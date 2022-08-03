Ellen Pompeo to Star in Series on Chilling Real-Life 'Orphan' Case

Read on collider.com
'The Sandman': Vanesu Samunyai & Stephen Fry on the Inspiration Behind Their Characters and Which Spinoffs They'd Watch
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Sandman.]. After more than three decades and many failed attempts, the beloved award-winning DC comic series The Sandman has finally been brought to life as a 10-episode drama for Netflix, developed and executive produced by author Neil Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David. S. Goyer. Set in a world where the Master of Dreams, aka The Sandman (Tom Sturridge), must travel across different worlds and timelines to restore the order that devolved while he was held prisoner for over a century, requiring him to visit old friends, foes and family from his vast existence, in order to re-balance the dreaming and waking worlds.
'Hacks': The Biggest Reveals About Season 3 (So Far)
HBO’s Hacks follows two women as their lives intertwine: Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary comedian with a residency at a hotel in Las Vegas, and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), a 25-year-old down-on-her-luck comedy writer. When Ava is sent to Deborah to be hired as her head comedy writer, the two form an unlikely bond and work together on creating new material (and, in Season 2, an entirely new show) and working through both of their complex personal problems.
Jennette McCurdy Says Nickelodeon Offered $300,000 in Hush Money to Keep Quiet About Abuse
ICarly star Jennette McCurdy is speaking out about her time working at Nickelodeon through her new memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died and among the other damning and heartbreaking revelations about what went on behind the scenes, she revealed that the company offered her $300,000 in "hush money" to keep quiet about her abuse under "The Creator." The excerpt released by Vanity Fair includes details on the interactions she had with company agents following her spinoff show Sam & Cat's cancellation and her subsequent departure from Nickelodeon.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Teresa Giudice Gets Married To Luis Ruelas in Glamorous Wedding Ceremony
Teresa Giudice has tied the knot again ... and TMZ has obtained video of the moment the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star said "I do!" Teresa and fiancé Luis Ruelas got hitched Saturday night in front of 200 hundred family and friends at the fancy Park Chateau Estate & Garden in New Brunswick, NJ. Luis' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, officiated the wedding.
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
‘The Santa Clauses’: Laura San Giacomo to Play La Befana
Fans of the classic Christmas film The Santa Clause can get their holiday cheer on as Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The series is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year. San Giacomo, who...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Character Actor Clu Gulager Dead at 93
Over the course of a 65-year career, character Clu Gulager became a recognizable face among film and TV lovers alike. Coming into prominence through his role as William H. Bonney, better known as Billy the Kid, in NBC's The Tall Man, Gulager became a regular fixture on screens big and small, working with the likes of Don Siegel, Peter Bogdanovich, John Sturges, Dan O'Bannon, John Landis, Sean Baker, and Quentin Tarantino, to name only a select few filmmakers, and establishing himself as a reliable and welcomed screen presence — especially in horror films. Now, after a long and well-accomplished career, it's been announced that Gulager has passed away of natural causes. He was 93.
'The Sandman' Review: Netflix's Neil Gaiman Adaptation Is a Dream Come True
For years, Hollywood had attempted to adapt Neil Gaiman's seminal comic-book series The Sandman into a movie or TV show, with no project ever making it in front of the camera. The excuses were always the same: It's too weird. It's too complex. It's just too unadaptable. But Gaiman kept the, ahem, dream alive, insisting that a screen adaptation was not only possible but also didn't need to make major alterations to the core text. He eventually found like-minded cohorts in writer/producers David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg, and together the three spearheaded The Sandman TV series that launches today on Netflix.
'The Sandman's Dream Vortex Explained: Who Is Rose Walker and What Are Her Powers?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix's The Sandman. The second half of Netflix’s The Sandman adapts The Doll's House, the second volume of the comic book epic written by Neil Gaiman. In this story, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must track down escaped Nightmares and Dreams while dealing with Rose Walker (Vanesu Samunyai), a dream vortex who threatens to wipe out the waking world.
'The Walking Dead': 9 Best Negan Quotes
Long after his days on Supernatural, Jeffrey Dean Morgan took the world of The Walking Dead by storm when he joined the hit AMC show as Negan, Season 6's primary villain who committed some of the most brutal murders in the show's history. In recent seasons, Negan has become more...
'The Sandman's Dreaming Explained: What Is the Kingdom Ruled By Morpheus?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman.A good chunk of Netflix's The Sandman takes place in the Dreaming, a fantastic land where Dreams and Nightmares run amok and which living beings visit from time to time. Like in Neil Gaiman's original comic book stories, the Dreaming is the kingdom of Dream, or Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), one of the Endless. But what exactly is this mysterious place? And how does the Dreaming connect to our everyday life?
'The Boys' Takes Aim at HBO Max and Discovery+ With Hysterical Vought++ Announcement
Well, somebody had to do it. If you’ve been following the recent updates from Warner Bros., HBO Max, and Discovery+ throughout this week, you know that’s hard to have a reaction other than “WTF is going on?” at the decisions that have been announced and/or leaked with the platforms’ content and their future plans. Between titles mysteriously disappearing from the catalog, anticipated movies getting shelved and filmmakers getting blindsided, Prime Video’s The Boys took to Twitter to poke fun at the mess that’s going on with HBO Discovery through a clever Vought announcement.
The 10 Highest-Rated TV Episodes on IMDb
A good episode of television can be a way of telling stories as thrilling and absorbing as any other. Great episodes are usually grand events where the show's narrative reaches a pinnacle, making them memorable to fans of the show and creating a cultural legacy. FromBreaking BadtoAttack on Titan, only...
10 Best Episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series
There are few cartoon shows as fondly remembered as the early 1990s’ X-Men: The Animated Series. Along with Batman: The Animated Series, X-Men: The Animated Series, based on Marvel's X-Men comic book, ushered in a new era of high-quality, small-screen fantasy offerings, including Gargoyles, The Tick, and Animaniacs. The series first went to air on the Fox Network in October 1992. Stretching for five seasons and 76 episodes, X-Men: The Animated Series consistently provided fans of all ages with outstanding entertainment.
MCU: Ranking and Explaining 10 Nicknames Tony Stark Gave Other MCU Characters
Robert Downey Jr.'s iconic MCU counterpart, Tony Stark, has never been the one to shy away from making himself too comfortable around others — attributing out-of-context nicknames to different characters that turn out to be very accurate when you thoroughly think about them (though, to be fair, some are quite obvious to understand) is a brilliant skill that is up there in the list.
MCU: 8 Marvel Movies & Shows to Watch Before Phase 5
The recent 2022 San Diego Comic-Con was a buzzing hive of excitement for fans as they saw project upon future project unveiled. Unsurprisingly, Marvel Studios quickly stole the spotlight with its announcement of not one, but two phases worth of upcoming movies and tv shows. With a universe containing more...
What Is the Real Story Behind 'Thirteen Lives'?
Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is a tale almost too extraordinary to be true, but it is a very accurate dramatization of the Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand in 2018. Following a practice session, a junior football team entered the Tham Luang Nang Non cave system. In total, there were twelve boys aged eleven to sixteen and the team’s assistant coach exploring the cave before bad weather conditions caused the cave to flood and blocked their way out. They became trapped, and after a parent of one of the boys reported that he had not come home, a rescue operation was organized. The rescue gripped the world and saw a team of almost 10,000 volunteers from seventeen different countries help out. At the forefront of the movie are the acting talents of Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, and Joel Edgerton who have all stressed the difficulties of making this film. It is an important story to tell though, and the final product is as gripping as it is heartfelt.
11 Best Films of Wim Wenders From 'The American Friend' to 'Lightning Over Water'
Few directors are as gifted at embodying the tactile sensation of in-between-ness as German icon Wim Wenders. Even when Wenders isn’t making one of his beloved road odysseys, the characters in his pictures are constantly roaming, searching, forever looking for a place to call home, if only for a short while. A pioneer of the New German Cinema, Wenders is and was a bonafide visionary, and also the rare case of a filmmaker whose minor works remain fascinating.
