Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen Walters
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel Maven
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Spotlight on the News: Inside the Degree Forward and Connect4CareKids programs
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 7, Spotlight on the News will explore two unique educational programs designed for kids under 5 and adults who want to earn their college degree. Inside the Degree Forward and Connect4CareKids initiatives. Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's...
'It's the hunt': Longtime Michigan metal detector discusses the draw
MUSKEGON, Mich. — *Tune in to FOX 17 Unfiltered at 7 p.m. for the full story!. When you go to Pere Marquette Park Beach in Muskegon, you might find a man named Dan Betz scouring the sand for buried treasures. Turns out, he's been doing that since 1973, almost 50 years!
Changes coming to parking signs in Michigan for those with disabilities
LANSING, Mich. — Parking signs for those with disabilities will soon be getting a makeover. That's because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a pair of bills into law that would change them and offer better presentation for those using a wheelchair. Those bills were House Bill 4075 and 4076. They...
Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association encourages safe driving in work zones through campaign
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association, also known as MITA, wants drivers to know about a campaign they’re promoting. “The campaign is not a new campaign,” said MITA Executive Vice President Rob Coppersmith. “Its been done throughout the years, and it’s about trying to raise drivers’ awareness as they come into work zones, and getting people to slow down and pay attention to the workers.”
'Something of a lifetime': Michigan veterans humbled, inspired by Honor Flight experience
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — Back in early June, dozens of veterans arrived at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids for a trip they would never forget. “I didn’t sleep maybe an hour last night, so that’ll tell you I was really looking forward to being here," said Nedro Carmichael, who fought in the Vietnam War from 1965-67 with the Green Berets.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley calls for a recount, a look at that process in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Republican candidate Ryan Kelley came in fourth place in the primary race for governor and was more than 250,000 votes behind the winner, Tudor Dixon. Now, Kelley is calling for a recount. "In terms of the recount process, if the difference between their the number of...
Officials say low-level presence of hexavalent chromium detected in Hubbell Pond
State officials said Friday that a low-level presence of hexavalent chromium was detected in Hubbell Pond in Milford. According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, two samples that were taken Thursday from the pond detected the toxic chemical, which had been released from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom to the wastewater treatment facility last weekend.
From festivals to music, here's what's happening in metro Detroit this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — There will be several fairs and festivals taking place in metro Detroit this weekend including the Belle Isle Art Fair and Buy Michigan Now Festival. The Detroit Tigers will be taking on the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park. If you're looking for something to do...
MSP to target dangerous driving on I-75 from Monroe to Sault Ste. Marie
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Preventing deadly highway crashes is the goal of a new campaign Michigan State Police is launching this weekend. Starting on Sunday, state police will be doing targeted enforcement from Monroe up to the U.P. to crackdown on dangerous driving. “There’s so many drivers speeding, like...
Third Congressional Republican Candidate John Gibbs celebrates primary election victory
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan Republican candidates took a victory lap on Wednesday evening, holding a Unity Reception after the previous night's primary elections. A crowd of GOP supporters packed the Kent County headquarters in Grand Rapids, while congressional candidate John Gibbs thanked his supporters for their efforts to get him where he is today and congressman Peter Meijer offered his congratulations to Gibbs on a well-run race.
Michigan to receive up to 14,500 doses of monkeypox vaccine following public health declaration
(WXYZ) — On Thursday, President Joe Biden declared monkeypox a public health emergency in the United States. In Michigan, state officials are reporting at least 66 cases of the disease throughout the state. This is almost double the number of cases compared to last week. This declaration from President...
'They don’t happen very often': Flight instructor talks small plane safety following three crashes
SPARTA, Mich. — Three small plane crashes have happened in the last month in West Michigan. The first was in Oceana County killing both passengers on board, another was in Montcalm County with one survivor and then the most recent happened in South Haven Township killing two. With those...
Environmental watchdogs, researchers urge caution with new and legacy threats of contamination
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — While there are thousands of known sites of contamination across the country from hazardous waste dumped or not properly secured by manufacturing facilities and landfills, the ones government officials consider the most dangerous are called Superfund sites. A site being labeled as a Superfund allows...
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger crossed a state highway's centerline and caused the head-on crash. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff...
Delays in firearm FBI background checks prompt calls for change
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — In metro Detroit and across the country, gun shops often face delays when running FBI background checks. It's something now prompting calls for change. At Action Impact Firearms & Training Center in Eastpointe, customer Justin Baldrige has come to appreciate the steps taken to prevent...
