Hudson County are not welcome visitors. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species that doesn’t hurt humans or animals, but is extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect both the beauty offered by the state’s abundant flora as well as the agricultural businesses that help the state thrive — which means killing these invasive pests whenever you can. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to help get rid of these bugs safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ

