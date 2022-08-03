Read on www.alabamanews.net
Less Rain And Hotter Friday, More Rain This Weekend
Friday morning was tranquil across central and south Alabama. The sky was abundantly sunny through mid-morning, then fair weather clouds developed through noon. No showers or storms formed through midday, though isolated showers or storms may form during the afternoon. Although, compared to recent days, the probability and coverage of rain remains much lower Friday. An isolated shower or storm remains possible Friday evening.
Rain Chances Gradually Increasing
A rather active weather pattern ahead for the weekend and most of next week. Moisture will continue to stream into the area and that will fuel daily rounds of showers and storms. When its not raining, you can expect hot and humid conditions. Temps will manage lower to mid 90s over the next several days. Relief from the heat will come from those afternoon showers and storms. Any storms that do develop will be capable of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Later next week, a frontal boundary will move into North Alabama. We remain out ahead of the boundary but we’re thinking a good chance of rain/storms through the latter half of the week. In the mean time, go out and have yourself a great weekend. Just be aware storms will be around and may impact some of your outdoor plans.
