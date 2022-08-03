ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Changes coming to parking signs in Michigan for those with disabilities

LANSING, Mich. — Parking signs for those with disabilities will soon be getting a makeover. That's because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a pair of bills into law that would change them and offer better presentation for those using a wheelchair. Those bills were House Bill 4075 and 4076. They...
LANSING, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association encourages safe driving in work zones through campaign

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association, also known as MITA, wants drivers to know about a campaign they’re promoting. “The campaign is not a new campaign,” said MITA Executive Vice President Rob Coppersmith. “Its been done throughout the years, and it’s about trying to raise drivers’ awareness as they come into work zones, and getting people to slow down and pay attention to the workers.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

'Something of a lifetime': Michigan veterans humbled, inspired by Honor Flight experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — Back in early June, dozens of veterans arrived at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids for a trip they would never forget. “I didn’t sleep maybe an hour last night, so that’ll tell you I was really looking forward to being here," said Nedro Carmichael, who fought in the Vietnam War from 1965-67 with the Green Berets.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Officials say low-level presence of hexavalent chromium detected in Hubbell Pond

State officials said Friday that a low-level presence of hexavalent chromium was detected in Hubbell Pond in Milford. According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, two samples that were taken Thursday from the pond detected the toxic chemical, which had been released from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom to the wastewater treatment facility last weekend.
MILFORD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

MSP to target dangerous driving on I-75 from Monroe to Sault Ste. Marie

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Preventing deadly highway crashes is the goal of a new campaign Michigan State Police is launching this weekend. Starting on Sunday, state police will be doing targeted enforcement from Monroe up to the U.P. to crackdown on dangerous driving. “There’s so many drivers speeding, like...
Tv20detroit.com

Third Congressional Republican Candidate John Gibbs celebrates primary election victory

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan Republican candidates took a victory lap on Wednesday evening, holding a Unity Reception after the previous night's primary elections. A crowd of GOP supporters packed the Kent County headquarters in Grand Rapids, while congressional candidate John Gibbs thanked his supporters for their efforts to get him where he is today and congressman Peter Meijer offered his congratulations to Gibbs on a well-run race.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger crossed a state highway's centerline and caused the head-on crash. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff...
INDIANA STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Delays in firearm FBI background checks prompt calls for change

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — In metro Detroit and across the country, gun shops often face delays when running FBI background checks. It's something now prompting calls for change. At Action Impact Firearms & Training Center in Eastpointe, customer Justin Baldrige has come to appreciate the steps taken to prevent...
EASTPOINTE, MI

