ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A woman who had a stroke at age 26 is speaking out about the risks of birth control

By Anna Medaris
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UzhzX_0h3SvQiF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKNYw_0h3SvQiF00
Jenna and Jason Goldman, one month after her stroke. It was the first day she walked a mile without falling.

Courtesy of Jenna Goldman

  • Jenna Goldman had ocular migraines and was on birth control pills. Both raise the risk of stroke.
  • She didn't know that until after she'd suffered a stroke that's left her numb on one side.
  • Now 28, she shared her experience with Insider to raise awareness of stroke risk in young women.

The first time Jenna Goldman experienced a blinding headache, she was sitting at her first post-collegiate desk job in New York City. She stumbled out of the office, hailed a cab, and sent herself to the hospital. There, clinicians told her she had ocular migraines, and that all would be well with some medication and rest.

One of the next times such a migraine struck, Goldman was walking with her now-husband Jason through the city's Soho neighborhood. By then, they knew the drill: "Get me home, put a cloth over my head, sit in a dark room for a few hours and just relax," Goldman, now a 28-year-old marketing and events professional , told Insider.

But the last time Goldman had an ocular migraine, it developed into more than a headache — it became, she learned later, a stroke . "It was very shocking, I couldn't understand it, I couldn't understand why me?" Goldman said. "I was so healthy, so young."

The one answer doctors settled on was birth control pills. The pills, when containing estrogen, raise the risk of clotting, and clots can lead to strokes. People who have regular ocular migraines, or migraines with aura, are also at an increased risk of stroke — and shouldn't be on hormonal contraceptives, according to t he American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgjZM_0h3SvQiF00
The puppy Jenna Goldman had applied to adopt became available right after her stroke. "He was like my therapy dog and got me through it."

Courtesy of Jenna Goldman

But Goldman didn't know that until it was too late. She shared her story with Insider to alert other young women of the stroke-related risks of birth control. "Always be super aware of what you put in your body, because I never really was until this happened to me," she said.

When Goldman went to the hospital, it was overrun with COVID patients

Goldman's stroke occurred in April 2020. She and Jason had taken over her parent's New Jersey house to escape the heart of the pandemic in New York City , and the couple had settled into healthy routines like morning walks and regular yoga.

But on one particular run, Goldman started experiencing a migraine with aura. An hour after returning to bed for a cold cloth and pain meds, she developed numbness on the left side of her body. She couldn't move or talk, then began sweating profusely.

"I felt like something just took over my body and threw me to the ground. I had no idea what was going on." Then, she started "projectile vomiting bile," she said.

When Jason, who'd run out for Excedrin and Gatorade, found her, he took her to the hospital. But it was overrun with COVID patients, and Goldman couldn't articulate the severity of her symptoms.

"The lights are so bright, I'm in so much pain, I haven't had water, I'm just a big mess, and no one's treating me," Goldman said. "They just think I'm a girl with a migraine."

Doctors did conduct a CT scan of her head and gave her medicine for the headache, but by 1 am, Goldman convinced Jason to take her home. "If I'm going to die," she said she thought, "I don't want to die here."

Goldman still has no feeling on her left side

The next day, Goldman experienced more left-side numbness and returned to the hospital, where she got an MRI.

This time, a nurse noticed Goldman's sorority sweatshirt, and told Goldman she'd been in the same sorority. "At that moment," Goldman said, "I knew we had a commonality and she was going to take care of me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M1f3K_0h3SvQiF00
At first, Jenna Goldman's vision was severely affected by the stroke.

Jenna Goldman

The MRI revealed Goldman had suffered "multiple small infarcts," or strokes across her brain, explaining Goldman's loss of feeling, vision problems, and speech difficulty. She was put on aspirin and taken off birth control, but didn't learn until later about the role her contraception played.

Goldman spent three days in the hospital and three months in physical therapy. "It was really stressful because a week before I was running, doing yoga, exercising," Goldman said. "And now this physical therapist is telling me to squeeze a ball and try to walk to the other side of the room."

But once she shifted her perspective to feeling grateful the damage hadn't been worse, Goldman improved.

Now, more than two years later, Goldman has earned her yoga teacher certification, and is back to work full time. She still has trouble concentrating, gets tired and hot easily, and the left side of her body feels numb. She can move her muscles on that side, but she can't feel a hot pan or her puppy's lick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33oS8G_0h3SvQiF00
Jenna Goldman recently got her yoga teacher certification. "I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself and bigger than work," she said.

