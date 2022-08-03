ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of threatening restaurant employee with a knife

A man was arrested after he threatened to stab a restaurant employee with a knife on Friday around 1 p.m. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a public disturbance at the Chilakil restaurant. When deputies arrived they found Sean McMullen, 27, sitting on...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
County
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man sought in series of south Fort Myers car break-ins in

Crime Stopper is searching for a man accused of breaking into several cars in the area of Plantation and Idlewild on Aug. 1. The suspect stole wallets containing cash, credit cards, and personal identifications. He then used those cards at various Walgreens and Walmart stores in Estero and Naples. If...
FORT MYERS, FL
WFLA

2 teens killed, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said two people died Saturday morning after a crash on 11th Avenue. Police said they responded to the incident at 12:45 a.m. when an SUV hit a pole. According to a release, a 17-year-old was driving the SUV east on the avenue when he went off-road and […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Two suspects in custody for local murders

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection to a pair of homicides in Dover and Thonotosassa. Deputies took Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, into custody on July 30 and Daniel Negrete, 27, on Aug. 1. On July 18, Garcia Avila and Negrete drove together to the home...
DOVER, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Day
wild941.com

Florida Man Busted With LOTS Of Weed In Grow House

Florida has lots of beaches and lots of theme parks. But one Florida man had lots of weed in his house in Fort Myers. Police caught wind of the grow house after multiple tips from concerned neighbors. After entering the home, police found 28 mature marijuana plants, 34 juvenile marijuana plants and multiple THC products.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Hillsborough#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals Service#Iq Apartments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Family remembers Tampa rapper shot and killed outside apartment

TAMPA, Fla. — Family members of a Tampa rapper shot and killed held a vigil for Ari Williams Friday night at Rowlett Park in Tampa. Ari Williams was also known by his rapper name as Rollie Bands. On July 22, Ari was shot and killed at his apartment complex in Tampa. Investigators arrested a man in Southwest Florida named Darren Day.
TAMPA, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy