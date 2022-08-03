ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

POZ

People With Both HIV and Hepatitis B May Receive Better Care

Less than 10% of HIV-positive people are adequately vaccinated against hepatitis B virus (HBV) despite being more vulnerable, according to research presented at this year’s Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2022). At the same time, another study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases found that people living with both HIV and HBV received better care than people with hepatitis B alone.
DALLAS, TX
POZ

CU Cancer Center Hosts Conference on Kaposi Sarcoma Herpesvirus

Some 100 researchers from around the world were in Aurora last week to discuss the latest findings and news around Kaposi sarcoma herpesvirus (KSHV), the virus that causes a type of cancer known as Kaposi sarcoma. The 24th annual KSHV Conference — the first in-person KSHV conference since 2019 —...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Nih#Hepatitis B Virus#Viral Hepatitis#Nih Research
POZ

Another Man Appears Cured of HIV After Stem Cell Transplant

A 66-year-old Southern California man appears to be cured of HIV after undergoing a stem cell transplant to treat leukemia, Jana Dikter, MD, of City of Hope Cancer Center reported during a media briefing today at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. The City of Hope Patient received a...
CANCER
POZ

FDA and CDC Give Green Light to Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

On June 13, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. A week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that it be included as a fourth vaccine in the COVID prevention armamentarium. “Authorizing an additional COVID-19 vaccine expands the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Department of Health
POZ

#ZeroHIVStigmaDay: New International Awareness Day Aims to End HIV Stigma

Commemorating the birthday of the late South African AIDS activist Prudence Mabele (1971-2017), a consortium of community, medical and urban health organizations today announced their joint effort to create #ZeroHIVStigmaDay, a new international awareness day observed on July 21 calling attention to the persistent levels of stigma experienced by people living with and affected by HIV.
HEALTH
POZ

Merrimack Valley Assistance Program Works to Fight HIV

What began over 25 years ago as a group of volunteers fighting the AIDS epidemic has evolved into an organization that empowers and provides aid to a community of people living with HIV. The Merrimack Valley Assistance Program (MVAP) works to serve people living with HIV in New Hampshire by...
ADVOCACY
POZ

Biktarvy May Be the Best Option for People With Both HIV and Hepatitis B

Two antiretroviral regimens did a good job controlling HIV in people with both HIV and hepatitis B virus (HBV), but the Biktarvy combination pill led to greater HBV suppression, according to a study presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) this week in Montreal. HIV and HBV are...
HEALTH
POZ

Black HIV Advocates Plan Summit to Address PrEP Disparities

HIV disproportionately affects Black Americans. What’s more, many Black people who could benefit from PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, are not getting prescriptions for the daily pills or long-acting injections that can prevent them from getting HIV. To address these racial disparities, a group of Black HIV prevention advocates working...
ATLANTA, GA
POZ

World’s First HIV-Positive to HIV-Positive Heart Transplant

Doctors at a New York City hospital performed the world’s first successful heart transplant between an HIV-positive donor and an HIV-positive recipient, according to a press statement from Montefiore Health System in the Bronx, where the surgery took place this spring. The recipient, a woman in her sixties who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POZ

Watch People Living With HIV Become a Work of ART

What is it like to be a living, breathing work of ART? Nine people who have HIV share that experience in the federal campaign “I Am a Work of ART.” Featuring videos, posters, social media posts and more, the campaign’s goal is to “encourage people with HIV who are not in care to seek care, remain in care, and achieve viral suppression,” explains HIV.gov.
HEALTH
POZ

POZ

ABOUT

POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

 https://www.poz.com

