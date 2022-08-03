ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, CA

newsantaana.com

A garage fire was put out by firefighters in Santa Ana tonight

At 7:11 tonight a fire broke out in a row of detached garages at the 2700 block of S. Fairview in Santa Ana. OCFA firefighters quickly knocked the fire down before it could threaten neighboring buildings. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. The SAPD, Costa Mesa Fire...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Vehicle crashes into home, motorist critically injured

MAR VISTA, Calif. – A vehicle crashed into a house in the Mar Vista area Friday, critically injuring the motorist and sparking a fire. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
VISTA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Actress Anne Heche Critically Injured in Fiery Car Crash

Actress Anne Heche was critically injured in a fiery car crash Friday when her car slammed into a house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, sources tell NBCLA. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue, said Brian Humphrey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Whittier rollover crash believed to be DUI, police say

Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Whittier Saturday morning. The crash took place around 12:45 a.m. on Beverly Boulevard near Norwalk Boulevard, according to the Whittier Police Department. Police say a black sedan lost control, crashed into an power pole and then rolled over several times. Of the four occupants in […]
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

2 killed in Palmdale head-on crash

Two men were killed in a head-on crash in Palmdale early Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a pickup appears to have been traveling into oncoming traffic when it collided […]
PALMDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Dead, Four Injured in Palmdale Crash

One person was killed and four people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters. One person was pronounced dead at...
PALMDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman Stabbed to Death in Canoga Park, Man Flees in White Minivan

A woman was stabbed to death Sunday in Canoga Park and police are looking for the suspect, a man who fled the scene in a white minivan, authorities said. The two had some type of altercation prior to the stabbing, the LAPD's Media Relations Section reported. Officers responded at 5:26...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Death of woman found in Woodland Hills home ruled a homicide

The death of a 81-year-old woman who had suffered burns and was found dead in her home in Woodland Hills has been ruled a homicide, county authorities said. A family member of the victim called police at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, and officers went to the 208000 block of Martha Street, north of Burbank Boulevard, and found the woman in a bedroom, Officer Annie Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Pomona

POMONA – A man was shot to death in Pomona and Saturday detectives are investigating the circumstances around his death. Officers from the Pomona Police Department received a shots fired call at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday near Park Avenue and Alvarado Street and upon their arrival found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
CHINO HILLS, CA
foxla.com

Police chase suspect leads authorities on lengthy pursuit across LA

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A police chase is underway in Los Angeles involving a possibly stolen car late Thursday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 5 Freeway where the suspect in a white Kia Soul led authorities on a pursuit in the Burbank area. Over the course of the chase, the suspect passed through parts of Highland Park on the 110 Freeway, Westlake, near Exposition Park and then Jefferson Park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
webcenterfairbanks.com

Armored truck security guard critically injured in shootout at casino

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Police in California are investigating a casino robbery where security guards were injured, and the suspects remain on the loose. The shooting happened earlier this week at the Hustler Casino about 15 miles south of Los Angeles. According to authorities, employees rushed out after hearing a...
GARDENA, CA

