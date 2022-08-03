Column: “The Outlook for Greenwich Residential Real Estate: Boom or Bust?”

Read on www.greenwichsentinel.com
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
What a difference a year makes: Fairfield County’s evolving housing market
The July issue of The Connecticut Economic Digest, a joint publication of the Connecticut Department of Labor and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, featured an in-depth analysis of the state’s housing market by Nandika Prakash, the latter department’s senior economist. “Home prices exceeded 2020 levels...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Waterfront Home in Greenwich with Beautifully Landscaped Grounds Asks for $15.75 M
The Home in Greenwich is nestled alongside a private 5-acre park with a 160′ deep-water dock, now available for sale. This home located at 6 Windrose Way, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,111 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph F Barbieri – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 203.940.2025) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Greenwich.
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: July 2022 Greenwich Real Estate Market Report
Inventory is up 58%, sales are half of what we had last year and still we have a market that favors sellers. This year, 2022, has been a strange year. Some recent history can be very helpful to see how we got to our very contradictory real estate market. Last year inventory was about half of our average inventory. We peaked at 342 listing in the first week of June 2021 and then took a long, slow slide for the rest of the year. By the end of the year, we had dropped to only 152 single family homes on the market. This compares to our previous low of 299 listing over two decades ago and to an average yearend low of 390 listings. As a result, we started 2022 with inventory numbers that we didn’t have even a close precedent. We then proceeded to drift down week by week finally hitting a low point of 140 listings in March 2022.
greenwichsentinel.com
News Briefs: August 5
Witherell Receives 1 Star Rating Amid Deficiencies. Greenwich’s town-owned nursing home, the Nathaniel Witherell, was recently cited for sixteen deficiencies by a State Dept of Health inspection according to a recent update on Medicare.gov. As a result of the deficiencies, the facility’s overall rating is now at one star. The rating is based on 3 sources: Health Inspections, Staffing, and Quality Measures. The Nathaniel Witherell’s Health Inspection rating was 1 star; however for both Staffing and Quality Measures, the facility earned 4 stars.
Larry McHugh to replace embattled CT Port Authority official
House Speaker Matt Ritter on Saturday named Larry McHugh, the former chair of the UConn Board of Trustees, to the CT Port Authority board.
zip06.com
East Haven Hall of Fame to Induct Seven New Members in October
The 35th annual East Haven High School (EHHS) Alumni Association Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Seasons on 990 Foxon Road. Slated for induction in the Class of 2022 are William Demetriades, Renee Forte Dominquez, Bobby Leonzo, Megan Rea, Timothy Shaw, Kevin Sheehan, and Edmund “Ted” Sullivan. Tickets are $55 and will go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 1. Tickets may be purchased by sending a check payable to the EHHS Alumni Association, 103 Leigh Dr., East Haven CT, 06512. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Aquarion Water Company asking some customers to conserve water amid stage two drought
Aquarion Water Company is asking some residents to continue conserving water amid stage two drought conditions in some areas.
greenwichsentinel.com
OPED: Peter Tesei Worked Closely with Jayme Stevenson
I am casting my vote for Jayme Stevenson in the August 9th Republican primary to determine the nominee for Connecticut’s 4th District, United States House of Representative seat. Jayme and I served concurrently as First Selectmen for our respective Towns and through our municipality’s membership in the Western Connecticut...
wiltonbulletin.com
Three CT hospitals among best in the U.S., federal agency says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut hospitals were ranked among the best in the nation, according to new ratings released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Sharon Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Greenwich Hospital Association each received five-star ratings, CMS’s...
Summer in CT: a great time for ‘training’ your kids
Consider visiting one of Connecticut’s many living museums celebrating our state’s rail heritage. And remember… kids are free at Connecticut museums this summer!
larchmontloop.com
2 Family In Village
Fabulous side by side 2 Family home in the Village is the best on the market. Walk to schools, shops, Metro North and beach. This spacious and well maintained family is duplex style with each side having 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths , huge kitchen/dining area and access to Large deck with overlooks a beautiful private yard. Each unit also has a large walk out basement. Bright, spacious rooms, hardwood floors, and recent updates including new driveway paving, updated bath. Don’t miss it…MORE.
Register Citizen
Residents question leaders on Easton Village Store contamination
EASTON — Contaminated fill spread out near wetlands has residents asking questions, but officials say the problem has been resolved. The fill came from the Easton Village Store, which is owned by Marcel Hurbel. In February, Hurbel removed two gas tanks from in front of the store, along with the fill around it. The contamination comes from leaks from previous tanks that were removed about 25 years ago, according to Hurbel and town officials.
NewsTimes
CT’s Riko’s Pizza opens Florida restaurant, Fairfield location coming this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Riko's Pizza, a staple for thin-crust, hot oil pizzas in southern Connecticut, recently opened its first location in Florida. The pizzeria announced Thursday that its new restaurant in Tequesta, near Jupiter, is now open at 560 North US Highway...
Register Citizen
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
Register Citizen
DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday
Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
Register Citizen
Westport residents to meet with developer of controversial Village at Saugatuck project
WESTPORT — Residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the The Village at Saugatuck, a proposed affordable housing project on the Hiawatha Lane Extension, at a meeting planned for this weekend. According to Save Old Saugatuck, a group of residents opposed to the development, notices addressed from...
yonkerstimes.com
Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster
The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
Officials Say West Nile Virus Detected in Mosquitos in 8 CT Towns, Including Westport
Westport is one of 8 communities in CT that officials say have West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes. According to Metro 24/7 News and the Patch, officials say they found mostquitos that were positive for West Nile Virus in Westport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Stamford, Stratford, Hartford and New Haven. So what...
fox5ny.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in NYC
NEW YORK - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. As you would expect, things are even worse in New York City compared to most of the country. According to Out of Reach, in no state,...
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
