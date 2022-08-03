ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

November clashes beckon as primary results solidify in WA races

Voters gained a bit more certainty Thursday about the November matchups that will help decide who runs Washington, as another tranche of primary election results was released. But a handful of outcomes still hang in the balance, including the race for secretary of state and some pivotal South King County clashes.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Longtime Eastside Tacoma pastor Al Davis dies at age 84

Aug. 5—The Rev. Alfred C. Davis, Sr., a man dedicated to the spiritual, physical and emotional needs of his eastside Tacoma community for half a century, died Saturday. He was 84. Davis died at home from Parkinson's Disease complications, according to his family. Davis was more than the long...
TACOMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Observations from the UW Huskies' fourth preseason practice

Aug. 7—It's been a mixed bag on Montlake. Late in Washington's fourth preseason practice on Sunday, redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Huard threw an errant pass that tipped off of wide receiver Taj Davis' hand and into the waiting arms of cornerback Davon Banks — who promptly sprinted to the sideline, tossed the ball over his head and celebratorily coasted into the medical tent.
SEATTLE, WA

