Mario, Star Wars, Disney and More Hallmark Ornaments for 2022

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Might Be Getting an Iron Man-Inspired Armor Set
Assassin's Creed Valhalla seems primed to introduce an armor set that references Iron Man. As spotted by Eurogamer, dataminer AndyReloads has found some sleek new armor hidden in the game’s files, which could be released in a future update. The Advanced Mechanicals Armor Set gives users the ability to use a chest-mounted energy beam, much the same as Iron Man’s unibeam.
Big Papi in Little Yara
This page of IGN's Fary Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Big Papi in Little Yara. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Objective: Find and defend Big Papi. Quest Giver: Juan Cortez.
James Bond Movie 'The Spy Who Loved Me' Recreated in GoldenEye 007 Mod
The Nintendo 64 classic GoldenEye 007 has received a mod that turns the 1977 James Bond film The Spy Who Loved into a video game. Fans are recreating the entire British spy film featuring the third James Bond Roger Moore into a video game experience. YouTuber Graslu00 posted a video...
Amazon Luna Review
When Amazon’s digital store launched in 1994, it found itself at the forefront of digital commerce. There were very few competitors in the space and Amazon was able to carve out a niche as the premier online bookstore. Fast-forward several decades and that very same company is giving game streaming a go with Amazon Luna. But unlike 1994, Amazon now finds itself amidst a sea of competitors from the likes of Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia.
Mario Kart 8's Coconut Mall Track Got a Wild Update, And the Internet Is Taking Notice
This week, Nintendo released the second wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass DLC, which included Sky High Sundae — an entirely new addition to the Mario Kart franchise. Nintendo's announcement was followed up with a video that that took the Internet by surprise. It revealed that...
Stealing Home
This page of IGN's Fary Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Stealing Home. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Objective: Find the legendary baseball memorabilia and return them to the shrine. Quest...
The Best Chris Evans Movies
10. Not Another Teen Movie (2001) Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+. New to the Hollywood scene, Evans played his first “loveable schmuck” role as Jake Wyler in Not Another Teen Movie. In the movie, Wyler is the popular high school jock with the seemingly perfect life and perfect cheerleader girlfriend until, of course, the school’s most unpopular (but smart!) girl undergoes a makeover that redirects the popular jock’s attention.
Batman Best Perks and Tips
The Caped Crusader enters the fray of MultiVersus! He brings with him his gadgets and his wits as the World's Greatest Detective to fight against the brawlers of the MultiVersus. A founding member of the Justice League, he won't let any bad guys run around freely. To the Batmobile!. Interested...
Street Fighter 6: Kimberly and Juri Revealed in New Trailer
Capcom has announced two new additions to the Street Fighter 6 roster. Revealed on-stage at EVO 2022, and later posted to Twitter, the trailer shows off Kimberly and Juri. Juri first appeared in Super Street Fighter IV, and is described as a sadistic thrill-seeker. The spunky ninja Kimberly is brand new to Street Figher VI. You can check out both characters in the new trailer below.
Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2's First Character Announced
Arc System Works has announced the release date for Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2 alongside its first DLC character, Bridget. The Second Season and Bridget will be released on August 8. At EVO, Arc System Works’ previously announced Season Pass 2 for Guilty Gear Strive begins with the launch...
PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe - Exclusive PC Announcement Teaser and Gameplay
PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe is coming to PC. Check out the announcement teaser, followed by seven minutes of exclusive gameplay from the party-game brawler hybrid, previously exclusive to Apple Arcade. Following the end of humanity, you'll join a team of robot collectors as you clean up a colourful city overflowing with...
Chainsaw Man Anime Adaptation Gets a Very Gory New Trailer
Anime adaptation Chainsaw Man just got a new trailer… and it's as gory as you might imagine. The upcoming anime from director Ryū Nakayama tells the story of Denji – a teenage Devil Hunter who’s brought back from the dead after making a gruesome pact, and returns as Chainsaw Man.
PlayStation Survey at EVO Asks Players What NFTs They'd Like to Buy
At EVO 2022, PlayStation is asking players through a survey about what kind of NFTs they would be interested in purchasing. On Twitter, user snorlaxownz posted a screenshot of a survey they received from PlayStation asking, “Which of the following NFT/Digital Collectibles would you most be interested in purchasing?” The answers include EVO-branded collectibles, favorite music artists, favorite esports players and teams, PlayStation items, and favorite game characters.
Pokemon Go Raids August 2022
Pokemon Go has changed its rotation of Pokemon available to fight in Raids for August 2022. We will detail all of the Raids throughout August 2022, their times, and more. Raid Hours take place each Wednesday between 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Raids Hours allows players an easier means to catch Legendary Pokemon.
The Forgotten Saga Tips & Tricks
IGN has the tips and tricks you need to succeed in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's The Forgotten Saga DLC. The Forgotten Saga adds 5 new currencies that are specific to the rogue-like game mode. Below is a breakdown of each of those currencies, including how to earn and use them. Coins.
Tu Ka'loh Shrine
The Tu Ka'loh Shrine is one of the 120 Shrines in the Akkala Region of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Location: Tu Ka'loh Shrine is located in the northeast in the Akkala Sea, inside a maze on Lomei Labyrinth Island. Tu Ka'loh Shrine - Tu Ka'loh's Blessing.
Target Has Amazon Fire TV Stick On Sale for Prime Day Pricing
One of the most popular streaming devices, at least with the IGN audience, is Amazon's Fire TV Stick. This little device is as easy to set up as plugging in an HDMI cable, and this particular model has an Alexa-enabled remote with TV controls, meaning you only need one remote to worry about.
Expedition Agartha - Early Access Launch Date Announce Trailer
Expedition Agartha is heading to Early Access on PC via Steam on August 18, 2022. Check out the trailer for a peek at the world and some of the enemies that await in this upcoming multiplayer medieval looter survival game. In Expedition Agartha, explorers and mercenaries from around the world...
Latest Hogwarts Legacy Video Reveals Character Customization and More
It has been great many years since we have released a full fledged Harry Potter title. Fortunately Warner Bros. Games has come through with a brand new, next-gen title for the fan-favourite franchise. The upcoming title is called Hogwarts Legacy and in this game, players can create their own unique character, who will attend the school of Witchcraft and Wizardry and be on the path for an all new adventure.
Amazon's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Reportedly Wanted Peter Jackson, Then Ghosted Him
Peter Jackson is famously not involved in Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, which is deliberately trying to keep itself separate from Jackson's famous trilogy. But there was evidently a point when the studio was at least willing to entertain the possibility, even going so far as to reach out to Jackson directly. When the director asked for scripts, though, Amazon apparently abruptly went silent.
