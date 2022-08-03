Read on www.journalreview.com
Related
Journal Review
Marion Powell
Marion was born July 15, 1925, at Plymouth, MA, daughter of William and Mabel Clark. She graduated from Plymouth High School and attended Bridgewater State Teachers College. She graduated from Library School in Springfield, MA. Marion married Victor Powell in 1947 and moved to Crawfordsville, where she was active in...
Journal Review
Leslie ‘Keith’ Kinkead
Leslie “Keith” Kinkead passed away peacefully from lung cancer at home with his family at his side on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. He married his beloved wife, Shirley (Hood) Kinkead, on June 13, 1958. Keith was born Sept. 5, 1937, in New Ross, to the late Robert and Mildred (Neff) Kinkead.
Journal Review
Amtrak station celebration planned
Local leaders in Crawfordsville and Amtrak officials will celebrate the completion of a $2.6 million improvement of the local station with a ribbon-cutting at 2:30 p.m. Monday. The Indiana subcontractors also will be recognized at the event, which will be conducted at 400 N. Green St. To date, Amtrak has...
Journal Review
Jain marks 25 years serving community
After living on the northeast coast in Connecticut, Dr. Arun Jain always believed he would have his long-term medical practice somewhere other than in the Midwest. He never imagined he would be celebrating a 25th anniversary in a rural Indiana city that he now calls home. Jain, an independent obstetrician-gynecologist,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Journal Review
Local Record: Aug. 5, 2022
• Property damage crash at 1635 Eastway Drive — 12:35 p.m. • Trespass in the 200 block of South Grant Avenue — 1:10 p.m. • Property damage crash at 1560 S. U.S. 231 — 1:25 p.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of South Washington Street...
Journal Review
Fire & Water Damage Restoration Specialists
Ads for ServiceMaster of Crawfordsville in Crawfordsville, IN. Aug 05, 2022. ServiceMaster of Crawfordsville Cleaning Ads from Journal Review.
Comments / 0