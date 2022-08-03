Read on www.newsdakota.com
Related
newsdakota.com
County Commission Leaves Building Bid On Table
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On the last day the bid was still valid, the Stutsman County Commission discussed the lowest bid to build a storage building for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office Friday. Originally, Sheriff Chad Kaiser worked with the owner of Ringdahl Ambulance in Jamestown for the...
newsdakota.com
Farmer Union Insurance Donates To VCSU Capital Campaign
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Farmers Union Insurance, Valley City, recently made a contribution to VCSU’s Capital Campaign Forward Together. According to Larry Robinson, VCSU Capital Campaign Director, “We are very appreciative of the support we have received from Farmers Union Insurance, not only for their support of our Capital Campaign, but their ongoing support of Valley City State University.” VCSU is fortunate to have friends like Farmers Union Insurance. They are clearly “Making a Difference’ in Valley City and at Valley City State University.
newsdakota.com
Columbia Grain CEO Discusses Gavilon Grain Acquisition
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Recently, several Gavilon Grain silos in Montana and North Dakota were acquired by Columbia Grain International (CGI). This includes the assets and employees of New Rockford, Carrington, Rogers, and Jamestown. Marubeni owns both Gavilon and Columbia Grain and made the decision to divest in the majority of the Gavilon enterprise.
newsdakota.com
FCC Gives Affordable Connectivity Program Information
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A program overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is helping residents stay connected. Renee Coles is a consumer education outreach specialist for the FCC. She says the Affordable Connectivity Program, or ACP, was created in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The FCC benefit program...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsdakota.com
Pastor Robert Eugene Rieth
Pastor Robert Eugene Rieth, (Pastor Bob) of Valley City, North Dakota and previously of Kenmore, Washington passed away peacefully at home on July 26, 2022. Bob was born October 9, 1940, in Rugby, North Dakota and adopted as an infant by his parents, the late John and Ida (Kiser) Rieth. He married Marion Walth in May of 1961, and graduated from Valley City State University in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in Education.
newsdakota.com
SueAnn Berntson To Perform At City Park Bandshell
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Wednesday, August 10, SueAnn Berntson of Buffalo, ND will be sharing her music at the City Park Bandshell starting at 7:15 pm. Tim and SueAnn live in Buffalo, ND where Tim runs a farm and Frontier Ag. SueAnn homeschools two kids at home. They also have one in college, and two that are married. SueAnn is classically trained and gives voice lessons to a students. Tim wrote and directs the “He’s Alive” Easter musical that is put on by Grace Free Lutheran Church in Valley City, ND.
newsdakota.com
Three Classes Proposed for High School Basketball
There could be changes coming to the high school basketball league. The preliminary three-class basketball proposal has been drafted by a focus group representing member schools and regions in North Dakota. The draft proposal would move several smaller schools from the current Class A, and form a new Class A...
Comments / 0