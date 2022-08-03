Column: “The Outlook for Greenwich Residential Real Estate: Boom or Bust?”

Inventory is up 58%, sales are half of what we had last year and still we have a market that favors sellers. This year, 2022, has been a strange year. Some recent history can be very helpful to see how we got to our very contradictory real estate market. Last year inventory was about half of our average inventory. We peaked at 342 listing in the first week of June 2021 and then took a long, slow slide for the rest of the year. By the end of the year, we had dropped to only 152 single family homes on the market. This compares to our previous low of 299 listing over two decades ago and to an average yearend low of 390 listings. As a result, we started 2022 with inventory numbers that we didn’t have even a close precedent. We then proceeded to drift down week by week finally hitting a low point of 140 listings in March 2022.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO