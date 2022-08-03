ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallapoosa County, AL

WSFA

1 dead in Saturday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man dead. According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, authorities responded to the 2600 block of Zelda Road around 12:20 p.m. in reference to a person shot. 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene, Coleman said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Person of interest sought in Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators have named a person of interest in a late March Montgomery shooting that later became a homicide. Now, they’re asking for the public’s help finding the man. Montgomery police have released a photo of Curtis King, 57, whom they now say is a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Woman recants claims about cop involvement in 1999 slayings

OZARK, Ala. – A woman who fueled a social media frenzy with claims about police being involved in the killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk in 1999 now says she was lying the whole time. WTYV-TV reports that 53-year-old Rena Crumb recanted her allegations on Thursday. Her testimony came during […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Man killed in Saturday Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Authorities responded to the wreck around 1 p.m. in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, according to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman. Coleman said 66-year-old Leonard Turner, the driver of a 2008 Honda Civic, was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
A.W. Naves

Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer

Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Downtown Montgomery restaurant recovers after vandalization, robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery is recovering after being vandalized and robbed Thursday. Restaurant owner Ian Walters said the incident took place around 4 a.m. on August 4. Walters said the robber climbed onto the roof of their building and broke in through a window. The robber then tried to break through the restaurant’s ceiling, Walters recalled.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Case dismissed for 1 of the men arrested after missing woman’s body found

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Court records reveal the case against one of the suspects in a death investigation has been dropped. Edward Norman and James Michael Barrett were both facing charges of abuse of a corpse after authorities found the body of Britta Lashley last month. A new court filing shows District Judge Joy Pace Booth dismissed the case against Norman Thursday. The dismissal includes “leave to reinstate.”
PRATTVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Woman dead, others injured in Hogansville shooting

UPDATE 8/6/2022 2:17 p.m. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Hogansville Police Department in the investigation of a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 2022. According to Hogansville PD, three individual were transported to area hospitals after being injured during the altercation. Police said a woman, […]
HOGANSVILLE, GA
wbrc.com

Crash in Calhoun Co. kills 20-year-old man

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division says a single-vehicle crash on Friendship Road outside Oxford has resulted in the death of 20-year-old Brady Pike of Wadley. The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 5 around 7: 45 p.m. Pike was critically injured when the SUV...
WADLEY, AL
WSFA

Reward, new photos released in 2014 Montgomery homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are hoping a reward and new photos could generate tips that would thaw a 2014 Montgomery homicide cold case. A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information or arrests in the case of Charlie “Jay” McCord. According to CrimeStoppers, Montgomery police and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have emerged on a death investigation involving a man reported missing 24-hours before his body was found in Columbus. The victim’s wife has since been arrested. She’s not charged with his death, but the Muscogee County coroner says there are still many questions...
COLUMBUS, GA
Wetumpka Herald

Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Forgery was reported on Wilson Street. • Domestic violence was reported on South Pine Street. • Identity theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. July 27. • Criminal mischief and theft were reported on Main Street.
WETUMPKA, AL
Shelby Reporter

UPDATE: Victim of 280 gas station shooting identified

HOOVER – A 19-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at a gas station on U.S. 280 on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Sophia Nicole Ziegler of Hoover. The shooting occurred at the Marathon gas station...
HOOVER, AL
WRBL News 3

Two Alabama convicted felons sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a […]
MAPLESVILLE, AL

