ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

After conceding that the Sandy Hook shooting is '100% real,' Alex Jones said the media 'won't let me take it back'

By Rebecca Cohen,Natalie Musumeci
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0FWJ_0h3SvNJI00
Alex Jones testifies during his defamation trial in Texas on August 2, 2022.

Briana Sanchez/Pool via REUTERS

  • Alex Jones conceded that the Sandy Hook shooting was "100% real" in court Wednesday.
  • He added that he understood spreading false messaging about the massacre was "irresponsible."
  • "[The media] won't let me take it back," Jones added.

Infowars founder and host Alex Jones said in court Wednesday that he believes the Sandy Hook mass shooting was real.

Jones, who for years told his audience that the Sandy Hook shooting was a "giant hoax" staged by the government with "crisis actors," made the comment after his lawyer asked him if he understood that it was "absolutely irresponsible" for him to push messaging that the massacre was fake.

"It was. Especially since I've met the parents. It's 100% real," Jones testified during his defamation damages trial in Texas in which he was sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis.

Jones continued: "The media still ran with lies that I was saying that it wasn't real on air yesterday. It's incredible. They won't let me take it back. They just want to keep me in the position of being the Sandy Hook man."

On Tuesday, Jones had insulted Heslin during an InfoWars broadcast that was later shown in court by Heslin's lawyer.

During the broadcast, Jones called Heslin "slow" and said he was being "manipulated by some very bad people."

Heslin and Lewis allege that they have experienced distress over Jones' claims that the Sandy Hook shooting was fake.

Jones has already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court and a court in Connecticut for his depiction of the rampage, in which a gunman killed 6 adults and 20 children.

The jury in the trial will determine how much money Jones must pay to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, who seek $150 million in compensatory damages.

Jones said he acknowledges he "unintentionally took part in things that did hurt these people's feelings and I am sorry for that."

"I think Sandy Hook happened," Jones said. "I think it's a terrible event, and I think we need to protect our children from mentally ill psychopaths."

On Tuesday, both Heslin and Lewis testified that an apology for Jones would not be enough.

Heslin called Jones "cowardly" for not showing up to hear his testimony.

"I think it's disrespect," Heslin said on Tuesday. "I think it's a cowardly act of Alex Jones not facing me here in this courtroom."

Heslin said he has endured a "living hell" due to the "negligence and recklessness of Alex Jones and the propaganda that he peddled for his own profits and success."

A lawyer for Heslin and Lewis previously said that the parents faced harassment for years, thanks to Jones' decade-long "massive campaign of lies" about the shooting.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 35

Kenneth Knipp
4d ago

What?! He gets to ruin repeatedly and, rehash every bad feeling of that horrible day and, he's complaining that nobody will leave him alone. I hope they take everything he has and, squash his companies to dust!

Reply
34
Mark Allen
2d ago

Alex Jones made a career out of the suffering and pain of the Sandy Hook massacre. It wasn't moral principle that made him repeatedly hammer these poor peoples tragedy, it was the greed and the adoration.He should walk away from this a broken penniless wreck.

Reply
6
Guest
3d ago

At some point we become adults and have to pay for our mistakes. No take backs in adulthood

Reply
15
Related
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney

Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Oxygen

Murder Victim Ron Goldman's Sister Wants Gabby Petito's Family To Talk About The Media Circus

The sister of high-profile murder victim Ron Goldman would like to speak with the family of Gabby Petito about the media frenzy surrounding the young woman's case. Kim Goldman, 50 — a victim’s advocate and author — launched a new podcast entitled “Media Circus” in June to explore the media coverage of high-profile crimes through conversations with the relatives of crime victims whose cases faced intense media scrutiny.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
The Independent

Alex Jones trial shown video of Infowars host belittling jury and accusing judge of ‘rigging’ Sandy Hook case

The Alex Jones defamation trial was shown a video of the Infowars host belittling the jury in his case and the judge being accused of “rigging” the proceedings.The lawyer for the parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre played the video, which saw Mr Jones say that the jury consisted of people who “don’t know what planet they’re on”.Mark Bankston, who is the lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 students and six adults killed in the mass shooting, told the jury that Mr Jones made the...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Take It Back#Violent Crime#Reuters
Newsweek

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Says She Has 'Insider Info' for Jan. 6 Committee

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' ex-wife says she has "insider info" that will be welcomed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "I'm #AlexJones' ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation. I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share," Kelly Jones tweeted more than 40 times on Tuesday, alongside previous tweets she has posted.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Alex Jones' ex-wife says he is 'truly mentally ill' in interview following trainwreck $4M defamation case where his lawyers accidentally sent his texts and emails to opposing counsel: Conspiracy theorist says his treatment in court was 'incredibly sick'

Alex Jones' ex-wife claims the conservative conspiracy theorist is 'mentally ill' and needs to be 'protected from himself and others.'. Kelly Nichols, 54, is hopeful the jury returns with a verdict that teaches Jones his 'delusional' behaviors are 'not acceptable.'. Nichols watched Jones apparently perjure himself in Texas court Wednesday...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lawyer tells Alex Jones to ‘shut your mouth’ during tense exchange at Sandy Hook lawsuit

Alex Jones was told to “shut your mouth” during a tense exchange with a lawyer of a Sandy Hook family.The InfoWars host approached representatives of Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse, 6, was killed in the massacre, after they gave testimony on Tuesday.Jones accused lawyers of feeding the jury “fake videos” during his defamation trial, sparking a response from one of the attorneys.“Oh shut your mouth,” the lawyer told Jones as he walked away.“That’s what you’re trying to do, shut my mouth, you’ll never succeed,” Jones responded.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Alex Jones 'never intentionally meant to hurt' Sandy Hook family suing for defamationAlex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorneySteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding Fathers
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Alex Jones shakes his head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court

Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.The trial in Austin, Texas, which began on Tuesday, will determine how much money the Infowars conspiracy theorist will have to pay to the parents of a child murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school.Jones is being sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults massacred by a gunman in Newtown, Connecticut.For years...
AUSTIN, TX
Insider

Insider

525K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy