Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Heads to bench Sunday

Merrifield is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Merrifield has seen each of his first three starts with the Blue Jays in center field, and he should serve as the team's primary option at the position for at least the next week after George Springer (elbow) went on the injured list Saturday. However, Raimel Tapia will get the nod in center field Sunday in place of Merrifield, who has gotten off to a 5-for-13 start to his Blue Jays career while adding two runs, one RBI and one stolen base.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold

Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Ian Anderson: Demoted to Triple-A

Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. The right-hander surrendered four runs over 4.2 innings Friday and has a 6.62 ERA across his past eight starts, leading Atlanta to remove him from the rotation and send him to the minors. Anderson could receive another look in the majors down the stretch, but for now he'll look to straighten things out at Triple-A. Huascar Ynoa was recalled from Gwinnett in a corresponding move, though he isn't guaranteed to step into the rotation since Atlanta was employing a six-man rotation following the addition of Jake Odorizzi at the trade deadline.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Brewers lose Dinelson Lamet on waivers to Rockies, days after acquiring him in Josh Hader trade

The Colorado Rockies announced on Friday that they had claimed right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. (Fellow righty Ashton Goudeau was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.) Lamet's addition to the Rockies caps off an unusual week of transactions involving him, the most notable of which occurred on Monday, when he was sent to Milwaukee as part of the four-player return in the Josh Hader trade.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Guardians designate Franmil Reyes for assignment just days after optioning Opening Day cleanup hitter

The Cleveland Guardians announced a series of roster moves on their Twitter account on Saturday, most notably designating outfielder Franmil Reyes for assignment and releasing first baseman Bobby Bradley. The Guardians also swapped out right-handed pitchers, optioning Hunter Gaddis to Triple-A Columbus and purchasing the contract of Jake Jewell. Reyes,...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Wins debut with Phils

Syndergaard (6-8) allowed four earned runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals. Of the 11 hits Syndergaard surrendered, only one went for extra bases. That allowed him to avoid a disastrous start in his debut with the Phillies, though he was forced to regularly work out of jams and managed only seven swinging strikes on 79 total pitches against a depleted Nationals lineup. Despite racking up only 66 strikeouts across 85 frames for the season, Syndergaard has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 16 starts, which has resulted in a 4.02 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Out of lineup

Cooper will not start Saturday against the Cubs, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper returned from a wrist injury Wednesday and went 1-for-8 with a double and two RBI in his first two games back in the lineup. He'll get a rest Saturday, with Lewin Diaz at first base and Jesus Aguilar serving as the designated hitter.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Rehab assignment about to begin

Tatis (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio either Saturday or Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The Padres won't put a timetable on Tatis returning to the big-league lineup, but this is obviously an important step. Cassavell notes that Tatis has progressed relatively quickly through each step since he was cleared to begin swinging a bat.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Recalled by Rockies

Feltner was recalled by the Rockies on Friday. Felner was sent down after serving as the extra man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Padres. He failed to impress in that start, allowing three runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings, but he could get at least a couple more turns in the rotation after Chad Kuhl (hip) hit the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Joey Wentz: Ready to return to Triple-A

Wentz (shoulder) will be activated from Triple-A Toledo's 7-day injured list Wednesday to pitch in the Mud Hens' game that day against Omaha, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. According to McCosky, the Tigers plan to have Wentz make a tandem start along with Bryan Garcia, who was optioned...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Abraham Toro: Optioned to Triple-A

Toro was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Toro has appeared in 84 games this season for the Mariners, but he hit just .180, and the team decided to send him to Tacoma to open up a roster spot for Mitch Haniger. Toro figures to be among the top candidates next time the Mariners need to bring up a hitter from the minors.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clay Holmes: Takes second straight blown save

Holmes (5-3) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in one innings, taking a blown save and the loss Friday versus the Cardinals. Holmes was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the eighth inning, but he allowed a two-run double to Paul DeJong. The Yankees couldn't even the score, leaving Holmes with his second loss and second blown save in as many appearances. Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reported after the game that manager Aaron Boone said Aroldis Chapman would have received a save chance had Holmes held the lead. With Holmes' form slipping, his time as the Yankees' closer could be drawing to a close. The right-hander has a 2.12 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB while going 17-for-21 in save chances across 46.2 innings this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Steps out of lineup

Perdomo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies. Perdomo is 2-for-13 with a home run, four RBI, two runs and a stolen base through five games in August and will head to the bench Sunday. Sergio Alcantara will take over at shortstop in the series finale versus Colorado.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Dealing with back tightness

Rizzo, who was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Cardinals, is dealing with lower-back tightness, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. He missed four games due to lower-back stiffness in early July, as Rivera notes. For now it seems like Rizzo is day-to-day with the issue, and the Yankees have enough depth to give him a few days to get right if necessary. Aaron Hicks was added to Friday's lineup after Rizzo was scratched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Late scratch Sunday

Acuna was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Mets due to lower body soreness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Acuna's removal is a precautionary move from Atlanta given the rain and wet conditions Sunday in New York. The 24-year-old seems likely to be back in action for Tuesday's series opener versus the Red Sox. Robbie Grossman will take over in right field while Dansby Swanson moves up to the leadoff spot.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Out with hip injury

Kuhl hit the injured list with a right hip flexor strain Friday. It's possible the injury helps explain Kuhl's struggles over his last four starts, a run in which he owns a 11.49 ERA, 2.49 WHIP and 13:13 K:BB. The transaction was backdated to Thursday, so Kuhl will be eligible to return Aug. 19, though it's unclear if he's expected to do so. Ryan Feltner was recalled to take his place on the roster.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Out against lefty

Muncy is not in Friday's lineup against the Padres, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. With Miguel Vargas and Chris Taylor active, Muncy may start to sit regularly against lefties, as he is in this one against Sean Manaea. Muncy is hitting .250/.333/.417 with one home run and 12 strikeouts over his last 10 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA

