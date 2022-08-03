ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died after she fell off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night , according to 9NEWS .

Denver Police Department told 9NEWS they received a call for a outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. at 10:52 p.m

Investigators discovered the woman was attending the Kenny Chesney concert and fell after she sat on an escalator railing, landing in the concourse beneath. According to 9NEWS, she died from her injuries.

According to Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, the victim was identified as 49-year-old Jimi Goodman. Her death was ruled an accident.

Empower Field at Mile High released a statement following Goodman's death:

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday's concert at Empower Field at Mile High."

"There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in communication with the Denver Police Department as it investigates this unfortunate incident."

Guest
4d ago

She was someones daughter. Please have respect for her while she is transiontned

