3 men, minor arrested after Tampa standoff, police say
The Tampa Police Department said it is attempting to get a barricaded suspect out of a home after he and three other men were involved in an early morning shooting.
Four Arrested After Early Morning Shooting In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – An early morning shooting has turned into a police negotiation situation with four suspects arrested in Tampa. At 2:43 AM, Tampa Police responded to the area of N 40th St and E. Riverhills Drive for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of threatening restaurant employee with a knife
A man was arrested after he threatened to stab a restaurant employee with a knife on Friday around 1 p.m. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a public disturbance at the Chilakil restaurant. When deputies arrived they found Sean McMullen, 27, sitting on...
Teen ‘Ding Dong Ditch’ Prank Gets Out Of Control, Allegedly At Gunpoint
TAMPA, Fla. – A teenage prank of “Ding Dong Ditch” got out of control when one homeowner chased the pranksters down, allegedly at gunpoint. On July 10, two teenage girls decided to pull a prank and ring neighbors’ doorbells with two papers left behind. One
WINKNEWS.com
Man sought in series of south Fort Myers car break-ins in
Crime Stopper is searching for a man accused of breaking into several cars in the area of Plantation and Idlewild on Aug. 1. The suspect stole wallets containing cash, credit cards, and personal identifications. He then used those cards at various Walgreens and Walmart stores in Estero and Naples. If...
2 teens killed, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said two people died Saturday morning after a crash on 11th Avenue. Police said they responded to the incident at 12:45 a.m. when an SUV hit a pole. According to a release, a 17-year-old was driving the SUV east on the avenue when he went off-road and […]
Florida Man Attacked By Lawn Worker With Weed Wacker
A Florida man is recovering after a confrontation with his lawn worker led to him being attacked with a weed wacker. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office report, on Wednesday a landscaper who had been working for the victim did unauthorized work and demanded
plantcityobserver.com
Two suspects in custody for local murders
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection to a pair of homicides in Dover and Thonotosassa. Deputies took Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, into custody on July 30 and Daniel Negrete, 27, on Aug. 1. On July 18, Garcia Avila and Negrete drove together to the home...
Bradenton police find lost 5-year-old’s parents
Bradenton police are looking for the family of a 5-year-old girl who they said was found wandering barefoot around the city Sunday morning.
Arrests made for tiny home theft
Lee County deputies arrested three suspects on Friday for their involvement in the theft and destruction of a tiny home.
wild941.com
Florida Man Busted With LOTS Of Weed In Grow House
Florida has lots of beaches and lots of theme parks. But one Florida man had lots of weed in his house in Fort Myers. Police caught wind of the grow house after multiple tips from concerned neighbors. After entering the home, police found 28 mature marijuana plants, 34 juvenile marijuana plants and multiple THC products.
Florida man attacked with weed whacker over lawn work pay, report says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was attacked with a weed whacker after getting into a payment dispute with a lawn care worker, according to authorities. NBC affiliate WBBH reported Friday that the victim, a resident of Lehigh Acres, used another person to cut his lawn for around two months before the incident. A […]
WINKNEWS.com
City of Fort Myers to provide funds to Crime Stoppers to assist in search for suspects
Two men were killed a day apart and since those responsible are on the run the city of Fort Myers is going to help with the search. The city of Fort Myers is helping with the search by providing funds to Crime Stoppers after a football coach was shot and killed in his truck. And Danny Hand, 61, was killed the very next day by a hit-and-run driver.
Florida killers accused in murder that put wrong man in jail for 37 years
TAMPA, Fla. — Two convicted murderers serving life sentences in Florida were identified Thursday as the alleged killers of a woman whose 1983 rape and murder put the wrong man behind bars for nearly 37 years. Abron Scott, 57, and Amos Earl Robinson, 59, are each charged with first-degree...
2 teens killed after 17-year-old driver crashes into pole in St. Petersburg
The St. Petersburg Police Department said two teens were killed and another injured in a crash early Saturday morning.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Searching For Tampa Bank Robbery Suspect
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a male suspect who stole an undisclosed amount of money from a local credit union. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., a black male suspect entered
One passenger dead after crash in Lehigh Acres
A 67-year-old woman died in a crash early Saturday morning on Lee Boulevard and Alvin Avenue. FHP is still investigating.
Narcotics lab discovered in Fort Myers apartment
Deputies arrested Javier Vargas after detectives found a narcotics lab in his apartment on Park Meadows Drive.
Family remembers Tampa rapper shot and killed outside apartment
TAMPA, Fla. — Family members of a Tampa rapper shot and killed held a vigil for Ari Williams Friday night at Rowlett Park in Tampa. Ari Williams was also known by his rapper name as Rollie Bands. On July 22, Ari was shot and killed at his apartment complex in Tampa. Investigators arrested a man in Southwest Florida named Darren Day.
Hillsborough deputies looking for bank robbery suspect
Hillsborough County deputies are looking for the suspect in a credit union robbery Wednesday morning.
