Where's Marty? With artist Juliet Ames, who has moved from salt boxes to phone booths

By Marty Bass
 4 days ago

Hello Everyone!

WJZ at 9 is almost five months old. Some of you have joined our midday newscast along the way, and may not have seen our first visit to the studio of Juliet Ames .

Juliet is a VERY talented artist who for 15 years has made and still makes the most unique jewelry out of broken pieces of ceramic. And not just box store plates, but antiques, sometimes antique glass hundreds of years old. Best believe I'll be giving her work as holiday presents!

But Juliet is most known these days for being the creative force behind the "Salt Box" art project.

Where's Marty? Artist Juliet Ames tells us more about her work 02:47

Baltimore's iconic yellow salt boxes are placed around the city in the winter and contain a mixture of sand and salt.

Baltimore has a lot of hills and if your tires are slipping on a slick street just go to a close box, grab a handful and put it under your tires for traction. And off you go!

The boxes are wood and take a beating from the elements. One day Julie decided to decorate one, and the rest is history. Google "Salt Box Art" and take a look.

Here is one of my favorites and I believe one of the first made. The "Salt BAE" himself!

Recently, Juliet has been putting art in the frames of the city's now-defunct pay phones. She says there are many in the city - usually in gas stations. Or old abandoned gas stations.

Juliet thinks they are the perfect frames, and another art project is born. And the theme has inspired a lot of phone booth beautification.

Follow Juliet on Instagram if you'd like to see some of the best pop art seen in these part in a long time. And check out her job's work pictures too!

Where's Marty? Artist Juliet Ames tells us more about her now-iconic art 03:52

