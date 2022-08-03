Read on www.poz.com
Related
People With Both HIV and Hepatitis B May Receive Better Care
Less than 10% of HIV-positive people are adequately vaccinated against hepatitis B virus (HBV) despite being more vulnerable, according to research presented at this year’s Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2022). At the same time, another study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases found that people living with both HIV and HBV received better care than people with hepatitis B alone.
CU Cancer Center Hosts Conference on Kaposi Sarcoma Herpesvirus
Some 100 researchers from around the world were in Aurora last week to discuss the latest findings and news around Kaposi sarcoma herpesvirus (KSHV), the virus that causes a type of cancer known as Kaposi sarcoma. The 24th annual KSHV Conference — the first in-person KSHV conference since 2019 —...
Interferon Treatment May Reduce Severity of COVID-19 in People With Certain Genetic Factors
Researchers from the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, and their collaborators have discovered that people of European and African ancestries who were hospitalized for COVID-19 are more likely to carry a particular combination of genetic variants in a gene known as OAS1 than patients with mild disease who were not hospitalized.
Antidepressants Improve Treatment Adherence for People Living With HIV
Depression is associated with lower adherence to antiretroviral treatment for people living with HIV, but taking antidepressants can help, a group of Taiwanese researchers report in PLoS One. The study found that HIV-positive people who experience depression were only half as likely as their nondepressed peers to adhere to antiretroviral...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$2M Awarded to 4 Groups to Boost HIV Services for Transgender Clients
Four community health centers were awarded a total of $2 million in federal funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to improve HIV services for their transgender clients and provide them with needed care for mental health issues and substance use disorders. According to an announcement on...
Another Man Appears Cured of HIV After Stem Cell Transplant
A 66-year-old Southern California man appears to be cured of HIV after undergoing a stem cell transplant to treat leukemia, Jana Dikter, MD, of City of Hope Cancer Center reported during a media briefing today at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. The City of Hope Patient received a...
FDA and CDC Give Green Light to Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine
On June 13, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. A week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that it be included as a fourth vaccine in the COVID prevention armamentarium. “Authorizing an additional COVID-19 vaccine expands the...
How Much Health Insurers Pay for Almost Everything Is About to Go Public
Consumers, employers, and just about everyone else interested in health care prices will soon get an unprecedented look at what insurers pay for care, perhaps helping answer a question that has long dogged those who buy insurance: Are we getting the best deal we can?. As of July 1, health...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
#ZeroHIVStigmaDay: New International Awareness Day Aims to End HIV Stigma
Commemorating the birthday of the late South African AIDS activist Prudence Mabele (1971-2017), a consortium of community, medical and urban health organizations today announced their joint effort to create #ZeroHIVStigmaDay, a new international awareness day observed on July 21 calling attention to the persistent levels of stigma experienced by people living with and affected by HIV.
COVID-19 Was Third Leading Cause of Death in the United States in Both 2020 and 2021
COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States between March 2020 and October 2021, according to an analysis of national death certificate data by researchers at the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health. The study appeared July 5 in JAMA Internal Medicine.
Merrimack Valley Assistance Program Works to Fight HIV
What began over 25 years ago as a group of volunteers fighting the AIDS epidemic has evolved into an organization that empowers and provides aid to a community of people living with HIV. The Merrimack Valley Assistance Program (MVAP) works to serve people living with HIV in New Hampshire by...
Biktarvy May Be the Best Option for People With Both HIV and Hepatitis B
Two antiretroviral regimens did a good job controlling HIV in people with both HIV and hepatitis B virus (HBV), but the Biktarvy combination pill led to greater HBV suppression, according to a study presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) this week in Montreal. HIV and HBV are...
Black HIV Advocates Plan Summit to Address PrEP Disparities
HIV disproportionately affects Black Americans. What’s more, many Black people who could benefit from PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, are not getting prescriptions for the daily pills or long-acting injections that can prevent them from getting HIV. To address these racial disparities, a group of Black HIV prevention advocates working...
World’s First HIV-Positive to HIV-Positive Heart Transplant
Doctors at a New York City hospital performed the world’s first successful heart transplant between an HIV-positive donor and an HIV-positive recipient, according to a press statement from Montefiore Health System in the Bronx, where the surgery took place this spring. The recipient, a woman in her sixties who...
Meet the New CEO of PCAF, an HIV Service Provider in Washington State
PCAF, an HIV organization in Washington State, has introduced its new CEO. Ace Robinson, a global HIV strategist and health care quality leader, took over the foundation in July. He is the first Black queer man to serve in this position during PCAF’s 35 years. Robinson “brings leadership that...
Watch People Living With HIV Become a Work of ART
What is it like to be a living, breathing work of ART? Nine people who have HIV share that experience in the federal campaign “I Am a Work of ART.” Featuring videos, posters, social media posts and more, the campaign’s goal is to “encourage people with HIV who are not in care to seek care, remain in care, and achieve viral suppression,” explains HIV.gov.
POZ
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT
POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.https://www.poz.com
Comments / 0