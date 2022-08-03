Read on www.ign.com
Latest She-Hulk Images Share Glimpse of Daredevil's MCU Outfit
Marvel has further teased the appearance of Daredevil in the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series. While the SDCC She-Hulk trailer included a brief glimpse at Daredevil's costume, a new promotional image has given us a better idea of what the fan-favorite character will look like in the show. Posted by the...
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Might Be Getting an Iron Man-Inspired Armor Set
Assassin's Creed Valhalla seems primed to introduce an armor set that references Iron Man. As spotted by Eurogamer, dataminer AndyReloads has found some sleek new armor hidden in the game’s files, which could be released in a future update. The Advanced Mechanicals Armor Set gives users the ability to use a chest-mounted energy beam, much the same as Iron Man’s unibeam.
Mario Kart 8's Coconut Mall Track Got a Wild Update, And the Internet Is Taking Notice
This week, Nintendo released the second wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass DLC, which included Sky High Sundae — an entirely new addition to the Mario Kart franchise. Nintendo's announcement was followed up with a video that that took the Internet by surprise. It revealed that...
The Forgotten Saga Tips & Tricks
IGN has the tips and tricks you need to succeed in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's The Forgotten Saga DLC. The Forgotten Saga adds 5 new currencies that are specific to the rogue-like game mode. Below is a breakdown of each of those currencies, including how to earn and use them. Coins.
Digimon List
There are 117 Digimon in Digimon Survive. Use this Field Guide to see every Digimon recruitable in Digimon Survive, plus each Digimon's stage and class.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Amazon Luna Review
When Amazon’s digital store launched in 1994, it found itself at the forefront of digital commerce. There were very few competitors in the space and Amazon was able to carve out a niche as the premier online bookstore. Fast-forward several decades and that very same company is giving game streaming a go with Amazon Luna. But unlike 1994, Amazon now finds itself amidst a sea of competitors from the likes of Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia.
Expedition Agartha - Early Access Launch Date Announce Trailer
Expedition Agartha is heading to Early Access on PC via Steam on August 18, 2022. Check out the trailer for a peek at the world and some of the enemies that await in this upcoming multiplayer medieval looter survival game. In Expedition Agartha, explorers and mercenaries from around the world...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide
Koraidon is a new Pokemon Scarlet Legendary and may be exclusive. We don't know Koraidon's type just yet, but do know it will accompany you on your journey in Pokemon Scarlet and will serve as a mount. Koraidon has at least three additional forms: Sprinting Build, in which Koraidon resembles a motorcycle, Swimming Build, and Gliding Build. Koraidon is just one of the Legendaries in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, whose counterpart is Miraidon.
James Bond Movie 'The Spy Who Loved Me' Recreated in GoldenEye 007 Mod
The Nintendo 64 classic GoldenEye 007 has received a mod that turns the 1977 James Bond film The Spy Who Loved into a video game. Fans are recreating the entire British spy film featuring the third James Bond Roger Moore into a video game experience. YouTuber Graslu00 posted a video...
Batman Best Perks and Tips
The Caped Crusader enters the fray of MultiVersus! He brings with him his gadgets and his wits as the World's Greatest Detective to fight against the brawlers of the MultiVersus. A founding member of the Justice League, he won't let any bad guys run around freely. To the Batmobile!. Interested...
EVO 2022: Bandai Namco Teases Next Tekken Game
Bandai Namco has shared just a glimpse of an upcoming Tekken project. On stage at EVO 2022, after the Tekken 7 Grand Finals, Bandai Namco shared a trailer for its next Tekken 7 update. At the conclusion of a trailer, they showed the iconic Tekken cutscene of Kazuya Mishima throwing his father, Heihachi Mishima off a cliff.
Tighnari Build Guide: Best Weapon, Artifacts, and Team
Looking for a Genshin Impact Tighnari build? The new Genshin Impact character is shaping up to be a bow character that's focused on doing elemental reactions with his charged attack and skills. As a main DPS, Tighnari is expected to deal lots of damage with the help of his team.
Sandman: Neil Gaiman Had to Tell Tom Sturridge to Stop Sounding Like Batman
Sandman creator Neil Gaiman had to tell the show's star to stop doing 'the Batman voice' when he first began playing the show's lead role. In a major new interview with Neil Gaiman, celebrating the release of Sandman on Netflix, the legendary writer explained that Tom Sturridge initially didn't seem to feel his performance was enough to fill the shoes of the character of Morpheus. His solution was to, well, sound a bit like a very different DC hero.
IGN UK Podcast #656: The Build-a-Game OST Workshop
Game music is good, innit? To mark the first ever Gaming Prom this week Cardy, Joe, and Dale are here to build their ultimate game soundtracks. Expect sweeping orchestral pieces, chunky metal battle themes, and Flo Rida. All the good stuff. Want to get in touch to talk about cats?...
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie by Seth Rogen Finally has a Release Date
The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Seth Rogan has finally received an official title and a new release date. The film will be titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and will come out on August 4. 2023, in the United States. Last year, the film was set...
Walkthrough
This Walkthrough will take you from your arrival onto Erlin’s Eye to Citizen Sleeper’s ‘best’ ending, ‘A Long Journey To A Small Unknown Planet’. It won’t cover the other questlines, so take your time to explore the Eye whenever you can. Citizen Sleeper can be broken down into four chapters, based on primary conflicts; Hunted, Ethan’s Tab, Maywick, and the Endgame. You’ll also gain access to Lowend and climb to the Hub, opening up extra sidequests as well.
The Best Chris Evans Movies
10. Not Another Teen Movie (2001) Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+. New to the Hollywood scene, Evans played his first “loveable schmuck” role as Jake Wyler in Not Another Teen Movie. In the movie, Wyler is the popular high school jock with the seemingly perfect life and perfect cheerleader girlfriend until, of course, the school’s most unpopular (but smart!) girl undergoes a makeover that redirects the popular jock’s attention.
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 8-1-22)
00:00 - Outer Wilds - Official Upgrade Announcement Trailer | Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022. 00:37 - Disney Dreamlight Valley - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer. 03:57 - Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Official Launch Trailer. 06:08 - Brawlhalla x Assassin's Creed: Crossover - Official Launch Trailer. 07:42 - Sphere: Flying Cities -...
EA Reportedly Working on an Iron Man and Black Panther Video Game
It was recently reported that a Black Panther game is in development by EA Studios following the release of the first teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at San Diego Comic-Con. Now, an Iron Man single player is also reportedly in the works. The Black Panther game is rumoured...
