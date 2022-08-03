Read on www.nbcsports.com
What are the oldest MLB stadiums?
They call baseball “the old ball game” for a reason. Professional baseball dates back almost 150 years, and the sport itself is pushing on two centuries. Though the game has evolved, Major League Baseball and some of its teams still have current connections to the past. Two MLB...
Giants' homer-heavy weekend good omen for healthier lineup
Not only are the Giants getting healthier by the day, but they're doing what they've typically done best. Sunday's 6-4 win over the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum capped off a two-game series sweep over the cross-town rivals, with San Francisco taking home the 2022 Tom Pellack Memorial Bridge Trophy for the second season in a row.
Eagles bring back Jarrid Williams
The Eagles signed offensive tackle Jarrid Williams on Sunday, the team announced. Philadelphia cut Williams on July 27. He played collegiately at the University of Houston and the University of Miami before signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in May. He appeared in 50 career games between the two programs, starting 37 games at right tackle and two at left tackle.
Pete Rose cheered loudly, though visit to Philly turns controversial
Pete Rose received a long, loud standing ovation Sunday when introduced alongside his 1980 World Series champion teammates at Phillies Alumni Day. Before and after the mostly positive reception, the 81-year-old dismissed questions about alleged sexual misconduct that surfaced five years ago when an unidentified woman said in sworn court testimony that she had a sexual relationship with Rose when she was 14 and 15 years old and he was in his early-30s.
Pedro Martinez gives brutally honest Red Sox take after MLB trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox' moves before last Tuesday's MLB trade deadline didn't make much sense, and left many fans with even more questions about the franchise's future. The team held on to star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. They now face the possibility of him leaving for nothing. They also traded veteran catcher Christian Vazquez, who's having an excellent season and, by many accounts, was a beloved teammate in the clubhouse. The Red Sox also made a few additions, including Eric Hosmer in a deal with the San Diego Padres, but none of those moves upgraded the roster in a significant way.
Bears signing Davontae Harris
The Bears are adding some depth to their secondary. Chicago is signing cornerback Davontae Harris, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Harris was most recently with the Chargers, playing five games for Los Angeles in 2021. He was on the field for 73 defensive snaps and 69 special teams snaps.
Phillies move past Padres in wild-card race after sweeping Nationals
The weather is warm, the ball is flying, the Phillies' offense is locked in and these post-trade deadline Nationals have one of the worst major-league rosters in recent memory. The result? The Phillies finished off the hapless Nats, 13-1, Sunday afternoon to complete a four-game sweep. The Phils are a...
Alex Cora weighs in on Chaim Bloom's puzzling trade deadline moves
What's the endgame for Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox?. That's what many were wondering as they watched Bloom straddle the line between buying and selling ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. The Red Sox' chief baseball officer dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects in a move that appeared to signal "sell," but then turned around and acquired outfielder Tommy Pham, catcher Reese McGuire and first baseman Eric Hosmer, who addresses one of the team's most glaring needs.
Kyle Gibson flirts with no-hitter as rampaging Phillies improve to 10 games over .500
On most nights, a barrage of five home runs would be the story. Rhys Hoskins, Nick Castellanos and Darick Hall all went deep in the first inning and J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber joined the power party later. But Kyle Gibson stole the show Friday night. The 34-year-old right-hander flirted...
Moniak sounds unhappy with his 'opportunity' in Philly
The Mickey Moniak era in Philadelphia was frustrating, and now it's over. The Phillies traded the 2016 first overall pick to the Angels at Tuesday's trade deadline for Noah Syndergaard, parting ways with a player they hoped would become an everyday outfielder and a key bat in their lineup of the future.
Report: MLB exec views Giants as possible Ohtani landing spot
The Giants once again are linked to one of the game's biggest stars in a potential upcoming free agency class. San Francisco has been mentioned as a possible suitor for New York Yankees slugger and Northern California native Aaron Judge if he were to become a free agent after the 2022 season.
Duran misplays two fly balls, argues with fans in Red Sox vs. Royals game
Jarren Duran is having a tough time in center field lately. It all started when the Boston Red Sox outfielder was criticized for his lack of effort on a fly ball during a July game against the Toronto Blue Jays. What should have been an easy out turned into a wild inside-the-park grand slam.
What we learned as Giants clinch Bay Bridge Series title vs. A's
OAKLAND -- A collective sigh of relief could be heard from the entire Giants organization after a much-needed two-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics this weekend at the Oakland Coliseum. It wasn't the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers, but the Giants faced off against a red-hot A's team that could have...
Davis homers again, says he got Dodgers-fan dad a Giants hat
It took just a few days, but J.D. Davis already has converted his dad, Jonathan, from a Los Angeles Dodgers fan to a Giants fan. After Davis homered in the Giants' 7-3 win over the Athletics on Saturday night at the Oakland Coliseum, he told NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt, Shawn Estes and Carlos Ramirez that his dad has a new piece of orange and black swag.
Off to a hot start with Angels, Mickey Moniak suffers another tough break
Mickey Moniak is off to a hot start with the Angels but suffered another unfortunate setback late Saturday night when he was hit by a pitch on the middle finger attempting a bunt. The kid can't catch a break. "It's not looking good," Angels manager Phil Nevin told reporters after...
Which A's, Giants player could have number retired next
The annual Bay Bridge Series concludes this weekend with the Giants facing off against the Athletics on Saturday and Sunday at the Oakland Coliseum. Ahead of the matchup, NBC Sports Bay Area and California's Giants and A's analysts George Kontos and Dave Stewart discussed possible players who could see their numbers immortalized by each franchise.
Zaidi, Baer hear Giants' fans' frustrations over lack of stars
The Giants are well aware that many fans might be frustrated that the organization has yet to acquire a superstar of their own. Frustration amongst the fanbase grew following the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline after San Francisco came up short in the Juan Soto sweepstakes and opted not to make any sizable moves.
