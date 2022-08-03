A rather active weather pattern ahead for the weekend and most of next week. Moisture will continue to stream into the area and that will fuel daily rounds of showers and storms. When its not raining, you can expect hot and humid conditions. Temps will manage lower to mid 90s over the next several days. Relief from the heat will come from those afternoon showers and storms. Any storms that do develop will be capable of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Later next week, a frontal boundary will move into North Alabama. We remain out ahead of the boundary but we’re thinking a good chance of rain/storms through the latter half of the week. In the mean time, go out and have yourself a great weekend. Just be aware storms will be around and may impact some of your outdoor plans.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO