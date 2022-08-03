Beavis and Butt-Head Premiere Review -- First Two Episodes

Read on www.ign.com
Chainsaw Man Anime Adaptation Gets a Very Gory New Trailer
Anime adaptation Chainsaw Man just got a new trailer… and it's as gory as you might imagine. The upcoming anime from director Ryū Nakayama tells the story of Denji – a teenage Devil Hunter who’s brought back from the dead after making a gruesome pact, and returns as Chainsaw Man.
The Best Chris Evans Movies
10. Not Another Teen Movie (2001) Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+. New to the Hollywood scene, Evans played his first “loveable schmuck” role as Jake Wyler in Not Another Teen Movie. In the movie, Wyler is the popular high school jock with the seemingly perfect life and perfect cheerleader girlfriend until, of course, the school’s most unpopular (but smart!) girl undergoes a makeover that redirects the popular jock’s attention.
Sandman: Neil Gaiman Had to Tell Tom Sturridge to Stop Sounding Like Batman
Sandman creator Neil Gaiman had to tell the show's star to stop doing 'the Batman voice' when he first began playing the show's lead role. In a major new interview with Neil Gaiman, celebrating the release of Sandman on Netflix, the legendary writer explained that Tom Sturridge initially didn't seem to feel his performance was enough to fill the shoes of the character of Morpheus. His solution was to, well, sound a bit like a very different DC hero.
The Sandman: Season 1 Video Review
The Sandman is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Amelia Emberwing. The Sandman is everything longtime fans could have dreamed of in an adaptation. Tom Sturridge is utterly ethereal as Dream, and his co-stars seem to keep pace with him with ease. Meanwhile, stunning, sweeping images from The Dreaming to Hell itself keep us immersed in the fantasy. It’s as faithful of an adaptation as it could be, and, outside of the fact that it may go over a few new viewers’ heads, it’s just about perfect.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
‘Resident Evil’ Netflix Cast: Everything Fans Want to Know About Evelyn Marcus Actor Paola Núñez
Here's more about Paola Núñez, including where fans might have seen the 'Resident Evil' actor before.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie by Seth Rogen Finally has a Release Date
The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Seth Rogan has finally received an official title and a new release date. The film will be titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and will come out on August 4. 2023, in the United States. Last year, the film was set...
Batgirl Director Shares an Image of Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton in Costume
Batgirl director Adil El Arbi has shared an image of Leslie Grace's Batgirl standing face to face with Michael Keaton's Batman. The photo, shared on Adil El Arbi's Instagram story, shows Grace and Keaton in their full costumes, standing in the gloomy streets of Gotham, accompanied by their director. The...
Netflix Must Pay $42 Million In Writer's Residuals
Streaming giant Netflix has lost a case against the Writers Guild of America, and must pay $42 million in unpaid residuals. A recent arbitration with the WGA over Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock has resulted in the organization securing $42 million in unpaid writer residuals. “Netflix argued the WGA should...
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Might Be Getting an Iron Man-Inspired Armor Set
Assassin's Creed Valhalla seems primed to introduce an armor set that references Iron Man. As spotted by Eurogamer, dataminer AndyReloads has found some sleek new armor hidden in the game’s files, which could be released in a future update. The Advanced Mechanicals Armor Set gives users the ability to use a chest-mounted energy beam, much the same as Iron Man’s unibeam.
What Marvel’s Thunderbolts Can Learn From Suicide Squad
The big reveal that the Thunderbolts are actually evil at the end of the 1997 comic Thunderbolts #1 is held as one of the best Marvel twists of all time. And now Phase 5 of the MCU will be rounded off by this rag-tag ensemble of villains in director Jake Schreier’s Thunderbolts movie.
What to Expect From One Piece Episode 1028
One Piece Episode 1027 titled Defend Luffy! Zoro and Law’s Sword Technique! got fans hyped as Zoro was in the spotlight once again. However, some contradictory events also took place in the episode, that didn't happen in the manga. The episode was very hyped up, but left a sour taste in fans' collective mouths because of the puzzling pacing of the first half of the episode. The episode's saving grace was its most expected scene, which was Zoro going against Kaidou. It was well animated and made the character look cool.
Big Papi in Little Yara
This page of IGN's Fary Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Big Papi in Little Yara. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Objective: Find and defend Big Papi. Quest Giver: Juan Cortez.
James Bond Movie 'The Spy Who Loved Me' Recreated in GoldenEye 007 Mod
The Nintendo 64 classic GoldenEye 007 has received a mod that turns the 1977 James Bond film The Spy Who Loved into a video game. Fans are recreating the entire British spy film featuring the third James Bond Roger Moore into a video game experience. YouTuber Graslu00 posted a video...
Tu Ka'loh Shrine
The Tu Ka'loh Shrine is one of the 120 Shrines in the Akkala Region of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Location: Tu Ka'loh Shrine is located in the northeast in the Akkala Sea, inside a maze on Lomei Labyrinth Island. Tu Ka'loh Shrine - Tu Ka'loh's Blessing.
Tanks For The Likes
This page of IGN's Fary Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Tanks For The Likes. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Objective: Film Colton and upload the video. Quest Giver: Colton "CBSavage"...
HBO Max and Discovery+ Streaming Platforms To Merge Next Year
Warner Bros. and Discovery headlined one of the biggest mergers of 2022, and it seems like their two streaming platforms will walk a similar path as well. During the company's financial earnings call yesterday, plans of HBO Max and Discovery+'s merging were announced, with the new streaming platform set to release in US markets during the Summer of 2023.
Amazon's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Reportedly Wanted Peter Jackson, Then Ghosted Him
Peter Jackson is famously not involved in Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, which is deliberately trying to keep itself separate from Jackson's famous trilogy. But there was evidently a point when the studio was at least willing to entertain the possibility, even going so far as to reach out to Jackson directly. When the director asked for scripts, though, Amazon apparently abruptly went silent.
Joker 2 Titled ‘Folie À Deux’ Adds Lady Gaga to Its Roster, Will Mostly Play Harley Quinn
The rumors about Lady Gaga's inclusion in the Joker sequel were true after all, as the iconic pop star-turned actress has revealed her addition in the upcoming film titled 'Folie À Deux'. Along with the Joker Twitter account, Gaga posted the film's announcement video, which has been set to...
Latest Hogwarts Legacy Video Reveals Character Customization and More
It has been great many years since we have released a full fledged Harry Potter title. Fortunately Warner Bros. Games has come through with a brand new, next-gen title for the fan-favourite franchise. The upcoming title is called Hogwarts Legacy and in this game, players can create their own unique character, who will attend the school of Witchcraft and Wizardry and be on the path for an all new adventure.
