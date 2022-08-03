Read on www.alabamanews.net
WSFA
1 dead in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man dead. According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, authorities responded to the 2600 block of Zelda Road around 12:20 p.m. in reference to a person shot. 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene, Coleman said.
Salem man arrested for drug trafficking
Officers with Limestone County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for drug trafficking on Monday, July 18.
Coosa deputy saves family as shots fired from home
A mother and her children are safe thanks to a Coosa County deputy sheriff. Coosa County 9-1-1 dispatch received a call someone had broken into their home on July 28. Coosa County deputy Logan Mitchell responded. “Upon arrival Deputy Logan Mitchell heard a gunshot from inside the residence,” Coosa County...
WSFA
Person of interest sought in Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators have named a person of interest in a late March Montgomery shooting that later became a homicide. Now, they’re asking for the public’s help finding the man. Montgomery police have released a photo of Curtis King, 57, whom they now say is a...
East Alabama man, on the run for 34-years, guilty of 1985 Murder
Investigators say he was living in Puerto Rico under a fake name.
Woman recants claims about cop involvement in 1999 slayings
OZARK, Ala. – A woman who fueled a social media frenzy with claims about police being involved in the killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk in 1999 now says she was lying the whole time. WTYV-TV reports that 53-year-old Rena Crumb recanted her allegations on Thursday. Her testimony came during […]
WSFA
Man killed in Saturday Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Authorities responded to the wreck around 1 p.m. in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, according to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman. Coleman said 66-year-old Leonard Turner, the driver of a 2008 Honda Civic, was...
Girl chews through wrist restraints to save herself after kidnapping
A 12-year-old girl found wandering down a Dadeville, Ala., road Monday night chewed through restraints her kidnappers had put her in before getting free, according to a report from WSFA.
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer
Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
WSFA
Downtown Montgomery restaurant recovers after vandalization, robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery is recovering after being vandalized and robbed Thursday. Restaurant owner Ian Walters said the incident took place around 4 a.m. on August 4. Walters said the robber climbed onto the roof of their building and broke in through a window. The robber then tried to break through the restaurant’s ceiling, Walters recalled.
WSFA
Case dismissed for 1 of the men arrested after missing woman’s body found
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Court records reveal the case against one of the suspects in a death investigation has been dropped. Edward Norman and James Michael Barrett were both facing charges of abuse of a corpse after authorities found the body of Britta Lashley last month. A new court filing shows District Judge Joy Pace Booth dismissed the case against Norman Thursday. The dismissal includes “leave to reinstate.”
Woman dead, others injured in Hogansville shooting
UPDATE 8/6/2022 2:17 p.m. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Hogansville Police Department in the investigation of a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 2022. According to Hogansville PD, three individual were transported to area hospitals after being injured during the altercation. Police said a woman, […]
wbrc.com
Crash in Calhoun Co. kills 20-year-old man
CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division says a single-vehicle crash on Friendship Road outside Oxford has resulted in the death of 20-year-old Brady Pike of Wadley. The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 5 around 7: 45 p.m. Pike was critically injured when the SUV...
WSFA
Reward, new photos released in 2014 Montgomery homicide case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are hoping a reward and new photos could generate tips that would thaw a 2014 Montgomery homicide cold case. A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information or arrests in the case of Charlie “Jay” McCord. According to CrimeStoppers, Montgomery police and...
Ala. Girl's Mom and Brother Were 2 Slain Victims Found After She Chewed Through Restraints to Escape Captivity
Alabama police have identified the two decomposing bodies found earlier this week after a 12-year-old girl escaped her assailant and led them to a mobile home. Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says the victims are the girl's mother Sandra Vazquez Ceja, 29, and her younger brother, who has not been named.
WTVM
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have emerged on a death investigation involving a man reported missing 24-hours before his body was found in Columbus. The victim’s wife has since been arrested. She’s not charged with his death, but the Muscogee County coroner says there are still many questions...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Forgery was reported on Wilson Street. • Domestic violence was reported on South Pine Street. • Identity theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. July 27. • Criminal mischief and theft were reported on Main Street.
Shelby Reporter
UPDATE: Victim of 280 gas station shooting identified
HOOVER – A 19-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at a gas station on U.S. 280 on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Sophia Nicole Ziegler of Hoover. The shooting occurred at the Marathon gas station...
Two Alabama convicted felons sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a […]
