ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

2 taken to hospital, 1 charged in head-on crash on Southwest Side

KSAT 12
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ksat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Mercedes, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Quintana, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

1 person dead, another person injured following west side shooting

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another person is in critical condition following a shooting on the west side early Saturday morning, officials say. Just before 2 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 6500 block of West Commerce for a shooting. When they arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds --- one with a fatal shot to the head, the other with multiple gunshots.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Sapd
Cuero Record

Cuero murder suspect arrested in San Antonio

Shortly after 3 a.m. San Antonio Police took Sone Quintero Rojas into custody following a 4-day standoff at an apartment complex in San Antonio. Rojas is being held on four charges, one being murder. The DeWitt County Crime Stoppers and the Cuero Police Department have been searching for Rojas since...
CUERO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSAT 12

San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy