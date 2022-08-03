CNN, New York Times figures beclown themselves on recession definition in catering to Dems: Joe Concha

Read on www.foxnews.com
‘The View’: CPAC attendees slam ABC News for naming anti-Trump pundits as ‘conservative’ co-hosts
Attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, weren’t thrilled to learn that ABC News appointed a pair of anti-Trump pundits as the new conservative panelists on "The View." "The View" on Wednesday announced that Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as White House communications director during...
CNN's Brian Stelter says Hunter Biden scandal 'not just a right-wing media story,' may prevent Biden 2024 run
During a segment on CNN's "Reliable Sources" Sunday, host Brian Stelter discussed Hunter Biden being under federal investigation with his guest Michael LaRosa, the former press secretary for First Lady Jill Biden. The conversation was sparked when Stelter cited a New York Times column by Maureen Dowd urging the president...
Jason Chaffetz: Shame on President Biden's inner circle for shielding him
Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz slammed President Biden and members of the Democratic Party for failing to solve the problems America faces on "The Next Revolution." BIDEN TOO OLD TO RUN AGAIN IN 2024 SAYS NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST: ‘SEEING SOMEONE WOBBLE ON A TIGHTROPE’. JASON CHAFFETZ: So with...
‘State media’: Biden chief of staff gives ‘kudos’ to NY Times report claiming Biden is ‘right’ on recession
Biden White House chief of staff Ronald Klain praised the New York Times on Friday after the outlet reported that the latest job numbers may have vindicated President Joe Biden’s denial that the U.S. economy is in a recession. On Friday, The New York Times responded to the newly...
Ben Carson blames Biden's policies for America's burgeoning homeless crisis
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said Thursday that President Biden owned the burgeoning homelessness crisis in America's cities. Carson, who led the Trump administration's housing and poverty initiatives, told Fox News Digital the White House's spending and regulatory policies had exacerbated the problem. "These things are caused...
Nancy Pelosi slammed over so-called 'connection' with China: 'We are truly led by imbeciles'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is being slammed on social media for comments she made about her "connection" with China that she spoke about during a press conference on Thursday. Pelosi said that she has always had a special connection with China because of a childhood memory. "When I was a...
Lauren Boebert: Only way Republicans lose in November is if they start acting like Democrats
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., explained the success of the America First movement and what issues Republicans should focus on heading into the midterms on "The Ingraham Angle" alongside Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. REP. LAUREN BOEBERT: These are the people who have traded their party’s platforms for a lie. I’m not...
Republicans promise vote-a-rama 'hell' as Manchin, Sinema advance Dem social spending and tax bill
Republican senators are promising to make the Senate's upcoming vote-a-rama "hell" for Democrats over their social spending and tax bill, and are even threatening to tank a continuing resolution as payback. "What will vote-a-rama be like? It will be like hell," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in a press conference...
Latinos, Asians, ‘Black folks in the south’ who vote GOP are pushing white supremacy: MSNBC guest
During the latest episode of MSNBC’s "The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell," Fordham University political science professor Christina Greer educated MSNBC viewers that white Republican voters aren’t the only ones allegedly pushing white supremacy and isolationist rhetoric. She argued Asian, Latino and African American GOP voters were as well.
Brian Kilmeade on China: US, free world in trouble until US decides that 'patriotism matters more than profit'
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said the United States and free world are in trouble until "we decide as a country that patriotism matters more than profit" in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation." BRIAN KILMEADE: Until we decide as a country that patriotism matters more than profit, our nation...
Manchin says Trump campaigning against him may, 'help me,' after former president makes 2024 threat
Sen. Joe Manchin Sunday dismissed former President Donald Trump saying he'll campaign against him in 2024 due to his work on Democrats' social spending bill, speculating Trump's involvement could even help him win his election. "He did it in 2018 and it helped me so I got elected then, so...
Jason Chaffetz: Why Democrats Aren’t Going Out Of Their Way To Get Biden’s Endorsement
Host of the “Jason In The House” podcast Jason Chaffetz joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to shed light on why most Democrats involved in high-profile races this November do not seem keen on having President Biden coming out to campaign with them. “In this election cycle,...
Tulsi Gabbard blasts Kamala Harris' 'hypocrisy' for Brittney Griner response after marijuana lockups as AG
Former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard slammed Vice President Kamala Harris' record on marijuana prosecution after Harris condemned Russia's imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner on a cannabis charge. "Another note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration is you mentioned during her illustrious record as...
Trump rally attendees weigh in on who they want on the 2024 presidential ticket
WAUKESHA, Wis. – Americans at a Trump rally on Friday shared who they hoped to see on the presidential ticket in 2024. "I would like [former President] Trump to have another rematch against Sleepy Joe," rally-goer, Junepit, told Fox News. Junepit was attending a campaign rally Trump held Friday...
Presidential age limit ‘amendment’ needed to keep Biden, Trump from running for office: Washington Post column
Fearful that either former President Trump or President Biden could get the presidency for a second term, Washington Post columnist Charles Lane argued for a constitutional amendment that would put an age cap on anyone seeking presidential office. Besides keeping the office available to those with full mental capacity and...
Lawrence Jones has a message for Eric Adams over border crisis: There's no ignoring it now
Lawrence Jones slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams's call for the Biden administration to use federal dollars to address the influx of migrants from the border only now that migrants are arriving in NYC. Former acting I.C.E. director Tom Homan called for an end to sanctuary city policies on "Cross Country."
China sanctions House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over 'egregious provocation' in visit to Taiwan
China has announced sanctions against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her family, following her visit to Taiwan which China strongly condemned. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced the sanctions on Friday, calling Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan an "egregious provocation" and a "gross interference" into the country’s internal affairs.
Laura Ingraham: Does this look like the record of someone with waning political influence?
Laura Ingraham sounded off on the left-wing media trying to create the narrative that former President Donald Trump has waning political influence despite the success of his endorsed candidates on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: That's what's called wishful thinking, folks, because they desperately wanted Trump gone, they let that...
Jesse Watters: Liberals suddenly don't want to see migrants
Fox News host Jesse Watters called out liberal lawmakers for their response to migrants coming to their cities Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: They're all hypocrites. They're fine with millions of migrants storming into Texas, but can't deal with a few hundred in the Big Apple or the capital. When their borders are open, it's shameful. Have you ever seen people this stupid?