Jenna Goldman

"There's a lot of good that came out of what happened to me, but there's a lot of wear and tear of my brain and my body," she said.

Strokes from birth control-linked blood clots are rare, but possible

In a follow-up appointment a week after her hospitalization, Goldman learned her birth control pills, plus history of migraine with aura, was likely the cause of her stroke. But it tooks months of testing to confirm it, she said.

"It was hard for everyone to come to that conclusion," she said, "because they were so taken aback that this could happen to someone who's 26 years old."

While research on the risk of pill-associated blood clots is flawed, it can generally be compared to rare but serious events like a car crash, Dr. Melanie Davies, a gynecologist in London and professor at University College London, previously told Insider for an earlier story related to the blood-clotting risks of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"For 10,000 women over a year, one to five will have a blood clot anyway, and on the [pill] that rises to three to nine, so it is still less than one in 1,000 chance," she said.

The risk of a birth-control related blood clot becoming a stroke is about 8 in 100,000, according to UW Medicine. That risk is higher among women who have migraines with aura, though researchers don't know how much since studies on the topic are weak.

While rare, strokes could be rarer still if women — and their doctors — were more aware that hormonal birth control could put them at risk, Goldman said she thinks.

"If my gynecologist had ever told me that migraine and birth control don't go together," she said, "then I would have gotten off of anything estrogen related."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 62

Lana
4d ago

Um, this article is about the risks some types of birth control pose to young women's health - not about abortion. learn to read Jesusgirl. And by the way abortion should be a free choice for all women in America!! My body, my choice! Not yours! If you want to do right by God, leave the judgement to Him as it clearly states in the bible!!

Reply(18)
30
Sue Boley
4d ago

I can't believe that women aren't being told of the risk of stroke when taking BC pills. I was put on the pill 42 years ago and was told of the risk back then. I was also warned that smoking could increase that risk. My doctor took me off the pills in my late 30s because the risk increases with age. Doctors these days must be assuming that people are aware of the risk now.

Reply(3)
10
Kathy Gerber
4d ago

well just to stay with the topic at hand I didn't know until after my stroke that it puts you at a much higher risk of developing a seizure disorder trust me when I say a seizure is absolutely one of the most painful things to go through and I have been through child birth 5 times. be careful young ladies learn and understand the different risk with birth control listen to your body and don't take risk that's why there are many types of birth control find what works best for you stay safe and God blessings to all✝️

Reply(4)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
Newsweek

Mom's Itchy Hands Turned Out To Be Symptom of Rare, Terminal Cancer

A mother of three has been diagnosed with a rare, terminal cancer after putting her unusual symptom of itchy hands down to an oven cleaning product. Maria Barry, 58, is from the U.K., and may only have six months left to live if she cannot access treatment for her rare bile duct cancer, which isn't yet available on the country's National Health Service (NHS).
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
The US Sun

Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed

PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
CLAYMONT, DE
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stroke#Birth Control Pills#Migraine#Diseases#General Health
Daily Fort Worth

Unvaccinated pregnant woman rushed to hospital after realizing that she had no fetal movement for the whole day while positive on Covid-19, changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines

In the last couple of weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations has been constantly on the rise, prompting new pandemic guidance, including wearing face masks in indoor places, for most of the counties across the country. The Times’ Covid-19 tracker shows a rising number of cases since late June, a trend that is expected to continue in the upcoming period. Currently, the 14-day average is 15% higher, showing 130,073 new cases on average per day.
TEXAS STATE
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Daily Mail

Mother of wild-haired toddler who's one of 100 people in the world with 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she'll be sad when her daughter grows out of it and loses her distinctive locks

The mother of a toddler with a rare condition called 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she will be sad when her daughter grows out of the condition. Charlotte Davis, 28, from Great Blakenham in Suffolk, appeared on This Morning today to discuss her 18-month-old daughter Layla's condition, which has earned her nicknames like Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein.
KIDS
PopCrush

What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition

Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Shin

If Uncontrolled, Monkeypox Will Eventually Strike the Vulnerable Populations

Children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of severe and potentially fatal monkeypox. With over 21,000 confirmed cases across 78 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organization’s highest alarm, on 23 July 2022.
Insider

Insider

525K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy