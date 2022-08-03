Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Everton striker faces six weeks out after knee injury

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
Arsenal open new Premier League season by beating Crystal Palace
London, Aug 5, 2022 (AFP) - Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's ability to ride out a second-half onslaught from Crystal Palace to make the perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on Friday. On the ground where the Gunners lost 3-0 in April to...
Confirmed Teams: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea XI face Everton in their first match of the Premier League season. The Blues will be hoping to get off to a good start in the 2022/23 Premier League season after Arsenal collected three points on the season opener against Crystal Palace. Liverpool kicked off Saturday with a 2-2...
Everton vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight
Chelsea get their Premier League season underway against Everton tonight as Thomas Tuchel faces Frank Lampard at Goodison Park.Tuchel replaced Lampard as Chelsea boss only to win the Champions League in his first season in charge, but last campaign proved far tougher.Although the Blues faced uncertainty off the field while the club was sold to new owner Todd Boehly, Chelsea fell away from the title race and got sucked into a battle for the top four.BLOG: Follow live coverage of Everton vs ChelseaWith Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United all strengthening over the transfer window, Tuchel will hope Chelsea make a...
Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton ready to battle for £15m Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic as Premier League rivals seek to boost attacking options before transfer window shuts
Cheksea, Manchester United and Everton are among the clubs maintaining interest in Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic. The 6ft 7ins Austria international is available for around £15million and has also been discussed by Bayern Munich this summer. Kalajdzic has scored 24 goals in 57 games for Stuttgart and has 15...
Soccer-Liverpool held, Spurs and Chelsea win in Premier League openers
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Title contenders Liverpool could only manage a draw at Fulham on the opening Saturday of the Premier League season while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur made winning starts to the new campaign.
Everton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Everton face Chelsea in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Nottingham Forest’s Premier League return begins with defeat at Newcastle
Fabian Schar’s piledriver and Callum Wilson’s impudence ensured Nottingham Forest’s long-awaited return to the Premier League ended in defeat at Newcastle.Schar thumped a long-range 58th-minute strike past debutant goalkeeper Dean Henderson before Wilson beat him with a cultured flick to secure a 2-0 victory which was scant reward for a dominant display at St James’ Park.The Magpies had to wait until December and their 15th fixture for a first league win last season, but head coach Eddie Howe, who signed a new long-term contract on Friday, collected three points at the first time of asking this time around to...
Is Fulham vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Liverpool face Championship winners Fulham in their opening Premier League fixture of the new season today.The Reds narrowly missed out on the title last season to Manchester City while Fulham stormed to an immediate promotion back to the Premier League under Marco Silva.Striker Alexander Mitrovic scored an extraordinary 43 goals but Fulham will be under pressure to improve on their previous two Premier League seasons, in which they failed to get over 30 points and were immediately relegated back to the Championship.BLOG: Follow live coverage of Fulham vs LiverpoolLiverpool, meanwhile, will be determined to get off to a fast start...
Everton vs Chelsea: Match Preview | A new season beckons
For the Everton fans, we will look to start the 2022/23 season the way we ended the last one — bring your banners, bring your flags and bring your voices as we roar our Blues on. The supporters showed that despite our lowly finish in the Premier League table,...
Everton boss Frank Lampard admits he is 'frustrated' after narrow loss to old side Chelsea but insists his team were 'unlucky not to get a point' and 'never let them play'... as he says incoming signing Andre Onana has 'a big future'
Everton manager Frank Lampard admitted he was 'frustrated' following his narrow 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Goodison Park, insisting that his side were 'unlucky not to get a point'. The Toffees defended well throughout the match but Jorginho's penalty on the stroke of half-time proved enough to earn Chelsea all...
Liverpool stumbles, Tottenham impresses in EPL openers
LONDON (AP) — While Liverpool made a stuttering start to the English Premier League, Tottenham showed it might be ready to take another step forward under Antonio Conte. Liverpool had to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at promoted Fulham on Saturday, largely thanks to new signing Darwin Nunez, after a performance that Jurgen Klopp conceded was well short of the team’s standards.
Jorginho penalty helps Chelsea scrape past Frank Lampard's Everton
Chelsea managed to scrape past Everton 1-0 on Saturday at Goodison Park as Frank Lampard's side put up a strong fight against his former club. A Jorginho penalty deep into added time at the end of the first half was the only difference between the sides as Chelsea struggled to convert despite having 70% possession for most of the game.
Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: Under 21s
Everton Under-21s kick off their new season today Friday 5th August against their Blackburn Rovers counterparts, with Paul Tait’s young charges looking refreshed and ready to dominate. Their final pre-season game was against National League North team Southport last Saturday at Haig Avenue and they convincingly trounced the Sandgrounders...
‘I think we deserved more’ – Marco Silva provides honest verdict on Fulham’s Premier League opener with Liverpool
Marco Silva has claimed that his Fulham side deserved more than a point from yesterday’s opening Premier League clash with Liverpool. The Craven Cottage outfit led Jurgen Klopp’s side twice in Saturday’s early kick-off but didn’t quite have enough to hold out for the three points as Mo Salah equalised with just 10 minutes remaining.
Report: Manchester City Forward Kayky Close To Joining Paços De Ferreira On Loan
Manchester City's Brazilian forward Kayky is close to joining Paços De Ferreira on loan according to reports from Portugal. City will continue their theme of loans this season, with Kayky now set to join Paços De Ferreira in Portugal on loan for the season. The right winger, who has appeared in one Premier League game for City, is set to get some much needed game time abroad in the Portuguese league next season.
Premier League Fixtures, Schedule & Results: Matchweek 1 - August 5th To 7th
As the Premier League season gets underway, we can bring you the details of the fixtures, schedule, and results from matchweek one.
Substitute Josh Dasilva scores late equaliser for Brentford to stun Leicester
Substitute Josh Dasilva’s late rocket salvaged Brentford a point as they fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 in their Premier League opener at Leicester.Dasilva, a second-half replacement for Mathias Jensen, crashed home an unlikely equaliser with four minutes remaining for the Bees, who had been a clear second best for most of the match.Leicester had been more than good value for their 2-0 lead after goals in each half from Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall before Ivan Toney pulled one back in the 62nd minute.The Foxes bossed the first 45 minutes to such an extent that their...
Willian could make sensational Premier League return with a third London club
Former Brazil international Willian has been linked with a return to the Premier League and Fulham are interested. The winger first moved to the Premier League in 2013 and enjoyed seven successful years at Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles, the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League. He would...
"Needs to play" - Paul Merson Calls For £140k-a-week Liverpool man to start against Fulham
Pundit Paul Merson has stated that he would start Liverpool’s new marquee signing Darwin Nunez against Fulham at Craven Cottage this Saturday. Nunez arrived at Anfield from Benfica earlier this summer for a fee of up to £85 million and is expected to fill the void left by the departing Sadio Mane.
