Read on www.recordpatriot.com
Related
recordpatriot.com
United Way grants $20,000 to Traverse Bay Children's Advocacy Center
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center has received a $20,000 grant from United Way of Northwest Michigan to help fund the Trauma-Informed Evidence-Based Mental Health Care Program. The program has been an essential and life-changing part of the free support services provided for children who...
recordpatriot.com
After fostering, Lake Ann couple adopts sisters on July 15
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Zach and Haley Francis, of Lake Ann, have been licensed foster parents with Child & Family Services for just under a year. While Zach Francis admits he didn’t always know that becoming a foster parent was in his cards,...
recordpatriot.com
Performance at Port Oneida Fair highlights two lost tales
EMPIRE – An evening performance showcasing stories of the past will be held during the Port Oneida Fair. Stories of Sleeping Bear: Two Lost Tales of the Past will be performed at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Thoreson Farm in the Port Oneida Rural Historic District. Stories of...
recordpatriot.com
Manistee Saints eliminated from 2022 NABF World Series
BATTLE CREEK — After using comeback rally's throughout the 2022 NABF World Series, the Manistee Saints ran out of gas in a 11-inning quartefinal loss to the Chicago Clout. Saturday's 10-9 loss at Morrison Field at Bailey Park in Battle Creek ends the 2022 season for the Saints. "That's...
Comments / 1