November clashes beckon as primary results solidify in WA races
Voters gained a bit more certainty Thursday about the November matchups that will help decide who runs Washington, as another tranche of primary election results was released. But a handful of outcomes still hang in the balance, including the race for secretary of state and some pivotal South King County clashes.
Former Pierce sheriff who left 'heck of a legacy' has died. He led the agency for 4 years
Aug. 5—Note: This story has been updated to include a memorial date of Aug. 27 for Chuck Robbins. The time and location have not been finalized. The man who instituted the Pierce County Sheriff's Department's moral code in the wake of a scandal that saw a previous sheriff imprisoned has died, according to his family.
Longtime Eastside Tacoma pastor Al Davis dies at age 84
Aug. 5—The Rev. Alfred C. Davis, Sr., a man dedicated to the spiritual, physical and emotional needs of his eastside Tacoma community for half a century, died Saturday. He was 84. Davis died at home from Parkinson's Disease complications, according to his family. Davis was more than the long...
J.Michael Kelly picks up win at Seafair via penalty for the second consecutive Seattle race
SEATTLE — It’s becoming a Seafair tradition: Final heats settled by penalty. J. Michael Kelly drove the U-9 Boitano Homes to a win in the Final at the HomeStreet Bank Cup at Seafair on Sunday on Lake Washington. Kelly picked up the victory after early leader Jimmy Shane...
Observations from the UW Huskies' fourth preseason practice
Aug. 7—It's been a mixed bag on Montlake. Late in Washington's fourth preseason practice on Sunday, redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Huard threw an errant pass that tipped off of wide receiver Taj Davis' hand and into the waiting arms of cornerback Davon Banks — who promptly sprinted to the sideline, tossed the ball over his head and celebratorily coasted into the medical tent.
