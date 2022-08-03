Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Day’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Day” game were:
1-1-5-5, FIREBALL: 7
(one, one, five, five; FIREBALL: seven)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Day” game were:
1-1-5-5, FIREBALL: 7
(one, one, five, five; FIREBALL: seven)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0