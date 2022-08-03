Read on www.jewishpress.com
longisland.com
Man Arrested For Threatening Mass Harm to Jake's 58 Casino Employees
Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for threatening mass harm at an Islandia casino last week. Joshua Hurt wrote a comment on a travel website on July 30 threatening to bring a gun to Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located at 3635 Express Drive North, with the intent of hurting the staff at the gaming facility.
American alligator surrendered to Long Island authorities
LONG ISLAND, New York (PIX11) — A 5-foot American alligator was surrendered to Suffolk County officials by an owner no longer able to care for the wild reptile, authorities said Thursday. The gator, dubbed Zachary, was turned over to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police and the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention […]
wabcradio.com
Ten Career Criminals in NYC Arrested Over 500 Times Since Bail Reform
NEW YORK (77WABC) — Ten career criminals have 500 arrests under their belt after New York State enacted its controversial bail reform laws — and The New York Post has learned most are back on the streets. The city’s alleged “worst of the worst” repeat offenders have been...
Queens man sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison for 2011 murder of man at house party
A Queens man sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison after being found guilty of murdering a man during a dispute at a house party 11 years ago.
27east.com
Higher Pay and Shorter Work Weeks Ratified, as Town Tries to Slow Worker Exodus
Confronted by an exodus of employees and trouble recruiting new ones, the Southampton Town Board voted last week to revise the contract with the Civil Service Employees Association, the union... more. VFW Post Commander William Hughes Named ‘All American’. There’s a statue of a soldier tucked into the greenery...
Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.READ MORE: Long Island officials say water conservation is "absolutely imperative" with high temperatures and scarce rainfallThis latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.For more information, click here.
75 license plate readers go up in Suffolk County to combat crime
Suffolk County police have fully deployed 75 license plate readers in the community to combat crime.
longislandadvance.net
Man arrested for North Bellport shooting
Suffolk County Police have arrested Shati Smith for the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022, police said in a press release. Smith was arrested by law enforcement officers in Newport News, Virginia on an arrest warrant...
fox5ny.com
Bronx school loses lease, has to move by Aug. 31
NEW YORK - Instead of preparing for the coming academic year, the staff at the Learning Tree School in the Bronx is packing up and getting ready to move out of the building that has been its home for more than 20 years. The school lost its lease. The Learning...
ALERT CENTER: Man charged, extradited to New York in fatal North Bellport drive-by shooting
Police say Shati Smith was arrested in the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022.
Women beaten as Queens cinema spat descends into chaos; 4 sought
The two victims, ages 33 and 29, were seeing an evening show at the College Point Multiplex Cinemas on Ulmer Street when the group got into an argument with them mid-movie.
2 sharks caught by fisherman at Smith Point County Park
The sharks were released back into the water.
Two Hospitalized After Crash At Suffolk County Intersection
Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a Long Island intersection. Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Neighborhood Road and Havenwood Drive in Shirley at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Mastic Beach Fire Department. Authorities did not release details about...
bronx.com
NYPD School Crossing Guard, Concetta Diaz, 47, Arrested
On Tuesday, August 02, 2022, at 1540 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 76th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Concetta Diaz. NYPD School Crossing Guard. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Ex-Long Island pizzeria employee threatens workers with knife, demands money: police
GREAT NECK PLAZA, N.Y. (PIX11) — An ex-pizzeria employee on Long Island was arrested on Monday after he threatened current workers with a knife while demanding money, police said. Frank Prestria, 26, went to the pizzeria at around 12 p.m. even though he knew he wasn’t allowed on the property “due to past incidents,” according […]
WNYT
Long Island woman pleads guilty to unemployment fraud
Briana Garland (29) of Uniondale pled guilty to conspiring with a prisoner inside the New York State Prison System to obtain nearly $20,000 in unemployment benefits. Garland admitted to filing as false unemployment claim in the name of Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmate Reginald Thornton. By law prisoners are not eligible to receive unemployment benefits. Garland has agreed to pay $19,580 in restitution to the state.
LI USPS worker arrested for stealing Costco loyalty checks
A United States postal worker was arrested after being accused of stealing Costco reward checks from the Suffolk County mail facility he worked at.
hobokengirl.com
How to Safely Kill the Spotted Lanternfly
Despite their colorful exteriors, the red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies residents see throughout Hudson County are not welcome visitors. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species that doesn’t hurt humans or animals, but is extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect both the beauty offered by the state’s abundant flora as well as the agricultural businesses that help the state thrive — which means killing these invasive pests whenever you can. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to help get rid of these bugs safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
New York health care workers could be eligible for up to $3K bonus under new program
The Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program includes $1.3 billion in funding.
Prosecutors drop hate crime charge in Times Square boxcutter slashing: report
Prosecutors reportedly dropped a hate crime charge against the man accused of slashing a woman with a boxcutter in an unprovoked attack in Times Square this week.
