Daily Deals: Up to $300 Off Arcade1Up Head to Head Gaming Tables, Arcade Cabinets, and Countercades

Read on www.ign.com
Related
IGN
Target Has Amazon Fire TV Stick On Sale for Prime Day Pricing
One of the most popular streaming devices, at least with the IGN audience, is Amazon's Fire TV Stick. This little device is as easy to set up as plugging in an HDMI cable, and this particular model has an Alexa-enabled remote with TV controls, meaning you only need one remote to worry about.
Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival
When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
IGN
Amazon Luna Review
When Amazon’s digital store launched in 1994, it found itself at the forefront of digital commerce. There were very few competitors in the space and Amazon was able to carve out a niche as the premier online bookstore. Fast-forward several decades and that very same company is giving game streaming a go with Amazon Luna. But unlike 1994, Amazon now finds itself amidst a sea of competitors from the likes of Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia.
ComicBook
Xbox Series S Consoles Getting Big Upgrade
Microsoft has revealed that it's making a big upgrade to Xbox Series S consoles moving forward. Currently, Microsoft has two next-gen Xbox consoles available with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And while the Series S model has less power when compared to the Series X, Microsoft is looking to improve the hardware in a notable way so that developers can more easily create games for the platform.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Nintendo Wii Supreme Is The Most Expensive Game Console Ever Created
The title for the most expensive game console ever made belongs to the limited-edition Nintendo Wii Supreme, but is it truly worth its weight in gold? When the Nintendo Wii officially debuted in 2006, it came with a $249 price tag. It easily became among the company's most successful home consoles, selling about 100 million units in the process. Unbeknownst to Nintendo, however, were the various unofficial luxury variants of its popular console.
IGN
Batman Best Perks and Tips
The Caped Crusader enters the fray of MultiVersus! He brings with him his gadgets and his wits as the World's Greatest Detective to fight against the brawlers of the MultiVersus. A founding member of the Justice League, he won't let any bad guys run around freely. To the Batmobile!. Interested...
AOL Corp
Amazon's secret outlet is a goldmine of deals: Our picks, up to 65% off
Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet, and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items. Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido. Ready for some don't-miss deals on Crocs, Ninja, NutriBullet and more? These are our favorites:
IGN
Mario Kart 8's Coconut Mall Track Got a Wild Update, And the Internet Is Taking Notice
This week, Nintendo released the second wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass DLC, which included Sky High Sundae — an entirely new addition to the Mario Kart franchise. Nintendo's announcement was followed up with a video that that took the Internet by surprise. It revealed that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
The Forgotten Saga Tips & Tricks
IGN has the tips and tricks you need to succeed in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's The Forgotten Saga DLC. The Forgotten Saga adds 5 new currencies that are specific to the rogue-like game mode. Below is a breakdown of each of those currencies, including how to earn and use them. Coins.
IGN
Ship Progression Guide
Ship Progression was introduced to Sea of Thieves in season seven. The progression works similarly to how Pirate Milestones work in-game. This Sea of Thieves Ship Progression Guide will teach you everything you'll need to know about it, with information on how to track your progress, the rewards, and how to spend class.
IGN
Pokemon Go Raids August 2022
Pokemon Go has changed its rotation of Pokemon available to fight in Raids for August 2022. We will detail all of the Raids throughout August 2022, their times, and more. Raid Hours take place each Wednesday between 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Raids Hours allows players an easier means to catch Legendary Pokemon.
IGN
Digimon List
There are 117 Digimon in Digimon Survive. Use this Field Guide to see every Digimon recruitable in Digimon Survive, plus each Digimon's stage and class.
IGN
EVO 2022: Bandai Namco Teases Next Tekken Game
Bandai Namco has shared just a glimpse of an upcoming Tekken project. On stage at EVO 2022, after the Tekken 7 Grand Finals, Bandai Namco shared a trailer for its next Tekken 7 update. At the conclusion of a trailer, they showed the iconic Tekken cutscene of Kazuya Mishima throwing his father, Heihachi Mishima off a cliff.
IGN
HBO Max and Discovery+ Streaming Platforms To Merge Next Year
Warner Bros. and Discovery headlined one of the biggest mergers of 2022, and it seems like their two streaming platforms will walk a similar path as well. During the company's financial earnings call yesterday, plans of HBO Max and Discovery+'s merging were announced, with the new streaming platform set to release in US markets during the Summer of 2023.
IGN
Daily Deals: The Best LG OLED 4K TV of 2021 for Under $1K, New Price Drop on Apple TV 4K, Arcade1Up Cabinets, and More
Today, PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers can score a great deal on one of LG's best 55" OLED TVs. The LG G1 Evo or "Gallery Edition" TV has almost never been discounted, but today it's $400 off exclusively at Best Buy. In other deal news, the new Apple TV 4K with the beefier 64GB storage capacity has also dropped in price, the Arcade1Up Marvel Super Heroes Countercade sees yet another $20 price drop, and Best Buy is offering $300 off Intel Evo certified Lenovo Yoga laptops. Check out these deals and more below.
IGN
Square Enix Reportedly Looking to Sell Off Stakes in Some of Its Remaining Studios
Square Enix is reportedly looking to sell off stakes in some of its wholly-owned owned development studios, and has said that Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal were sold because they "cannibalized" from the wider group. Reported by games industry analyst David Gibson out of Square Enix's latest earnings call,...
IGN
Scarlet and Violet Starters
The new Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet starters have been revealed. This page includes all known details about the Starter Pokemon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, just three of all Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Starter Pokemon are the very first partner Pokemon you'll get. Like in previous Pokemon generations, the choices for Starter Pokemon include a Grass-type, a Fire-type, and a Water-type, but these Pokemon may evolve into Pokemon with two types, otherwise known as dual-type. We'll update this page with the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters evolutions as soon as the information is available. Read more about the new Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
IGN
EA Reportedly Working on an Iron Man and Black Panther Video Game
It was recently reported that a Black Panther game is in development by EA Studios following the release of the first teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at San Diego Comic-Con. Now, an Iron Man single player is also reportedly in the works. The Black Panther game is rumoured...
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 8-1-22)
00:00 - Outer Wilds - Official Upgrade Announcement Trailer | Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022. 00:37 - Disney Dreamlight Valley - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer. 03:57 - Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Official Launch Trailer. 06:08 - Brawlhalla x Assassin's Creed: Crossover - Official Launch Trailer. 07:42 - Sphere: Flying Cities -...
Autoblog
This portable Champion inverter generator is $358.56 off for a limited time
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. A portable electrical generator is a fantastic nice-to-have item to keep around the house. After all, losing power in this day and age, even for a very short time, can cause some major problems. Unfortunately though, generators aren't cheap. That's why we love when we can find one at a discount. If you've ever considered picking up a generator in the past, this great deal on the Champion 4,500-Watt Portable Inverter Generator could be just the thing you've been waiting for. It has over 5,100 Amazon ratings and is still sitting at a miraculous total review score of 4.6 out of 5.
Comments / 0